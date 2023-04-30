Irrfan's natural instincts

Anup Singh

HE seems not to be moving at all, still as a tree. His right hand is raised with the string between his fingers and the spool in his left hand at his thigh. Just his hair flickers in the breeze. He stands on a high sand dune in the middle of the Thar desert in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and the kite he is flying lurches and ripples noisily high above him in the wind. There is a flock of white-plumaged cranes, about 50 of them, circling the kite.

As I climb the dune towards Irrfan, I can hear the birds crying and screeching at the kite. The beat of their large wings creates a vibrant shudder in the desert’s dense early morning air. Coming closer, I hear Irrfan’s voice. Even now, motionless, he is speaking loudly to the birds. “Arey, dost! Tell us something about yourself. Tell us about all you have seen in your journeys flying so high above the earth.”

We were in the middle of our shoot at dawn (from late 2016 to early 2017) for ‘The Song of Scorpions’when these birds, which we later found out made a journey of thousands of miles during winter every year from Siberia and Mongolia to Jaisalmer, suddenly swooped in above us, calling and screaming. They had refused to move on for more than 45 minutes now and I was getting desperate as we were losing the morning light that we needed to shoot the scene. We had tried everything to get rid of them, screaming, banging on metal, but nothing had worked. I had given up and gone and sat in a dune’s shadow. Then, suddenly, Irrfan appeared with the kite in hand.

Without turning to me, Irrfan asks me to stay still. Slowly, gently, he tweaks at the string and the kite swings towards one of the birds. All the birds now have their attention on the kite and Irrfan starts reeling out the string, sending the kite further and further away. He begins to slide down slowly the dune’s slope, away from me, and walks off into the desert, still giving out more and more of the string. Soon, Irrfan is just a tiny shadow far in the desert. He, then, breaks the string and the kite scutters away and the birds drift after it, calling to it.

We had tried everything to get rid of the birds and I have no idea why Irrfan thought that his kite would finally take them away. But that was Irrfan. What, indeed, from the beginning I had admired about him was the gentleness and thoughtful creativity with which he found the right gesture to make — whether it was for a character he was playing or during a conversation with someone or, indeed, while talking to birds!

While shooting ‘The Song of Scorpions’, it seems to me that he felt opening himself to the larger world around him. He always had the amazing quality of putting at ease anyone he was talking to, but now he was reaching out to the non-human elements and creatures.

Let me share a few more examples. As he plays a camel trader in ‘The Song of Scorpions’(released on Friday), it was very important that he found an intimate relation with camels. Irrfan, however, was very uneasy about camels. He said he had heard of camels who had bitten the head off their cameleers who were walking with the reins ahead of them.

We, finally, found one camel that was said to be the most sweet-tempered in the desert. It was called Patang! Initially, Irrfan was even scared to stand too close to it, but day after day, he started spending hours with Patang. Slowly, coming closer and closer to it, and then feeding it, and even washing it!

And, then, he started speaking to it, quietly, almost in a whisper. From that moment, their relationship started to change. A few days later, even if Patang was far away in the desert, it would look up and lumber back towards Irrfan whenever he called.

I believe this opening himself to the non-human around him had as much to do with the vast, wide spread of the desert, its immense expansiveness, as it did with the spirit of the film that we were in the process of making.

The film, at its heart, is about what poisons us and what could heal us. In the world we live in today, we breathe in a poison of some kind with every breath we take. The poison of bigoted politics, inhumanity and violence. In response, we can choose to breathe back out into the universe the poison we take within us or we can choose to breathe out a song. That’s our critical choice today — to breathe back into our world a poison or a song.

While making the film in the desert, I believe Irrfan wanted to face and understand better the poison that chokes us, and why, and what might be the forces that inspire and free us to sing.

Linking himself to this spirit of the film with his whole being, Irrfan carefully widened his performance beyond the drama to a dialogue with the larger forces of the film — the wide space of the desert, its winds and plants, the camels and to the voice of a woman that opens an oasis in his character’s barren heart.

Here, Irrfan has created a rhythm — whether it be a simple raising of his eyes or a hand — that immediately links us to the larger rhythms of our world. His passionate attention to the breath and heartbeat of nature, of other people, other creatures, is a reaffirmation of the deepest spiritual beliefs of our country. A belief that, I am certain, we all have a desperate desire to reaffirm at this moment in our history. At the end of watching the film, I hope the audience will carry a little bit of this lively, compassionate rhythm back into their lives too.

— The writer is a National Award-winning director