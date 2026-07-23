Judiciary sparks hope against Punjab’s drug crisis

THE initiative taken by the Chief Justice of India to launch a statewide youth rehabilitation and awareness campaign to combat drug abuse in Punjab is a welcome step. It is a reflection on the political system, which has left many young people vulnerable to crime, exploitation and social alienation.

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The campaign seeks to create an integrated support system which will strengthen Punjab's battle against drugs. Under the state's 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' scheme, Punjab Governor has led five anti-drug awareness drives, mostly in border districts.

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Drug addiction is shaped by social, economic, political and law-enforcement failures. Thus, the initiative of the highest court becomes important. Its focus is on addressing the issue at the grassroots level by creating sustainable systems for rehabilitation and reintegration of the youth.

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Drug addiction has emerged as one of Punjab's gravest social challenges, undermining families, communities and the state's reputation. Hundreds of people have died from drug addiction over the last 20 years. Substances such as opium and poppy have historically been used in limited medicinal and cultural contexts in parts of the region.

The politics of restrictions on the use of traditional substances led to chemical and narcotic substances, which have altered the nature and consequences of drug abuse. With the alleged support of those in power, a simple consumption practice changed into a profitable trade.

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The crisis became impossible to ignore when narcotics infiltrated neighbourhoods, schools and colleges, fuelling crime, educational disruption and public-health emergencies. A recent government study suggests that more than 8.60 lakh young men in the age group of 15-35 in the state take drugs, with heroin being the most preferred. The international border with Pakistan has been a major transit route in the lucrative trade of drug smuggling for a long time.

Punjab's youth crisis is rooted in deeper structural problems. Agricultural stagnation, limited industrial growth and chronic unemployment have steadily eroded opportunities for successive generations. Agriculture, which brought the state its wealth, is losing lustre. With little industrialisation, unemployment has remained high. A survey of farmers in 2013 showed that more than 70% of them would leave farming if they could find good employment. They do not want their children to do farming as it has become unviable.

The other big problem is the 15 years of militancy-related violence that the state endured. It severely weakened the state's social, economic and political institutions. Punjab defeated terrorism, but the conflict left deep social and psychological scars on the youth. No successive government in the post-militancy period has made any sincere effort in dealing with the problems faced by Punjab's youth.

No society can move forward without the support of healthy young people. Politically, like young people everywhere, Punjab's youth aspire to secure livelihoods, dignity and a better quality of life. Therefore, when governments fail to meet the youth's expectations, they shun them and, at times, resort to unproductive and anti-social activities, including drug use and related activities.

Successive elections demonstrate how strongly Punjab's youth have responded to promises of employment, development and social change.Young voters across the country have increasingly shown a tendency to vote beyond social, economic, political and cultural divisions. The promise of “acche din” and jobs emerged as a new slogan in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when the BJP gained significant support from young people. Its promises and two crore jobs every year, enabled it to capture power at the Centre.

This trend was mirrored in Punjab during the 2014 elections as a huge number of young voters helped the Aam Aadmi Party win four Lok Sabha seats with nearly 25% of the votes cast. Since the end of militancy, beginning with the 1992 elections, it has been observed that all parties, including the Congress, Akali-BJP alliance and AAP, have made grand promises in their manifestoes regarding a better future, employment and economic improvement. However, after forming governments, these promises were forgotten. Though the parties have youth wings, they rarely offer opportunities to the youth on merit. Leadership positions often go to politically connected families. It has also been observed that the leaders have misled many young people into serving their own political and personal interests.

In the 2022 elections, the AAP created history by winning 92 out of the 117 seats with overwhelming support from the youth. It secured 51% and 48% of the votes polled among the voters in the 18-25-year group and 26-34-year group, respectively. This was the result of the promises the party made to the youth in its manifesto. The party promised to create 20.5 lakh jobs over the next five years.

It also pledged to provide advanced skill training, develop villages and cities into employment-generating centres, provide financial assistance to help the youth realise their dreams and check their migration abroad. It was promised that all forms of mafia, including those in sand, gravel and liquor, would be eliminated and young people made partners in these sectors so they would stay away from harmful influences.

But after more than four years in office, the AAP government has provided permanent employment to around 67,000 young people, many of whom had been working on an ad hoc basis for a long time. It had promised to provide government jobs to 1,25,000 young people over five years.

Another worrying finding about Punjab's youth in the 2021 nationwide youth survey was that 76% of the young people identified unemployment as their biggest problem. Because they see little hope for a better future, despair has grown among them, along with an increased inclination towards religiosity. Compared to 2016, the 2021 survey found that Sikh youth appeared less hopeful about their future than young people from other communities. This was the result of governments neglecting the issues facing young people and instead keeping them occupied with religious matters.

In the 2022 elections, 42% of the youth considered the AAP to be the most trustworthy party to solve this problem. The 2027 election results will reveal the youth's response to the government's performance on their concerns and issues.

In this backdrop, the initiative taken by the judiciary will help restore hope among Punjab's youth and strengthen society's resistance to drugs.