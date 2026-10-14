THE Trump administration has announced a freeze on visas for foreign workers under the permanent labour certification programme. This move will affect top American technology firms as well as leading Indian outsourcing companies. The justification is that the technology industry has misused the employment-based labour programmes to replace American workers. The new restrictions are likely to adversely affect the hiring of foreign technology workers, including a large number of Indians, who used H-1B visas to earn a green card and ultimately citizenship.

This is not the first time that America has introduced such protectionist measures. Successive Presidents have dangled the H-1B visa quotas for domestic political purposes. In 2008, President Obama had announced ending tax breaks for companies that shipped jobs overseas and so did Joe Biden.

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Historically, American technology companies have looked to leverage the availability of cheap labour. In the 1960s, they did so with semiconductor manufacturing, which was heavily labour-intensive work back then, and later they did so with software services and programming.

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Robert Noyce, president of Fairchild Semiconductor, visited India and countries in the region in the 1960s to establish manufacturing facilities. India said no, so he went to Hong Kong. Noyce founded Intel a few years later. Other American companies chose Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan for electronics and IC (integrated circuits) manufacturing, making these countries hubs of technology manufacturing over the next two decades.

India caught up in the 1970s and 1980s with semiconductor design, software services and programming for American clients.

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India's engagement with the American technology industry has undergone several iterations and evolved with the needs of the market.

It started in a small way with 'body shopping', wherein Indian engineers worked for American clients on a contract basis for short periods and returned after the job got completed.

In the next stage, this grew into an onsite model in which Indian companies sent workers who were embedded in the workforce of American companies while working on long-term projects onsite.

As Indian firms gained the confidence of their clients and communication infrastructure improved, some of this onsite work began to be executed from India. This came to be known as the offshore model.

Soon, American companies realised that instead of hiring Indians in America and depending on Indian companies, they could directly hire Indians and set up operations in India. This was even more cost-effective.

Microsoft set the ball rolling in the late 1990s, and a host of other tech firms followed. So did banks, insurers, logistics companies, airlines, legal firms, global consulting and auditing giants and others. They all moved a bulk of their backroom operations or business processes to Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida, etc.

The outsourcing business got further diversified in the past two decades with outsourcing of engineering, R&D and product development. Large corporations set up dedicated units in India to handle some of their core operations.

This was a major shift, moving away from cost savings alone to innovation, research and IP (intellectual property) creation. Today, almost every Fortune 500 company has a fully-owned Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bangalore or Hyderabad. In 2025, the count of such centres was over 2100, employing 2.36 million people and generating revenues close to $100 billion.

In every technological transformation — mainframe to mini- and microcomputer, internet and dotcom, Y2K, mobile and social media, cloud and big data — Indian technology companies have played a critical role.

Now they are doing the same with the rollout of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) and deep tech deployment across sectors.

So, the process of technology outsourcing is deeply entrenched in America and India, and is irreversible. America and India are interdependent. Big tech companies need Indian engineers and tech talent for faster rollout and global support, scaling up and other advantages.

Indian companies need American business to sustain revenues, access operating systems (Windows, Apple iOS, Android) and cloud infrastructure for development. Clearly, it is a two-way street.

Over the years, Indian engineers have demonstrated clear advantages, such as their availability in large numbers, which helps companies scale up, knowledge of the English language, adaptability in different working environments and a problem-solving approach.

Apart from the outsourcing business, the technology powerhouse of Silicon Valley is largely run by talent from immigrants from India, China and other countries. The talent pipeline from American universities to the technology industry is populated by students from these very countries. Dozens of startups in the valley are founded or run by Indian-origin entrepreneurs.

The market logic is simple. Tech businesses will follow talent. If visa restrictions don't allow them to hire Indian engineers in the US, they will hire more of them in India and there will be more GCCs operating from India. American companies may also choose to expand in other markets, say Europe, and work with an international workforce, including those from India.

If opportunities arise in markets other than America, the Indian workforce will take advantage of that. They may stay in India and those in America may return if challenging and attractive opportunities arise for them in India.

So, this tango between talent and technology firms may take a different form, but it is not going to end.

A question that keeps popping up whenever the visa issue becomes hot is whether Indian companies continue to depend on western markets so much. Indian companies started with services exports and outsourcing because there was no domestic market for technology products and services. Nor was there an ecosystem that supported local technology and product development.

This has changed in the past two decades. There is a sizeable local market and support systems for startups, such as access to venture capital. As this grows further and India market matures, the dependence on outsourcing and uncertainties associated with it will come down.

In this process, the experience of outsourced product development, IP creation and research accumulated over the years will come in handy. India is in the midst of this transformation.