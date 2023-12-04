Jind horror raises concerns over safety of schoolgirls

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former CM, Haryana

IN January 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign from Panipat, Haryana, to “celebrate the girl child and enable her education”.

However, the current reality is that girls are not safe in schools. Cases of sexual exploitation of girls in government schools have given parents sleepless nights. Recently, 142 girls of a government school in Jind district accused the principal of sexually harassing them over a period of six years.

Before the termination of services of the principal, the Haryana Government had angered the parents by handing over temporary charge of the school to a teacher who had faced sexual exploitation charges. Some other teachers had also faced such charges in separate instances earlier.

The National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) lays stress on the safety and security of schoolgirls, both on the campus and outside, to minimise school dropout rates. But in Haryana, the status of girls’ education is disheartening as 37 per cent of them do not continue education beyond Class X.

The main reasons for this are the lack of security and basic amenities like separate toilets for girls in government schools. Such a vital need has not been prioritised by the state. Hundreds of government schools are operating without these basic amenities.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently fined the Haryana Government Rs 5 lakh for failing to provide basic facilities like toilets to girls in government schools, particularly those in rural areas. But the government has not taken any corrective action. The government, which had campaigned for a ‘toilet in every house’ under the Swachh Bharat Mission, admitted in an affidavit filed in the High Court on May 26 that 538 government schools did not have separate toilets for girls. Six months have passed, but the toilets have still not been built.

Despite promising in an affidavit filed in the High Court that all schools would have access to basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water and electricity connections this year, the state government has failed to deliver.

In December 2022, the Union Education Ministry had also expressed dissatisfaction over the fact that 907 government schools in Haryana had common toilets for boys and girls.

Outrageously, 236 schools do not have access to electricity and 131 are without proper drinking water connections. It is an absolute shame that children from 2,651 schools have to drink contaminated water due to the lack of clean drinking water supply through pipelines.

Additionally, 321 schools do not have boundary walls, posing a significant security risk to the students. The education of girls is being impacted due to the lack of transport to schools, which are several kilometres away from many villages.

The ‘Beti Padhao’ campaign has been rendered meaningless due to poor infrastructure in government schools of Haryana. Immediate and drastic action needs to be taken to address this issue.

The government’s education budget is inadequate, making it impossible to provide basic facilities in schools. The education sector has been allocated less than 2 per cent of the state’s GDP for 2023-24 while the NEP-2020 recommends a minimum budget of 6 per cent. The High Court was informed that the government had allocated only 1 per cent of the education budget to maintain and construct school buildings.

While around Rs 1,784 crore is needed to develop the schools’ infrastructure, the budget allocated for 2023-24 is only Rs 424 crore. Despite promising to spend Rs 46 crore on toilets, drinking water and electricity supply, the government has failed to complete these works.

Over the last 10 years, the government has failed to utilise funds amounting to Rs 10,675 crore from Central and state schemes for education. This is a clear indication of the government’s apathy towards education.

A significant number of girls in this region are unable to complete their high school education, with dropout rates starting as early as in Class V. Shockingly, a government report presented during the Assembly Budget Session revealed that 37 per cent of the girls dropped out before the higher secondary level and 5 per cent between classes IX and X.

The reasons include the distance between their homes and schools and the lack of basic facilities like toilets. It is disheartening that these challenges are affecting girls’ education.

The present government has destroyed the education system in Haryana over the past nine years. Not a single recruitment of JBT teachers has been carried out. The government went as far as abolishing thousands of posts of teacher by imposing the so-called ‘rationalisation policy’. It implemented new policies that led to children from government schools moving to private ones, resulting in the closure of 5,000 government schools under the pretext of ‘merger’. Private schools were even given the green signal to take over the management of government schools.

This is a clear indication of the government’s lack of commitment to providing basic education to its citizens. The government must take concrete steps to ensure that every child in Haryana has access to basic amenities, safety and quality education in government schools.

