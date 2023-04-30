 Irrfan's natural instincts : The Tribune India

Irrfan's natural instincts

The late actor’s passionate attention to the breath and heartbeat of nature, of other people, other creatures was a reaffirmation of the deepest spiritual beliefs of our country. A belief that, I am certain, we all have a desperate desire to reaffirm at this moment in our history

Irrfan's natural instincts

Irrfan Khan, who passed away in 2020, in A still from his last film 'The Song of Scorpions'.



Anup Singh

HE seems not to be moving at all, still as a tree. His right hand is raised with the string between his fingers and the spool in his left hand at his thigh. Just his hair flickers in the breeze. He stands on a high sand dune in the middle of the Thar desert in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and the kite he is flying lurches and ripples noisily high above him in the wind. There is a flock of white-plumaged cranes, about 50 of them, circling the kite.

As I climb the dune towards Irrfan, I can hear the birds crying and screeching at the kite. The beat of their large wings creates a vibrant shudder in the desert’s dense early morning air. Coming closer, I hear Irrfan’s voice. Even now, motionless, he is speaking loudly to the birds. “Arey, dost! Tell us something about yourself. Tell us about all you have seen in your journeys flying so high above the earth.”

We were in the middle of our shoot at dawn (from late 2016 to early 2017) for ‘The Song of Scorpions’when these birds, which we later found out made a journey of thousands of miles during winter every year from Siberia and Mongolia to Jaisalmer, suddenly swooped in above us, calling and screaming. They had refused to move on for more than 45 minutes now and I was getting desperate as we were losing the morning light that we needed to shoot the scene. We had tried everything to get rid of them, screaming, banging on metal, but nothing had worked. I had given up and gone and sat in a dune’s shadow. Then, suddenly, Irrfan appeared with the kite in hand.

Without turning to me, Irrfan asks me to stay still. Slowly, gently, he tweaks at the string and the kite swings towards one of the birds. All the birds now have their attention on the kite and Irrfan starts reeling out the string, sending the kite further and further away. He begins to slide down slowly the dune’s slope, away from me, and walks off into the desert, still giving out more and more of the string. Soon, Irrfan is just a tiny shadow far in the desert. He, then, breaks the string and the kite scutters away and the birds drift after it, calling to it.

We had tried everything to get rid of the birds and I have no idea why Irrfan thought that his kite would finally take them away. But that was Irrfan. What, indeed, from the beginning I had admired about him was the gentleness and thoughtful creativity with which he found the right gesture to make — whether it was for a character he was playing or during a conversation with someone or, indeed, while talking to birds!

While shooting ‘The Song of Scorpions’, it seems to me that he felt opening himself to the larger world around him. He always had the amazing quality of putting at ease anyone he was talking to, but now he was reaching out to the non-human elements and creatures.

Let me share a few more examples. As he plays a camel trader in ‘The Song of Scorpions’(released on Friday), it was very important that he found an intimate relation with camels. Irrfan, however, was very uneasy about camels. He said he had heard of camels who had bitten the head off their cameleers who were walking with the reins ahead of them.

We, finally, found one camel that was said to be the most sweet-tempered in the desert. It was called Patang! Initially, Irrfan was even scared to stand too close to it, but day after day, he started spending hours with Patang. Slowly, coming closer and closer to it, and then feeding it, and even washing it!

And, then, he started speaking to it, quietly, almost in a whisper. From that moment, their relationship started to change. A few days later, even if Patang was far away in the desert, it would look up and lumber back towards Irrfan whenever he called.

I believe this opening himself to the non-human around him had as much to do with the vast, wide spread of the desert, its immense expansiveness, as it did with the spirit of the film that we were in the process of making.

The film, at its heart, is about what poisons us and what could heal us. In the world we live in today, we breathe in a poison of some kind with every breath we take. The poison of bigoted politics, inhumanity and violence. In response, we can choose to breathe back out into the universe the poison we take within us or we can choose to breathe out a song. That’s our critical choice today — to breathe back into our world a poison or a song.

While making the film in the desert, I believe Irrfan wanted to face and understand better the poison that chokes us, and why, and what might be the forces that inspire and free us to sing.

Linking himself to this spirit of the film with his whole being, Irrfan carefully widened his performance beyond the drama to a dialogue with the larger forces of the film — the wide space of the desert, its winds and plants, the camels and to the voice of a woman that opens an oasis in his character’s barren heart.

Here, Irrfan has created a rhythm — whether it be a simple raising of his eyes or a hand — that immediately links us to the larger rhythms of our world. His passionate attention to the breath and heartbeat of nature, of other people, other creatures, is a reaffirmation of the deepest spiritual beliefs of our country. A belief that, I am certain, we all have a desperate desire to reaffirm at this moment in our history. At the end of watching the film, I hope the audience will carry a little bit of this lively, compassionate rhythm back into their lives too.

— The writer is a National Award-winning director

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

14 denied boarding to Dubai flight at Amritsar Airport

2
Chandigarh

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

3
Nation

Wrestlers warn against using their platform for politics; defiant WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says ready for probe but won't resign

4
Punjab

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

5
Punjab

Exemption in stamp duty charges: 9,111 registries done in Punjab on Friday

6
Diaspora

Former Apple employee Dhirendra Prasad sent to jail for stealing $17 million from company

7
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

8
Trending

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

9
Diaspora

H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services

10
Delhi

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM's house

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief

Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief

Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months

EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts

EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts

Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...

UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case

UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case

Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership

A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery

A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery

Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Woman killed, two children injured in Delhi house fire

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Govt teacher held under POCSO Act

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

City has most accessible public transport

Remain cautious about entry of ‘anti-social’ elements, managers of religious places told

GADVASU holds free vax, deworming camp

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management