Is Punjab ready to invest in its public universities

Every convocation convinces me that Punjab has no shortage of talent. I watch first-generation graduates from villages across the state walk across the stage to receive degrees that will transform not only their own lives but also the future of their families.

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Yet every finance meeting serves as a stark reminder that talent alone cannot sustain great institutions.

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That contrast has become increasingly difficult to ignore.

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In conversations with fellow Vice Chancellors across Punjab, I find that we now spend as much time discussing financial survival as we do academic excellence, research and student success. This shift should concern us all, not because universities exist for their own sake, but because they will shape Punjab's future.

Punjab has rebuilt its educational institutions before. The Partition of 1947 deprived the state of several distinguished centres of learning, yet Punjab responded with remarkable determination. Universities such as Panjab University, Punjabi University and Guru Nanak Dev University emerged as pillars of teaching, research and cultural preservation, helping shape the modern Punjab we know today.

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Public universities have educated generations of teachers, doctors, engineers, administrators, entrepreneurs and scientists. They have preserved our language, literature and culture. More importantly, they have made higher education accessible to countless young people whose aspirations far exceeded their families' financial means.

Ask almost any Punjabi family whose first doctor, professor, civil servant or engineer emerged over the past five decades, and there is a good chance that journey began at a public university.

That legacy deserves recognition. More importantly, it deserves protection.

Today, Punjab's public universities face a combination of challenges unlike any in their history. Demographic shifts have reduced the number of college-age students, while migration has led many of our brightest young people to pursue higher education overseas. At the same time, universities are grappling with rising salary commitments, pension obligations and the mounting cost of maintaining campuses built decades ago. These are structural realities, not temporary setbacks.

It is tempting to view these as problems confined to university administrators.

They are not.

They are early warning signs of a much larger question: whether the country and the state is prepared to invest in the institutions that will determine its competitiveness in a knowledge-driven economy.

Universities seldom decline overnight. They weaken quietly, one vacant faculty position, one delayed laboratory upgrade, one promising young researcher leaving for better opportunities at a time. By the time the consequences become visible, rebuilding becomes far more difficult than preserving what already exists.

The challenge is not limited to finances alone. Punjab's Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education continues to lag behind several other states. States such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana have benefited from stronger partnerships between universities, industry and government. Those relationships generate research funding, consultancy projects, internships, innovation and employment while strengthening the long-term competitiveness of their institutions.

There are lessons here for Punjab.

Leading public universities around the world are supported by a combination of sustained public investment, vibrant industry collaboration, philanthropic endowments and strong alumni engagement. Many also attract international students and operate governance systems that reward academic excellence and accountability. Punjab's public universities have yet to develop these advantages at a comparable scale.

One of the less appreciated responsibilities of a Vice Chancellor today is not setting academic priorities. It is convincing outstanding young scholars that they still have a future in our universities. Increasingly, that means explaining why recruitment is delayed, why infrastructure improvements must wait and why ambitious academic plans are constrained by financial realities. No university leader enters academia expecting those conversations to become routine.

Some argue that private universities can compensate for these challenges. Private institutions have undoubtedly expanded educational opportunities and introduced healthy competition. Their contributions are important and should be acknowledged.

But they cannot replace the unique role of public universities.

Public universities exist to serve the public good. They educate students from every economic background, uphold constitutional commitments to inclusion, undertake research whose value may not be immediately commercial and preserve the intellectual and cultural traditions that define our society. Their contribution cannot be measured solely by revenue or placement statistics.

Strengthening them is not about protecting institutions.

It is about protecting opportunity.

When parents leave their sons and daughters on our campuses, they are doing more than enrolling them in a university. They are placing their trust in institutions that have transformed generations before them. That trust is a responsibility we cannot take lightly.

There is no single solution.

The Central as well as state governments must view higher education not merely as an annual expenditure, but as a long-term investment in Punjab's economic future. Industry must become a deeper partner in research, innovation and curriculum development. Our accomplished diaspora and alumni across the world can help build endowments that provide lasting financial strength rather than short-term relief.

Universities, too, must evolve. We must embrace greater accountability, strengthen governance, deepen our engagement with industry and continually raise our own standards of teaching and research. Public support and institutional reform must go hand in hand.

I remain optimistic.

Every time I interact with our students, I am reminded that Punjab continues to produce remarkable talent. Their curiosity, ambition and resilience leave little doubt that the state's future remains bright.

The real question is whether the institutions responsible for nurturing that talent will remain equally strong.

Punjab has always invested in the character and capability of its people. Our public universities have been among the state's greatest investments, not because they produce graduates, but because they produce possibility.

The question before us is not whether Punjab can afford to support its public universities.

It is whether the country and the state can afford a future without them.