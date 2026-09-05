Iran war opens new strategic frontiers

THE US-Israel war on Iran has passed the six-month mark. What was touted as a "short excursion" and confidently predicted to be a quick and easy victory, is locked in a stalemate with both aggressors desperate to extricate themselves from a quagmire. The political and military costs of this strategic blunder are playing out in real time where not one of the ever shifting objectives have been achieved.

Instead the war propelled a little known strait, the Hormuz, on to the world's fragile commercial networks and to the centrality of hydro-carbon chains for our energy and food security as well as digital technologies.

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On the political side of the ledger, all actors need to contend with fluid and uncertain scenarios. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump face crucial elections this October and November respectively. Each is seeking to escape the folly of their hubris in launching an unlawful war.

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The outcome of the two elections will determine their fate and historical legacy, both having added to an ignominious roster of US and Israel's forever wars.

On the other hand, Iran's elusive Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who is yet to appear in public six months since his appointment, is unencumbered by election cycles and is consolidating his position. He has appointed veterans of the eight-year Iran-Iraq war to key posts, essentially rewarding those who were instrumental in his appointment.

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These include hardliners such as Mohsen Rezaee as Secretary and Supreme Leader's representative to the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC); Ahmed Vahedi as commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and, Hossein Taeb to lead the crucial paramilitary Basij Organisation which manages internal order. In essence, this is the IRGC's silent coup, advertising to all an unbridled "offensive doctrine" as evident in Iran's missile strikes during the current hostilities.

In these conditions of "no war, no peace", the IRGC's dominance of Iran's usually contested decision-making processes is now out in the open. There is also underway the securitisation of the Islamic Revolution, as the new principals assert control. Externally, they are managing the escalation ladder in pursuit of a long-term effort to secure an enduring deterrence vis-à-vis the US, Israel and their Gulf neighbours.

In mapping out a template for West Asia's future strategic landscape, Khamenei and his advisers view the Hormuz as vital to Iran's deterrence. This they are unlikely to relinquish. Internally, they are stamping their authority on politico-economic decisions and directions, and manage underlying societal tensions.

On the other hand, Trump is doubling down, self-obsessed with not wanting to look a loser. Despite his unique ability to frame the narrative, his popularity is at its nadir, including amongst an increasingly restless MAGA base.

Militarily, all sides have suffered. Iran has endured significant military and infrastructure damage, with several thousands in civilian casualties. But Iran's counter-strikes have ensured that the US will come out of this conflict greatly weakened and with its famed military prowess in tatters.

The US Central Command's filtering of news has failed to hide the severe losses suffered by the US. Satellite images reveal the destruction wrought by Iran's strikes leading to an emptying of its bases, in particular the US Navy's 5th fleet headquarters based in Manama.

The US is mitigating the losses by cannibalising and relocating military assets to shore up its depleted assets and radar sites across West Asia. For the first time in decades, the Indo-Pacific does not have a US carrier strike group nor a THAAD air-defence system on the Korean peninsula. The QUAD should rightly be concerned.

Trump's frustrations are well known, as he veers dangerously from putting "boots on the ground" to threatening to bomb an ancient and proud civilisation to the Stone Age. Concerning are emerging reports: that Trump did contemplate the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

He was talked out of this dangerous slide into the unknown but it shows the precipitous calamity that one delusional man can inflict on the world. The fact that first-use of nuclear weapons is under discussion should be a redline as this overturns an eight-decade long norm against N-weapons use. In particular, India should be wary given Pakistan's history of voicing such threats.

Going forward, three issues require monitoring. First, the Mecca Alliance birthed by Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan. Its objectives and the type of burden-sharing it envisages are unknown. Its future expansion is inevitable.

Iran's media claim that it has been invited to join the alliance. The construction is underway of a post-war security architecture, poised on the cusp of a diminished US footprint. Israel will watch this development given its own tensions with Türkiye over Syria's neutrality.

Second, is the focus on maritime chokepoints: the Hormuz Strait and the Red Sea's Bab-al-Mandeb. So long as Iran controls the Hormuz with its missile deterrence, the US's return to its pre-war status and ability to rebuild its bases is the "known unknown".

Hence the determination to re-open the Strait. Yemen's Ansar Allah have tightened their grip on the Bab, for now restricting only Saudi shipping. Both chokepoints are triggering workarounds.

The Saudis are using Egypt's SUMED pipeline while Iraq is shipping its crude via Syria, both landing on the Mediterranean, much to the relief of Europeans. Also in the offing is a network of alternative energy pipelines, led for now by the Emiratis. Russia is promoting its Arctic route. This should put in perspective Trump's designs on Greenland.

Lastly, Iran's economy is in dire straits. The US secondary sanctions, "Operation Economic Outcast", are not new and appear designed to assuage Trump's desperation to do something. But the US naval blockade is having a severe impact, restricting Iran's oil exports and maritime trade shipments.

Inflation and unemployment are at record highs, while much of Iran's infrastructure is bombed out. This is acknowledged by a faction of President Pezeshkian that wishes to restart negotiations. Iran also has extensive land borders and its financial system, underpinned by hawala transactions, is designed to circumvent decades of US financial and economic sanctions.

But for the new cohort of hardliners helming the Islamic Republic, the greatest danger comes from the underlying tensions of deep-rooted social disenchantment with a baked-in potential to trigger another round of anti-establishment demonstrations. Only time will reveal whose side it is on.