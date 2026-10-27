Is anyone crying for me, asks Punjab

SURJIT S BHALLA’S article ‘Don't cry for me, Punjab’ (The Tribune, October 20) expresses concern that deserves a wider public response. His warning about economic underperformance, damaging incentives and competitive populism provides a point for a further question: why has so much expressed concern for Punjab failed to produce sustained responsibility for its recovery? If Punjab could speak, it might ask: "Is anyone crying for me?" The question is what happens when concern encounters a difficult choice. Who will accept a political cost today to protect Punjab's future?

There is no dearth of affection for Punjab. Its history inspires pride; its difficulties provoke anguish. Families confronting addiction, young people seeking employment and farmers anxious about their livelihoods experience that anguish. Public figures invoke it repeatedly. Yet agreement that Punjab deserves better has not produced sufficient agreement on what must change, who must act, and how responsibility will be assessed.

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That distance between concern and responsibility is the central challenge. Punjab must rise again. Those of us who have served it must examine our own record: what we accomplished, what we could not achieve and what we left unresolved. Experience carries an obligation to account for decisions.

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Punjab's legacy issues are real. Partition, reorganisation and violence have shaped its economy, institutions and public memory. Questions concerning Chandigarh, river waters and federal arrangements deserve fair consideration. Their persistence strengthens the case for serious engagement.

Acknowledging these burdens should help locate responsibility more precisely. The Union must address legitimate concerns through sustained consultation and constitutional processes. Punjab's government must improve the administration, finances and public services within its authority. Both obligations stand, even when progress on one is delayed.

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Public debate, however, too easily allows responsibility to travel indefinitely between Delhi and Chandigarh, between the present government and its predecessors. Citizens hear explanations of why somebody else must act first. The problem remains, while accountability becomes harder to establish.

A commitment to Punjab would identify what requires negotiation, what can begin at once and which institution must deliver each result. Why does this happen so rarely?

The political rewards of expressing concern can arrive immediately; the benefits of reform emerge slowly. A promise attracts attention when announced, while its financial consequences unfold later. A grievance can sustain mobilisation, while a settlement may involve concessions that opponents portray as weakness. An inherited failure can become a defence against scrutiny of present performance.

These incentives can discourage even well-intentioned leaders from taking necessary decisions. Sincerity needs institutional support: clear duties, transparent costs and public assessment of results. Otherwise, the electoral calendar can repeatedly displace the longer timetable of recovery.

Agriculture illustrates the difficulty. Farmers respond to the security offered by existing arrangements. Asking them to change without providing dependable alternatives leaves them carrying the risk. The Central Ground Water Board's 2024 report placed Punjab’s groundwater extraction at 156.87% of its annual extractable resource. It threatens the availability of water on which farming's future depends.

Concern becomes consequential when responsibilities are assigned. Who will secure markets for alternative crops, finance the transition, and protect farmers against initial income losses? What must the Union provide, and what must the state implement? Will the arrangement survive a change of government? Without answers, the farmer receives advice while retaining the uncertainty. A credible policy would make the institutions recommending change share responsibility for making it viable.

Public finance presents the same test. Punjab's 2026-27 budget estimates a revenue deficit of Rs 21,955 crore. Salaries, pensions and interest are estimated to absorb 72% of revenue receipts. These constraints must inform the choices of any government seeking to serve the state. Assistance to vulnerable households remains a legitimate public responsibility. Every recurring promise should disclose its cost, funding and consequences for other priorities.

Parties should explain these before seeking votes; governments should report expenditure and outcomes later. Citizens can then judge the value of the assistance and its sustainability. Agriculture and public finance reveal the same weakness: commitments are easier to announce than to sustain, and responsibility is easier to share rhetorically than to assign operationally.

Punjab needs a public programme for recovery built around a few commitments that can survive changes of government. Each should identify the action required, the responsible institution, the financing available and the timetable for results. Where Union cooperation is necessary, the outstanding decision should be stated precisely. Where implementation rests with the state, progress should be open to examination.

Political competition would continue. Parties could offer different methods while accepting common evidence and explaining the tradeoffs honestly. Useful schemes would endure because their results justified continuation, regardless of who introduced them.

Others who influence public choices must accept similar scrutiny. Civil servants must provide candid advice and implement lawful decisions. Representative organisations must explain how their demands affect the public.

The citizen's question should become consistent: what changed, who benefited and will the improvement endure? Punjab has people capable of sustaining renewal. They need institutions that provide continuity, support and protection against arbitrary interference. Their efforts should form the strength of the government.

Those who have drawn authority, recognition or opportunity from Punjab owe an account of what they have returned. The concern for its future should be visible in the decisions they take, the advantages they are prepared to surrender and the mistakes they are willing to correct.

Bhalla's article should help deepen that public obligation. People are crying for Punjab; many have been doing so quietly for years. Leadership must ensure that their distress shapes public decisions.

Punjab can rise again when responsibility lasts beyond the speech, the controversy and the election — and when commitments are honoured after the applause has ended.

Suresh Kumar is former Chief Principal Secretary, Punjab