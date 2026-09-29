Inside the ECI rift

Public authorities at times take decisions that have unforeseen consequences. Demonetisation was one such decision; the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is the other. Both had similar intentions — elimination of undesirable currency and deleting allegedly ineligible names from electoral rolls, respectively.

Ever since the Election Commission of India (ECI) suddenly announced its decision to conduct an unprecedented countrywide SIR in June 2025, the commission has been caught in a maelstrom. The decision has led to widespread public criticism. The ECI has been accused of unjustifiably taking away many citizens’ right to vote — the very right it was mandated to protect by the Indian Constitution.

Advertisement

As if the popular political resentment against the SIR wasn’t enough, an investigative report by a newspaper published on September 23 raised a sandstorm over the ECI’s functioning, leaving it covered with dust and temporarily blurring vision.

Advertisement

The report reveals a palpable rift in the ECI’s working. It cites 14 instances in which two election commissioners (ECs) “objected” to certain ECI decisions, giving the impression of repeated dissent within the commission. Technically, that is strange because as per the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, all ECI decisions are taken unanimously or, in the absence of a consensus, by a majority. In that event, what prevented the two ECs from seeking a meeting of the ECI and passing a resolution to enforce their decision by outvoting the CEC?

Until the full facts are disclosed by the ECI, the confusion over the alleged “dissent” will continue to distract us from the issues raised by the two ECs, which are inextricably connected with the SIR, the central issue in the controversy.

Advertisement

The report raises four issues: those pertaining to Form 6, the EROs’ inability to access ECINet, the oversight on the IT division of the ECI and the filing of 16 lakh appeals before the appellate tribunals in West Bengal. Let us understand the issues one by one.

Form 6 is filled by electors when they seek enrolment for the first time under Rule 13 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 (the Rules). Following the principle of subordinate legislation, amendments to the Rules require government approval and tabling in Parliament. The ECs objected to the changes made in Form 6 as “illegal and unauthorised”. It is a valid objection. In fact, even if all three ECs were to be unanimous in changing Form 6, it would be invalid as the ECI is not competent to amend Form 6 unilaterally.

In its press note of September 26, the ECI has clarified that the “declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Supreme Court. For non-SIR period, the forms applicable as per Rules will be used”. However, instead of clarifying the issue, this statement confounds it. Was the Supreme Court specifically apprised of the amendments and the provision in the Rules? What is the ECI’s intent in creating two versions of Form 6? This is apart from the fact that the information sought in the declaration has little to do with an elector’s eligibility and creates obstacles to the enrolment of first-time voters.

The second issue pertains to the ECINet, which was launched with much fanfare in January this year to “enhance transparency, credibility and public trust”. Instead, what transpired a few months later was that the platform denied access to the very officer authorised to prepare or amend the electoral roll. It is difficult to know whether this denial of access was by default or design. The ECs flagged the “gradual centralisation of the electoral roll database” and warned against the restriction of the powers of the officers empowered by law to manage the electoral roll.

The Goa case cited in the report is telling: the ERO wrote eight emails within a week, complaining in vain about the denial of access. This is an extraordinary arrangement by which the ECINet created hurdles in the performance of a legally mandated function. The fact that, as per the ECI’s admission in the press release, the ECINet remains a work-in-progress almost seven months after its launch confirms that technical problems persisted.

In the case of West Bengal, some BLOs and EROs had complained that notices were issued in a centralised fashion in their name without their knowledge. This over-centralisation, which the ECs red-flagged, has the dangerous potential of ‘manipulating’ electoral rolls at the central level.

The third issue concerns the ECs allegedly being kept unaware about the changes in the IT modules and the lack of oversight of the IT division within the ECI. In fact, on one EC’s directive, the DEC wrote to the DG IT that the “IT system must be in strict accordance with the law, without any exception”. An independent audit of the system and an “internal audit mechanism” was also suggested.

But rather than heeding this suggestion, the ECI removed an established layer of oversight on the IT division by an order issued by the senior DEC. This provoked the two ECs to write to the Cabinet Secretary alleging unlawful conduct by the senior DEC. And, exercising their majority powers, they set aside that order. That they were compelled to write to the Cabinet Secretary is unprecedented and it also reveals a certain fissure within the ECI.

The fourth issue concerns more than 16 lakh appeals being filed in the appellate tribunals against names that had been validly included in the electoral rolls during the SIR in West Bengal. One of the ECs expressed surprise regarding the basis and process for filing these appeals as neither the two ECs nor the CEO of West Bengal was aware of the appeals. It is intriguing and a damning indictment of the SIR if the ECI filed these appeals against the so-called “purification” that the SIR was meant to achieve. Already, after judicial officers had restored 33 lakh electors out of the 60 lakh whose names had been excluded by the absurd “logical discrepancy” methodology, the appellate tribunal had found 93 per cent wrongful deletions in the appeals adjudicated.

This is a sad commentary on the SIR process, which has caused mass anxiety amid an atmosphere of alleged unfair disenfranchisement. That two of the three ECs were regularly pointing out discrepancies in the logic behind the ECI’s decisions and that some of these were termed “illegal” has understandably raised questions among citizens over whether something is indeed “rotten” within the ECI, which seems to be dealing with the citizens’ constitutional right to vote in a cavalier fashion.

The writer is former Election Commissioner of India