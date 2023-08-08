 Indigenous progress in satellite imagery will benefit IAF : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Indigenous progress in satellite imagery will benefit IAF

Indigenous progress in satellite imagery will benefit IAF

The advent of private satellite imagery companies into the Indian Air Force’s targeting ambit is heartening.

Indigenous progress in satellite imagery will benefit IAF

Tech edge: It is imperative to have all-weather remote-sensing capabilities. istock



GP Capt Murli Menon (Retd)

Defence Analyst

RENOWNED airpower expert Giulio Douhet said, “The choice of enemy targets is the most delicate operation of aerial warfare.” Targeting involves a detailed process of selection of targets, vulnerability analysis, weapon matching and intelligence. Ultimately, of course, air targeting is all about intelligence and that means the ability to ‘see’ the enemy. This includes wherewithal in space and the use of sensors on other aerial platforms.

To that end, it was heartening to read about a Bengaluru-based space startup, Pixxel, winning a grant to manufacture miniaturised multi-payload satellites for the Indian Air Force (IAF) under the Ministry of Defence’s iDEX (Innovation for Defence Excellence) initiative. The 2019 Balakot airstrikes brought out the need for having all-weather remote-sensing capabilities, without having to rely on largesse from friendly allies for timely imagery.

Western nations such as the USA have had such capabilities since the early 1990s, like the Keyhole (KH) series satellites employed and used effectively during the Gulf War. With technology having evolved, entities are able to have state-of-the-art multispectral cameras on board much smaller, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

The Keyhole series and other older strategic sensor satellites were mainly geostationary, with electro-optical onboard sensors and cameras. Modern technology such as that available with the Pixxel startup, Israel Aircraft Industries and others enable low earth orbits with multispectral capabilities and high revisit times. The Shakuntala/TD-2 LEO is one such satellite, launched in April 2022 as a ‘ride share’ mission on the Falcon 9 rocket operated by Elon Musk’s Space X. Pixxel designed the TD-2 as a demonstration satellite, which is a part of a constellation of weather satellites. But once the mechanics of launch and orbital dynamics has been proven, these LEOs could well be engineered for day-and-night tactical military reconnaissance all over the world.

Pixxel claims that its micro-satellites have a resolution 50 times higher than the existing multispectral counterparts, designed for detecting, monitoring and predicting global weather phenomena. Weighing less than 150 kg, these micro-satellites have resolutions of the order of 10m per pixel, which compares favourably with the hyper-spectral cameras launched by NASA, the European Space Agency and ISRO. It has a lifespan of 10 years.

The fact that such a startup has emerged in the private sector is all the more laudable as aspects such as budgetary constraints can be addressed while collaborating with foreign vendors having deep pockets, such as Space X. Further, employing ISRO’s PSLV satellites for their launch would have attractive commercial payoffs for the nation’s space agency. The US Air Force Space Command has, of late, been exploring the use of commercial LEO and very low earth orbit (VLEO) satellites (250-300 km altitude) as options for communications and imagery. The IAF appears to be on a similar track in tactically exploiting the LEO space. The ability to have our own indigenous LEOs could dovetail with the nation’s military satellite programme seamlessly to also provide Battle Damage Assessment (BDA), again warranted during the Balakot operation.

Multispectral sensors would be invaluable for infrared and synthetic aperture radar cameras on these satellites to enable all-weather target analysis and BDA. The Pixxel satellites are expected to field sensors in the electro-optical, infrared, synthetic aperture radar and hyper-spectral applications.

An associated requirement would be to ensure the safety of LEO satellites from electronic jamming by adversaries and physical damage by space interceptors. Hence, the LEO and VLEO satellites being designed to “see and not be seen” provide better options for high-resolution imagery on low payload satellites, with obvious cost benefits for the operator.

‘The more the merrier’ is the current thinking on the exploitation of the commercial LEO space by leading air and space forces. Multispectral sensor capability on satellites would also provide the capability to detect enemy missile launches on the ground. The Ukraine war has exposed the Russian military as being virtually ‘blind in orbit’, with too few high-resolution satellites.

The sanctions on Russia by the West after the Crimean invasion have adversely impacted Moscow’s ability to get high-tech satellite technology. Typically, the best available Russian satellites’ imagery is of the order of 50 cm per pixel as compared to 5 cm for the Keyhole series and around 15 cm for private satellites, such as those of Maxar and Planet. Recently, satellite imagery available in the public domain has shown damage to Russian helicopters, ships in the Black Sea and civilian areas of Mariupol.

It is expected that the IAF would look for on-demand generation of high-resolution imagery and communication services in all-weather conditions from its Pixxel contract. Private companies in the business of selling satellite imagery would expect to raise revenue from their commercial applications. The government would have its own defence requirements for satellites. The main requirement would be to have satellites available on call to accomplish operational tasks.

Commercial satellite imagery has been available from companies such as Maxar and Planet since the Syrian war, but the Ukraine conflict has changed the game dramatically. With imagery costing as less as $10 per square km, even a hobbyist using his device can monitor wartime imagery, such as that from Ukraine and make sense of the progress of the battle.

This open-source intelligence could give resolutions as high as 3 metres as compared to the classified imagery sold at a premium by professional agencies.

The advent of private satellite imagery companies into the IAF’s targeting ambit augurs well for the future of sophisticated open and classified intelligence wherewithal for aspiring nations and private players.

#Indian Air Force

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest at 51

2
Comment Touchstones

United flavours of mango

3
Himachal

4-laning to blame, Himachal seeks Rs 658 cr from NHAI for loss to Larji project

4
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur road to open for light vehicles from today

5
Comment

JS Grewal, an institution builder

6
Nation

Wheelchair-bound former PM Manmohan Singh attends Rajya Sabha, votes against Delhi services bill

7
World

Afghanistan haven for ultras, says Pak army

8
Trending

Congress counters BJP's criticism of Manmohan Singh attending Parliament in wheelchair by sharing similar picture of Vajpayee from 2007

9
Editorials

Rahul gets SC relief

10
Musings

Languages don’t belong to any religion

Don't Miss

View All
Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Top News

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’, Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...

TMC leader Derek O’Brien’s suspension from Rajya Sabha put on hold

TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold

As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon

In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...

Haryana Congress delegation stopped from entering Nuh

Delegation of Haryana Congress stopped from entering affected villages in Nuh

Police said the delegation was stopped in view of the curfew...


Cities

View All

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

Non-Sikh administrator of Hazur Sahib board: SGPC condemns 'undue' govt interference in religious affairs

Knotty Affair: Residents tell civic body to check misuse of public property by pvt companies

BRTS crisis: Passengers at receiving end as Metro buses off road since July 4

Assessment pegs crop loss on 5K acres in dist

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel, handed over to cops

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel in Bathinda village, handed over to cops

Rs 55L fee for govt quota seat at Adesh institute, Bathinda

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Now, cleaning schedule for all Chandigarh parks fixed

Class XI admissions: 2,415 seats vacant in Chandigarh's govt schools, second counselling to start soon

Extortion case: Chandigarh police arrest constable

Atishi to hold charge of services, vigilance; Delhi CM forwards file to L-G for approval: Govt sources

Atishi gets charge of services, vigilance; now has 14 portfolios, highest among Delhi ministers

Delhi LG accords sanction for prosecution of two men for ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ graffiti

Mass exodus of migrant workers creates workforce crises in Gurugram

Gurugram: 3 out of 5 accused of starting fire in religious place held, says police

Fire breaks out at AIIMS; no casualty

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road a nightmare for motorists

Toll Plaza Loot: Sixth suspect lands in police net

Manipur violence: Several organisations back Aug 9 bandh call

Jalandhar: 13 nabbed after raid at factory

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Ex-councillors bring ladder, magnifying glass in protest

MP raises city spinning industry’s plight in Parliament

7 nabbed for ‘planning’ robbery

31 held for illegal sale of lottery tickets, gambling

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Race for SAD (urban) president’s post hots up ahead of MC poll

As Punjab farmers resow paddy, power demand touches 15,000 MW

Pensioners seek revival of contempt petition

Patiala farmer dies two days after he attempted suicide