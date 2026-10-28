ITBP & unsettled borders

The recent statements about the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China by the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) can at best be described as unusual. Speaking at a felicitation ceremony of this Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), in Alwar, he mentioned about faceoffs at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh and the stellar role being played by commando outfits of this force. Interestingly, he also stated that "the ITBP was raised as a mountain guerrilla force" and that now "a specialised high-altitude mountain fighting force is being set up, which will be different from the army."

While making such comments at an internal event of a uniformed force to boost morale by hyperbole may not be uncommon, but ensuring that these reach the open media gives it an entirely different complexion. This statement was put up on the social media by the ITBP and later pulled out! But the damage had been done as it became a political football. The MEA spokesperson had to clarify that any divergence from established patrolling patterns by the PLA disturbs the situation from time to time.

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Faceoffs between the Indian Army and the PLA and its border guarding regiments have been taking place for many years at disputed and sensitive points on the 3,488-km long LAC. However, following the large number of fatalities at Galwan in June 2020, any such contact draws immediate and heightened attention. We are faced with an adversary who will unscrupulously attempt bullying tactics and fisticuffs for seizing dominating areas. It may appear incongruous that the military of a nuclear superpower indulges in such scuffles on its borders. However, this state of affairs is likely to continue as the PLA will endeavour to claim positions of advantage along our northern borders.

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All this leads to an important issue about the role and deployment of the ITBP and its synergy with the army formations along the LAC. The ITBP, which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has 64-odd battalions with a total strength of about 90,000. Its primary role is to patrol the India-China border along its entirety. However, ITBP units are also deployed on very different type of security duties within the country, which have nothing to do with border policing.

Further, such a responsibility with police forces can be viable only along settled borders, where the primary role is to check illegal immigration and smuggling. Even in the case of the western neighbour, while the international border has sole deployment of the BSF, the Line of Control in J&K, which is prone to terrorist infiltration, has primarily an army presence in posts all along.

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The LAC with China is an altogether different matter. It's an unsettled and live border with our major adversary, where the threat is not of militant infiltration but intrusions and encroachments by the PLA, which cannot be guarded against by border policing. During all the recent clashes and standoffs, the army formations and units have been fully involved right from the outset, resulting in their enhanced deployment all year round.

The ITBP is a fine force with hardy and good quality troops who are located at far flung heights, from Arunachal to Ladakh. However, the present deployment pattern of the ITBP is not suitable for facing the threat from across the LAC in the current state of high-intensity vigil. Battalion HQs and Sector HQs are located too far away in depth to influence operational situations that may emerge at short notice. Its potential thus remains underutilised. Perforce, the army units and formations, deployed well forward and at places in eyeball contact, have to safeguard the LAC. Ironically, the ITBP is not under operational control of the army and we have disparate forces under two different ministries located in the same area for purportedly the same purpose. Opposite us, the border defence regiments are directly under the PLA formations in the region, resulting in a seamless and homogeneous operational functioning.

The army appears to be fully stretched at present, not only due to enhanced deployment, but also troop shortages due to new recruitment policies which are now manifesting in a negative manner. Despite the clamour for downsizing the army with more reliance on technology, the vigil along the unsettled borders will remain manpower-intensive for the foreseeable future.

Unlike the BSF, which has a regular interaction with its Pakistani counterparts along the IB, the Chinese PLA and border defence regiments refuse to have any truck with the ITBP due to the word "Tibetan" in the nomenclature! Flag meetings at any level are held only with the Indian army.

The optimum way ahead would be to transfer ministerial control of the ITBP from the MHA to the Ministry of Defence and designating it as a paramilitary force (PMF) rather than a CAPF. This PMF should then be placed under the operational control of the army for effective deployment along the LAC in concert and synergy with the formations located there. This transformation has no financial implications for the government and can well be achieved with a top-down approach by the political leadership - the only way to overcome the turf guarding for vested interests.

The benefits of the ITBP acquiring the PMF mantle and working under command army formations on the Chinese border are more than obvious. It will overcome manpower shortages, provide a more robust and stronger defence matrix, apart from getting the attendant benefits of equipment, training and infrastructure support from the army. A concomitant change will be required in the officer cadre of the ITBP at higher levels.

Currently, the force is primarily officered at range and command levels by IPS officers on deputation, who are located well in depth from the sub-units on the LAC and may not have had a hands-on experience of serving at the front line. The ITBP, as a PMF, needs to have its own cadre of officers all the way to the top, akin to the army.

Dovetailing the ITBP into the integrated restructuring of the armed forces taking shape, would not only be a positive step but also one that is self-evident. It will bring a depth and fullness to the theatre command envisaged for the northern borders.