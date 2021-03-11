Julian Assange’s fate hangs in the balance

Bharat H Desai

Professor of International Law, JNU

On April 20, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London issued an order to permit the extradition of Julian Assange to the US on the charges of espionage and computer misuse. Now, the British executive has to take a final call on whether to extradite him or not. Home Secretary Priti Patel has the final say in extradition matters; she has to weigh in bilateral relations with the requesting country, nationality of the person to be extradited, legal issues involved and domestic public opinion.

The denouement in the Assange case came after a seven-minute hearing wherein the extradition order was issued by the Chief Magistrate, Paul Goldspring. “In layman’s terms, I am duty-bound to send your case to the Secretary of State for a decision,” Goldspring told Assange, who watched it by video link from the Belmarsh Prison, where he has been lodged since 2019.

In the long battle waged by Assange’s legal team, the setback came when the UK Supreme Court last month refused an appeal against the judgment by the High Court in December 2021 that he could be extradited after assurances from the US authorities with regard to the prison conditions.

In the global saga of extradition cases, the Assange case is unique. He has Australian nationality, lives in the UK and is accused of espionage crime for hacking of the confidential US cables by the WikiLeaks journalist. He has been in detention since December 7, 2010, including house arrest in the UK and his 2012-19 diplomatic asylum in the Ecuador embassy in London. After the change of government, Ecuador withdrew political asylum granted to Assange on August 12, 2012. It led to the bizarre scene of Assange being dragged out in 2019 by the British police from the premises of the Ecuador embassy.

Australia has refused to challenge his extradition on the specious plea of “confidence in the independence and integrity of the British justice system”. However, some 25 human rights organisations, such as the American Civil Liberties Union, Human Rights Watch and Reporters Without Borders, have challenged it since they consider the Assange case as a “grave threat to press freedom both in the United States and abroad.”

A large crowd of ‘free Assange’ campaign supporters gathered outside the Westminster Magistrates’ Court, including former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. They stood up for free speech, journalism and democracy and the release of Assange. “He has done no more than tell the world about military planning, military policies and the horrors of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and I think he deserves to be thanked...Priti Patel will now have a choice: to stand up for journalism and democracy, or sentence a man to life for exposing the truth about the war on terror,” Corbyn said in a telling address to the ‘Free Assange’ campaigners.

The Assange case has also come under the scanner of the global human rights watchdogs, such as the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (UNWGAD). “It is time that Mr Assange, who has already paid a high price for peacefully exercising his rights to freedom of opinion, expression and information, and to promote the right to truth in the public interest, recovers his freedom,” said the working group. Earlier, in the wake of Assange’s confinement in the Ecuador embassy, the working group had called upon the British authorities to allow Assange to safely leave the embassy. The UNWGAD had upheld and reiterated its formal opinion (No. 54/2015) that the continuous forcible stay of Assange was a violation of his basic human right guaranteed under international law.

The case has another crucial dimension of Assange being extradited to the US without any convincing guarantee of non-refoulement. This is more relevant in the face of the well-founded risk of persecution faced by Assange, along with fear of cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment, concerns for a fair trial and freedom of expression as well as the prospect of 175 years of jail upon conviction. That would also run counter to the letter and spirit of the European Convention on Human Rights applicable to 46 members of the Council of Europe, including the UK.

The centrepiece of the imbroglio remains WikiLeaks’s 2010 publication of secret diplomatic cables. It led to Assange remaining safe within the confines of the Ecuador Mission for seven years. In the annals of international law, it became one of the longest faceoffs under the protective shield of immunity of a diplomatic mission. Assange even addressed a press conference from the balcony of the Ecuador embassy. The British Government commendably respected the sanctity of the Ecuador Mission.

Ecuador decided to confer citizenship on Assange on December 12, 2017, but efforts to confer diplomatic status were turned down by the UK. Things took a sharp turn with the change in the Quito government in October 2018. Ecuador declared its intention to not intervene with the British Government on behalf of Assange holed up as an asylee in its London embassy. “Ecuador has no responsibility to take any further steps,” Ecuador’s Foreign Minister José Valencia unashamedly said. It was this change in Ecuador’s position that led to Assange’s removal from the embassy and opened the doors for the extradition proceedings. After the initial Swedish request was dropped, as feared by the Assange team, the US quickly filed papers to seek his extradition.

In the modern era, the Assange extradition case presents a formidable challenge to the conscience keepers of the global human rights movement in upholding his rights as a journalist. Even as the Westminster Magistrates’ Court has cleared the decks for the final decision by the British Home Secretary, extradition can be contested within four weeks. As indicated by the Assange defence team, there can be another recourse to the British High Court with fresh evidence. With the exhaustion of local remedies in the British legal system, the battle could shift for another challenge before the European Court of Human Rights (Strasbourg).

In the event of everything failing and Assange being sent to the US to stand trial, his defence can still invoke the famous First Amendment to the US Constitution that provides guarantees against any “abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press”. In all probability, the Assange case is set to become a touchstone to judge how far the ‘free world’ is free to tolerate the dissenters and the whistleblowers.