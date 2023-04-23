Just the right role call

Nonika Singh

Vikramaditya Motwane’s web-series, ‘Jubilee’, recreating the film industry of 1940s and ’50s deserves a shout-out for more than one reason. From costumes to music to period setting, everything is on point. But one tangible and palpable factor why the series stood out is also its perfect casting and stellar acting. Among the impressive acts is Aparshakti Khurana’s credible performance. If in this Amazon Prime Video series, he transforms from a diffident yet ambitious Binod Das to reigning superstar Madan Kumar with consummate ease, he also moves out of the comedy genre. From the goofy actor with a perfect comic timing in superhit movies like ‘Dangal’ and ‘Stree’, he comes across as a serious actor of many shades in this series. Perhaps, with this act, he also breaks out of the shadow of being Ayushmann Khurrana’s younger brother. Experts from an interview:

In ‘Jubilee’, your character becomes a star. Do you think off-screen it has made you a star too?

Well, I wouldn’t go that far. Even today I am just a humble artiste, only a little busier and more preoccupied with my work. Each night my wife and I thank God almighty for bestowing His grace on a simple guy like me from a small city.

How did you land up this plum part?

I had been following up with Vikram sir (Vikramaditya Motwane) for over a year. I think when we talk of good content in this industry, he, who has helmed films like ‘Lootera’, ‘Udaan’ and ‘Trapped’, is a flag-bearer of pure and serious cinema. So, I really wanted to work with him. Once the writing was done, I was called for auditions, not once but thrice over. These were really gruelling auditions, where the final audition was with proper costumes, makeup, camera and all. At that point, they had two choices for every character. Right now, I am in a space where, as a rule, I don’t need to go through auditions. But for Vikram sir, I would audition any day, anytime.

What was the next step?

We were put through workshops conducted by the director himself and writer Atul Sabharwal. Besides, there were dialect and acting coaches as well. These workshops lasted for months, which only reaffirmed my belief that Vikram sir is no ordinary director but someone who truly understands his craft and is a perfectionist. He demands the same perfection from his cast and crew.

What exactly was his directorial brief?

He told me, ‘Look, I have got my Binod. Now all you have to do is control the tempo of your walk and talk; in short, calm yourself.’ See, I am a Chandigarh boy, a typical Punju, always on my toes, a foodie, constantly thinking of butter chicken and stuff. But still, the transition was easy. From the moment you entered the sets where every single detail (cameras, cars, lamp posts) had been taken care of, keeping the old-world charm in mind, you were automatically transported into another era. Come to think of it, every single person on the sets, be it the cinematographer or the light man or my co-actors, was such an inspiring presence that you fell into the groove effortlessly.

Is your character fashioned after any actor?

Not that I am aware of. In the decade (1946 to mid-1950s), the period which ‘Jubilee’ covers, there were only a handful of actors. You could say each character in the series has some nuances of those shining at that point. But it was not one particular actor(s). Vikram sir would not like to limit his actors by suggesting to act or look like a particular actor. Perhaps, costume designers were given more precise directions. But I was just being myself. Don’t forget, at the end of the day, ‘Jubilee’ is a fictional drama.

How do you look at Binod Das? A grey and deceitful man, or a tragic hero?

I think he is simply an underdog, a hero with very humble beginnings who has dreams and aspirations. I could relate to him, for something similar has happened in my life as well. I wanted to be a television host and wrote to a music TV channel, but they would just not entertain me. So, I started as a costume stylist with them and though the dynamics in the series is very different and involves a greater paradigm shift, I, too, worked my way up.

What were the challenges in playing this character?

Here, I must confess that playing Madan Kumar was easy, for all actors look at the mirror and wonder; ‘Will I be famous one day?’ It’s a familiar sentiment. The flamboyance of being a star comes easy; it’s almost something we Chandigarh boys get as khairat. But being the struggling Binod Das was tougher. Here, my training as a costume stylist who would tie the laces of my hosts with the same passion as I would audition for roles later, came in handy.

What was your personal prep like… did you watch a lot of movies of that era?

We are a family of film buffs and have grown up on a staple diet of movies. I have been watching films and listening to music all my life. I have seen ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Guide’, ‘Jewel Thief’; you name it and it would be on my watched-list. One of my cherished memories, when I was just in class two, is that of a dhaba owner telling my father that I looked like Dilip Kumar and my teary-eyed grandmother gifting me Rs 11. My grandmother was also a diehard film enthusiast who could mimic Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar with equal élan. My personal favourite, though, is the evergreen Dev Anand whose understanding of cinema from technology to music was immense. His films and songs are forever etched on my mindscape.