Industrial growth needs a policy shift

THE Economic Survey 2025-26 set a target for India’s manufacturing as a share of its GDP at 25%, to be achieved by 2035. This constitutes a nearly 100% increase in the share over its current level. Are we adequately prepared for this leap? There are many reasons why India’s industrial growth has been lacklustre. I want to confine myself to discussing India’s macroeconomic policy, and, under that rubric, draw the reader’s attention to a cause that is not discussed at all, except in moments of crises.

Macroeconomics as a sub-discipline of economics is of recent origin. One can trace its beginning to British economist John Maynard Keynes’ writings on combating the Great Depression. His arguments were so persuasive that policymakers used his analysis of demand management to achieve full employment in advanced capitalist countries in the post-World War II period — this came to be known as the “Golden Age” of capitalism.

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This period came to an end when, in the mid-1970s, the members of OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) increased the price of oil. It was clear to everyone that Keynesian demand management policies were ill-suited to handle supply shocks of the type that an increase in the price of imported oil represented.

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This failure of the Keynesian policymaking framework reinforced the hands of those economists who, following American economist Milton Friedman, asserted that markets “work”, i.e. private individuals are capable of taking optimal decisions. The government (in this context, the monetary and fiscal authorities) cannot do better than what the private sector would do. The government should confine itself to following pre-announced paths for the policy variables. This requires that the government budget debt should follow a sustainable path and the monetary authorities must ensure that inflation stays within a range. Indian policymakers accepted this prescription wholeheartedly.

What is often forgotten is that India is a developing country whose features are different from those of advanced Western economies. It has limited access to the world capital markets and requires foreign exchange to pay for international transactions. In a rules-based framework, we need the government to guide the economy on international variables like the exchange rate and the availability of foreign exchange.

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A discussion of these questions is fobbed off with answers like: “The exchange rate is market-determined. Only in cases of excess volatility will the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervene.” We are left to figure out what is the acceptable level of volatility, and hence, what is “excessive”? What form will the RBI’s intervention take?

General Helmuth von Moltke the Elder, the Prussian Field Marshal during Otto von Bismarck’s tenure as German Chancellor, said, “No (battle) plan survives the first contact with the enemy.” This should not be interpreted as a green signal for being frivolous in designing a policy framework. Indian policymakers have left out crucial areas in performing a cut-and-paste from the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries’ policy structures. These countries have fully convertible currencies, and hence do not have an external “constraint”.

This is well understood (e.g. in the context of the Latin American debt crises), but somehow our policy quiver is missing arrows for the external sector. India’s recent underwhelming industrial performance is, in part, attributable to our lopsided interaction with the rest of the world.

In the early 1990s, when Manmohan Singh “opened up” the economy, he liberalised both trade in goods and foreign capital flows. It was hoped that unleashing India’s entrepreneurial energy, together with its presumed comparative advantage in labour-intensive goods, would create increased employment, thereby lifting millions out of poverty. In the event, this did not happen.

One possible cause was that foreign capital inflows caused the Indian rupee to appreciate (in “real” terms). The RBI intervened to limit some of this appreciation (via what is called sterilised intervention). The net result was a huge trade deficit — India’s imports of goods and services exceeded its exports. Economists refer to this phenomenon as the “Dutch Disease” (since it was noticed in the Netherlands in the 1970s). India never gained its presumed share of the world’s labour-intensive goods sales because of the perverse effects of international capital inflows. There is no denying the fact that India needed FDI (foreign direct investment) to be competitive in exports, but unbridled portfolio flows played havoc with our trade balance.

It is worth remembering that the East Asian economies have grown by exporting and running current account surpluses.

This discussion of the Dutch Disease is meant to highlight the fact that a macroeconomic policy response is called for. What types of capital flows should be allowed? What levels of exchange rates are desirable? How much foreign exchange reserves are enough? Answers to these questions will not be forthcoming unless an open economy is an integral part of our policy discussion.

Now fast-forward to 2026. The US-Israel war on Iran has hurt India along many dimensions. It has made oil and natural gas imports more expensive and put pressure on the Indian currency through a reversal of capital flows (although the reversal predates the war). India’s macroeconomic policy response is always a knee-jerk reaction to raise interest rates on NRI deposits.

In particular, we have this anomalous situation where the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has had to raise interest rates more than it would otherwise do to prevent the depreciation of the currency. The MPC was tasked to keep inflation in check, but through the back door, it is now preserving the value of the domestic currency.

There is no getting away from the fact that India needs a policy framework where its budgetary and inflation targets are supplemented by an external target (e.g., the current account deficit or a measure of external competitiveness). All open economies in Latin America and East Asia do so.

Partha Sen is former Professor, Delhi School of Economics