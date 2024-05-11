India on the cusp of a new dawn in scientific research

Arun Kumar Grover

Former Vice Chancellor, Panjab University

THE President of India gave her assent to the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) Act days before Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav concluded on August 15, 2023. The Ministry of Science and Technology has stated that the challenge is to initiate changes so that research in all domains makes a tangible impact on society and quality as well as relevance are prioritised over quantity.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) recently approached the National Science Academy to solicit help in operationalisation of the ANRF Act and strengthening of research in universities and post-graduate colleges (run by states, the Centre and the private sector). A fortnight ago, about 40 scientists deliberated for two days in Bengaluru to identify the most pressing problems, suggest structural/strategic solutions and the role national academies can play in realising goals articulated by the Act. The detailed recommendations, many of them out-of-the-box suggestions, of the conclave would have reached the DST by now.

The idea of engaging with a national science academy goes back to the proposal for the creation of the National Research Council (NRC) after deliberations on ‘Post-war Scientific Organisation of Research in India’, held under the aegis of the National Institute of Sciences (the present-day INSA) in Calcutta on September 27-28, 1943.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) had come into being on September 26, 1942, with University of Punjab (Lahore) don Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar being its first Director-General. The founder of the first science academy in India, Meghnad Saha, had motivated Bhatnagar to influence the colonial government to invite Nobel laureate in physiology Archibald V Hill — who was the Secretary of the Royal Society, London, and an independent member of the British Parliament from Cambridge City — to discuss the plans proposed by Indian scientists. Besides his pre-eminence in several domains after World War I, Hill was also serving as a member of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the War Cabinet. Saha was aware of Hill’s attempt to involve scientists in India in the war effort from his correspondence with Max Born, who had briefly worked at the Indian Institute of Science at the invitation of CV Raman during the days of anti-Semitism in Germany.

Mathematician-turned-physiologist Hill had followed the developments in India ever since he had shared a flat with Lahore-born Sohan Lal Bhatia in Cambridge in 1911; Bhatia had been sent to study medicine by his father (Rai Bahadur Hira Lal Bhatia, a noted surgeon of Lahore). During WWI, Hill had led the ‘Hill’s Brigands’ of young mathematicians to locate enemy planes from their sound using mathematical modelling, Bhatia had volunteered as a surgical dresser for the British Navy at that time. He completed his education in 1917, enrolled in the Indian Medical Service (IMS) and was attached to the Mahratta Light Infantry, where he won the Military Cross in September 1918. During his service in the military, Bhatia was appointed professor of physiology at Grant Medical College, Bombay, in 1920. Hill, who had shifted to study physiology in 1910, won the 1922 Nobel Prize. The duo remained in contact. When Hill arrived in India in November 1943, Bhatia had become Deputy Director General of IMS.

Hill had chosen to stay in Bhatnagar’s bungalow in New Delhi and his host took him around India for four months to meet other scientists. Hill submitted a report titled ‘Scientific Research in India’ in August 1944. He not only endorsed the creation of the NRC but also called for the strengthening of the CSIR, the establishment of its first five national laboratories and the expansion of support to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute. He advocated the deepening of the scientific basis of medical and technical education in universities, a reduction in the gap in salaries of civil servants and academicians, the institution of a fully paid overseas fellowship scheme for young persons, etc. The establishment of IITs and AIIMS-like institutions was also part of the recommendations made by Hill. He arranged for a delegation of Indian scientists to visit England and America to meet their counterparts and government functionaries in London. During an event on October 29, 1944, Hill had stated that “disaster lies ahead if India’s industrial development and national welfare are not immediately attended to”.

Homi Bhabha, whose doctoral thesis supervisor RH Fowler was part of ‘Hill’s Brigands’, had also consulted Hill while submitting his proposal in 1944 to the Tata Trust for the nucleation of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. It is no mere coincidence that the Tata-Birla plan for the industrialisation of India after the war, the Sargent Committee report for revamping school and higher education in India after World War II, the Bhore Committee report for improving public health, the creation of the All India Council for Technical Education and the constitution of the NR Sarkar Committee for setting up MIT-like institutions in India happened in quick succession.

Verghese Kurien, Brahm Prakash, Satish Dhawan, Har Gobind Khorana and Gurbaksh Singh had availed the overseas fellowship scheme and they returned to serve and build India after Independence. Hill’s Cambridge colleague, Nobel Laureate PMS Blackett, became then PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s adviser as the latter presided over the interim government before Independence.

Saha, who had persuaded then Congress president Subhas Chandra Bose to appoint Nehru as the chairperson of the party’s National Planning Committee in 1938, agreed to become a member of the Planning Committee constituted by Nehru in 1948. Saha had successfully contested the election to the first Lok Sabha in 1952. Saha and Nehru unfortunately drifted apart later, but Saha’s protégé DS Kothari continued to serve as the first Adviser to Defence Research to propel the agenda of self-reliance in the defence sector.

The National Technology Day (May 11) is a day to reiterate India’s resolve to achieve vikas and atmanirbharta. The government has proposed to announce the new annual Rashtriya Vigyan Puruskars to replace the national research awards, which had been discontinued two years ago.