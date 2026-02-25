THE theocratic regime in Iran is a cruel and oppressive one, which has maintained itself in power via the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and the Basij militia. Its recent crackdown, when thousands of people are believed to have been killed, indicates how little it cares about its citizens.

But does the US have any right to overthrow the Iranian regime and dictate policy to it? The Trump regime has also shown signs of authoritarianism, but does anyone have the right to oust it by force?

As for the nuclear issue, Trump himself claimed that the US had destroyed the Iranian nuclear programme in its attack in 2024. So, what is so urgent and threatening that the US is readying for war against Iran?

The US has now amassed a huge force in West Asia: Hundreds of warplanes, two aircraft carrier battle groups comprising 35 warships, 50,000 ground troops, in addition to 200 Israeli warplanes. One difference between now and 2003, when Iraq was the target, is that NATO and the EU are not a part of it.

Even the closest US ally, the UK, has refused to participate and asked the US not to use its base in Diego Garcia. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have also refused to allow the US to use their territory for attacks on Iran.

Such a force, let us be clear, cannot by itself bring about a regime change. Sure, it can bomb Iran at will and bring huge damage. But to effect a regime change, the US would need to commit troops on the ground and it is clearly not prepared for that. It may be hoping to trigger an uprising, but that card has already been played last year and is spent.

Iran is not entirely defenceless. The Iranian air defence system has been systematically upgraded with new hardware, new missiles have been added to the arsenal and the whole system de-centralised. It already has a vast arsenal of hypersonic and other ballistic missiles and their targeting could have been enhanced with Chinese space assets. Iran has also threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz through which 20-25% of global oil trade passes.

So, a war will result in destruction in Iran, but also exact a toll on the US, Israel and places like Qatar, the UAE and Oman, where the US bases are located. A disruption of the oil trade could impact the wider world. Possibly, the Houthi allies of Iran could make shipping difficult in the Red Sea, affecting the traffic to and fro the Suez Canal.

Just what the American goals are is difficult to fathom. In the case of Iraq in 2003, the US falsely claimed that Iraq had nuclear weapons that threatened the US. The US had no explicit UN sanction to attack Iraq and neither does it have one now for Iran. Under the UN Charter, either self-defence or an explicit resolution can justify an attack.

What did happen in September 2025 was that under the "snapback" provision, previous UN sanctions were reimposed, but these only included a ban on uranium enrichment and restrictions on ballistic missile activities. But the mechanism did not include legal permission for the US to attack.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that placed verifiable restrictions on the Iranian nuclear programme was formally backed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015) that endorsed the nuclear deal and incorporated snapback mechanism if Iran violated its commitments, which Iran has done.

But the US had trashed the JCPOA and is now acting on its own to bring Iran's nuclear programme to heel. The only authority it seems to have is its military power. And it is being egged on by Israel to exercise it. Note that Israel itself has an arsenal of around 60 nuclear weapons.

The developments highlight the continuing Indian dilemma in relation to Iran. For India, Iran is the closest and cheapest source of hydrocarbons. It is also the landmass through which India had hoped to develop multi-modal trade corridors to Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe and invested in developing a port in Chabahar.

The country is a technological powerhouse that can make and launch satellites. It offers opportunities for Indian business to invest in a range of areas — from oil and gas to steel — as well as for trade in agricultural commodities, machinery and pharmaceuticals.

All this has come to naught on account of the US neo-imperial policy of wanting to decide what is good for other countries and using force to get its way. It began with blocking the India-Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project in 2008. This was followed by coercing New Delhi to stop importing Iranian oil in 2019. It has now extended to abandoning its long effort to develop the Chabahar port.

Just how far India is willing to go to oblige the US is not clear. Recently, it seized three oil tankers in its EEZ for violating US laws relating to the oil trade of Iran and Russia. The three ships had been sanctioned by the US Treasury last year for allegedly transporting Iranian oil.

India's relations with the US are extremely important. Those with Iran may not be in that category, but they do have their own place in our foreign policy, which is shaped by our national interests. At some point, New Delhi has to figure out the extent to which we can allow a third country to dictate our national interests.

A war leading to large-scale destruction in Iran and/or a disruption of the oil trade is certainly not in our interests, especially when we can see that the country that is responsible for it claims to be our strategic ally.