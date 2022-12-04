Japan, Korea kick up a welcome storm

Rohit Mahajan

THE football World Cup in Qatar, only the second ever in Asia, has caused bewilderment and dismay in Europe and South America, the bastions of the sport; it has, on the flipside, left Asia breathless and ecstatic.

Who would have thought that Japan would top a group that also contained Germany and Spain? Before the tournament began, was it even remotely conceivable that Japan would beat Germany and Spain? Or that South Korea would hold Uruguay and beat Portugal? What about world No. 53 Saudi Arabia beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina, ranked No. 3? The victory of the Saudis could be attributed to opportunism and exceptional conversion, plus the urging on from the supports that had packed the stands... A rare shock rather than sustained surge.

But the performance of Japan and South Korea has followed solid groundwork — hard work over decades, investment into the sport, and exchange of expertise with Europe through itinerant players and coaches. Japanese and Korean players are fit and strong, hard sprinters and tacklers; they are skilful and physical, too. Their defence was brave and organised, and they struck when the opportunities they created were most favourable.

Japan had only 22% ball possession against Germany, and a paltry 14% against Spain, but when the supply lines managed to put the ball deep in the opponents’ half, they scored; they had three shots at goal against Germany and scored twice, while Germany scored once from nine shots on goal. Against Spain, the Japanese scored two off three shots on goal, and the Spaniards answered once from five shots on goal. South Korea had only 34% ball possession against Portugal but scored twice out of six shots at the Portugal goal; Portugal had 55% ball possession but had only four shots on target, and scored once.

These numbers show that Germany, Spain and Portugal are much superior to Asia’s best in keeping the ball; they also show that the defensive structure of Japan and South Korea did a remarkable job in preventing the European ball-keeping strength turning into goalscoring opportunities — and goals.

A word about India, world No. 104. In 1956, India became the first Asian team to make it to the semifinals of the Olympic Games football; in 1951 and 1962, India won the Asian Games gold, bronze in 1970, and finished fourth in 1958. Asian football is now dominated by Japan and South Korea, plus Iran/Iraq/Arabs, and we’re 19th in the continent. Watching the action from Qatar, one can safely predict that the 1.4 billion of us who are now alive won’t ever see an Indian team figuring in football’s biggest tournament.

Selecting the selector

The speedy, unceremonious ouster of the entire selection committee of the Indian cricket team, after perhaps a secret trial following the T20 World Cup debacle, would make you wonder: why would anyone apply for the selector’s job? But, surprise surprise, several cricketers have applied for the job, often described as ‘thankless’. Among those who are reported to have put in their applications are former national players Nayan Mongia and Maninder Singh — and sacked selectors Chetan Sharma and Harvinder Singh as well!

Now, why would anyone wish to reapply for a position from which he’s been summarily sacked a few weeks previously? The answers are many: It’s a high-profile job and a good selector, with vision and insight, can transform the team’s character and long-term prospects — just as Dilip Vengsarkar did when he appointed Mahendra Singh Dhoni the captain of the limited-overs team in 2007. Then, the selectors get to travel to venues across the world and do what they love most — watch cricket and stay connected with the sport, all expenses paid. The money they make doesn’t hurt, too, for the chief selector is paid Rs 1 crore annually, the co-panellists get Rs 90 lakh each. When Vengsarkar was the chief selector, he had run into a conflict of interest situation because of his newspaper column; it goes without saying that his being a selector had made him a much more relevant columnist than just any other former captain. Eventually, he was asked by his employers, BCCI, to either quit his position or stop writing columns. His columns ceased, and he made the suggestion that the selectors be paid for their services. The BCCI started paying the selectors in 2012, and one can’t fault former players — especially those who don’t have a coaching job or a commentary gig — to try to get a ‘thankless job’.

Were the selectors made a scapegoat for India’s failure in the T20 World Cup? Was no one else responsible? What about the BCCI top brass? Oh, but they are unpaid officials, holding honorary positions, and were elected democratically, to boot! Democracy indeed works beautifully for the deeply-entrenched.