India must stay engaged with the US

THE India-US relationship is going through a turbulent phase, but this is not something new. The world’s largest and oldest democracies have a history of bitter estrangement and prickly engagement over the decades. Currently, a number of contentious issues need to be addressed.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on October 19; the visit is aimed at emphasising the strength of the partnership. US officials have described India as one of America’s most important strategic partners/allies, citing President Donald Trump’s relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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On the ground, the picture is more opaque. In Jodhpur last week, six US F-35As flew for the first time as part of Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 with around 200 American personnel, the first such deployment. At the closing press conference, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, when asked if Washington had offered the F-35, replied with a remark that made headlines: “Your people don’t even let us go near the aircraft, and you are talking about selling it to us.”

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The IAF Chief clarified that no formal offer had been made, despite what President Trump had said earlier in the year, while the visiting US defence officer, Gen Kevin Schneider, indicated that current classification guides prevented closer cockpit access. This vignette captures the current India-US moment: high symbolism, low transfer.

Three tracks form the core of the bilateral and all of them are under stress. On the official Track 1, the language has moved from “strategic partner” to “indentured servants”. On October 8, at a White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud press meet, US Vice President JD Vance announced the suspension of eight firms from green card sponsorship under the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme — TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Cognizant, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe. He disparagingly said the US could not lay off American workers and then replace them with foreign indentured servants.

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The response of India’s Ministry of External Affairs on October 9 was unusually sharp: “We believe that such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy.” It added, “Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations is deeply offensive.”

The semantic choice matters. Roughly 70 per cent of the recent H-1B visa approvals have gone to Indians who enter the US workforce as highly skilled human resources. Calling them “indentured” in 2026 reopens a historical chapter in a callous manner. Washington may say that India is among its strongest partners, but its Vice President is using the vocabulary of the plantation for the partnership that built Silicon Valley.

The second strand is the statutory sword. On September 18, President Trump signed the SRIA (Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act), which authorises tariffs up to 100% on top importers of Russian oil and gas. India, which bought roughly 2.1 million barrels per day from Russia in August, is squarely in the US crosshairs.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Rubio precisely this: “Reiterated India’s interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations.” Rubio’s readout omitted SRIA and spoke of “building on the US-India strategic partnership.”

That asymmetry and the irony that the US has now concluded a diesel supply arrangement with Russia (with temporary sanctions relief) have compelled New Delhi to caution Washington that the use of SRIA against India could affect bilateral ties.

Yet this US law now hangs like the sword of Damocles — not imposed, but usable at any moment to exert pressure on Delhi over energy. SRIA is bipartisan, backed by Congress, and it signals a structural shift in Washington from strategic altruism to economic nationalism.

With the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz disruptions already squeezing Saudi supplies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted what the industry already knew: India-US trade talks have “reached a plateau.”

The third track is military hardware, which was seen as an indicator of the relationship’s robustness, but is a case of high on joint exercise and low on critical technology transfer.

Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, recently concluded a six-day India visit, his second this year. He said military ties would remain insulated from trade friction, but the reality is that equipment and tech transfer remains sluggish.

The GE F-414 engine co-production for LCA Mk2/AMCA (advanced medium combat aircraft) is at the commercial/negotiations stage three years after the 2023 announcement. The MQ-9B, Stryker and P-8I procurement is progressing, but at a bureaucratic pace, even as China has reportedly discussed or offered around 40 J-35 stealth fighters to Pakistan.

Given this turbulence and setbacks, Delhi needs to make an objective and prudent assessment about the way ahead. The US remains India’s largest export market, the largest source of advanced technology and the anchor of the Indian diaspora that remits ideas and capital.

The critical policy approach for India is to revisit the central assumption that has guided the bilateral relationship since 2005: India and the US have corresponding security objectives vis-a-vis China, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. That assumption is no longer valid.

The Trump-Xi meeting in Washington last month eased US-China trade tensions (via an extension of the existing trade truce). It is evident that the US will now weaponise trade and tariffs, while monetising security imperatives in ways that leave allies and partners like India exposed.

India describes itself as a “resident power” in the Indo-Pacific, seeking freedom of strategic action without a bloc mentality. The US increasingly wants bloc discipline when this suits it and flexibility when it deals with Beijing.

India is not a trusted partner but a swing power in a multipolar bargain — which is the status of many major US allies. Rubio’s visit is more than a review — it will be a reality check on the trajectory of the troubled India-US relationship.