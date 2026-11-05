Indo-Pak trade at the altar

FOR Punjab, the India-Pakistan border is more than a line of territorial control. It intersects a shared linguistic and social history while shaping trade, livelihoods and economic opportunities across the region. Prolonged hostility narrows communication and deepens suspicion, and that suspicion tends to outlast the disputes that produced it. Dialogue does not require either government to concede a stated position. It prevents disagreement from hardening into permanent estrangement. The practical question is what a closed border costs the region, and which steps could reduce that cost while keeping security intact.

A modest opening is now visible. India has invited Pakistan's Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. The invitation went to all SCO members and is not a bilateral breakthrough. It does show that multilateral platforms can help keep communication open.

Advertisement

Dialogue between the two countries has a longer record than is often remembered, spanning governments of different political persuasions. The Tashkent Declaration (1966) and Shimla Agreement (1972) established negotiated frameworks after wars. The Lahore Declaration (1999) and Composite Dialogue (2004) advanced transport links, confidence-building measures and cross-border trade. In 2019, both governments agreed to the Kartarpur Corridor despite strained relations. Even in January 2026, the two countries exchanged lists of nuclear installations under the 1988 agreement. These precedents show that practical cooperation can continue even amid political differences.

Advertisement

The consequences of diplomatic breakdown extend well beyond bilateral relations. Punjab shares several crossing points with Pakistan: Attari-Wagah near Amritsar, Hussainiwala near Ferozepur, Sadqi near Fazilka and the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak. Only Attari-Wagah is permitted for formal trade. Its border economy has absorbed two successive shocks. In 2019, the disruption of bilateral trade cut Attari's total trade from Rs 4,371 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 2,772 crore in 2019-20. Afghan transit trade then kept the route alive, though only in one direction. Imports from Afghanistan made up about 95 per cent of all trade handled at Attari in 2023-24. The 2025 closure brought trade at Attari to a near halt, with operations suspended since April 2025. The consequences are stark. Punjab lost its Pakistan trade in 2019 and most of its Afghan trade in 2025. The economic costs of diplomatic estrangement are borne most directly by the border region.

The opportunity extends beyond Pakistan to Afghanistan and Central Asia. Manufacturing clusters in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Batala and Mandi Gobindgarh produce textiles, sports goods, machinery, steel and engineering products that have markets across the region. The benefits would extend to pharmaceutical, engineering, textile and horticultural producers across Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and the NCR. At present these consignments travel by sea to Iranian ports and then overland, a route that adds weeks and considerable freight cost. An overland corridor through Attari, subject to mutually agreed transit arrangements, could substantially reduce transit time and freight costs while expanding market access for northern Indian exporters. Beyond immediate commercial gains, sustained trade would create shared economic interests that make peace not merely a diplomatic objective but a continuing economic imperative.

Advertisement

Cultural ties have proved more durable than official ones. Punjabi music and cinema circulate across the border through digital platforms, and diaspora communities in North America and Europe regularly bring together families with roots on both sides. Such exchanges may not resolve territorial disputes, but they allow people to engage with the other society beyond the confines of political conflict. Religious heritage offers the clearest case for regulated civilian contact. The Kartarpur Corridor, opened in 2019, gave Indian pilgrims visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, associated with the final years of Guru Nanak's life. The corridor has been suspended since May 2025. Recently in October, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha passed a resolution seeking its reopening with safe and uninterrupted access for pilgrims, a goal that commands broad support across the political spectrum.

None of this diminishes the need for caution. The Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025 and the military confrontation that followed underline the seriousness of India's security concerns. Terrorism, infiltration and cross-border drug trafficking pose serious challenges, and security agencies deserve full support in addressing them. Engagement must rest on credible security arrangements, reciprocity and accountability. Security and dialogue are not competing choices. Security establishes the conditions for engagement, and dialogue limits the further erosion of trust.

A phased approach would allow each step to be tested before the next. Reopening Kartarpur carries the lowest risk and the widest public support. Restoring Afghan transit through Attari would revive an established trade with a friendly partner. Overland access for Indian industrial goods to Afghanistan and Central Asia, and a limited list of farm goods, could follow under strict customs and security screening, along with academic and cultural exchange.

For Punjab and neighbouring states, the cost of hostility is not merely diplomatic, it is reflected in closed markets and interrupted cultural connections. Reopening the border would not erase history or guarantee peace. It would, however, restore opportunities for trade, dialogue and cultural exchange. The first step towards a different future may simply be to make hostility less permanent.\