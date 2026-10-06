Khaps must evolve with times

KHAP-PAALS have recently emerged as an active voice in Haryana, with mahapanchayats held in Palwal, Hisar and Jind to deliberate on social concerns facing rural communities. Paal, often used synonymously with khap, is a traditional socio-cultural rural community institution. The Baawan Paal is a federation of 52 paals, rooted in south Haryana, with social influence extending into the adjoining regions of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Historically, khap-paal systems fostered community cohesion, dispute resolution, mutual support and social discipline through dialogue and consensus. As Premchand's 'Panch Parmeshwar’ reminds us, a panch's true authority rests on integrity, impartiality and justice. The Baawan Paal Mahapanchayat recently held in Mandkola, Palwal, represents a contemporary expression of this tradition. It adopted several resolutions addressing social concerns, particularly wedding expenditure; marriage practices; same-village and same-gotra marriage; love marriage, changing social customs and abuse of alcohol and drug among youth.

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Those who violate these norms may face the traditional local sanction of 'hukka-paani band' (social boycott). These concerns reflect anxieties arising from rapid social and economic changes. But the larger challenge is whether traditional institutions can move beyond regulating personal and family choices to address deeper social problems.

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Marriage in India is a celebration of family and relationships. The concern is not celebration, but competition, extravagance and financial pressure. The message should be clear — curb social evils, not culture.

On dowry, the goal should be zero tolerance, while distinguishing voluntary gifts from dowry within the law. Give daughters rights, not dowry. Education, skills, economic independence and equal inheritance are their real security.

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The 2005 amendment to the Hindu succession law strengthened daughters' equal coparcenary rights. The challenge is ensuring these rights are recognised in practice. Even kanyadaan invites reflection: tradition can be respected while affirming that a daughter is not property. The emphasis should be on Kanya Samman — respect, dignity and equal rights for every daughter.

Dowry, domestic violence, substance abuse, financial stress and poor communication can fuel marital conflict. Counselling and mediation may help where reconciliation is possible, but where abuse exists, safety, law and children's wellbeing must come first. This also raises the changing role of khaps. Khaps have contributed to rural community life and social reform. Recently, they have raised concerns over love marriages, live-in relationships, same-gotra and same-village marriages and changing cultural behaviour.

The debate, however, should not become khaps-versus-modernity. The real question is whether traditional institutions can adapt to changing constitutional, legal, social and economic realities. Young people, particularly women, need dialogue rather than control. Gen Z and Gen Alpha’s questions about tradition must be heard. Community concerns about bhaichara can coexist with consent, dignity and the legal rights of adults. Tradition and modernity need not be enemies. Their meeting point is dialogue.

The social challenges in rural areas are shaped not only by individual conduct but also by changing aspirations, employment pressures, technology and weakening family communication. Young people, including girls, need education, skills, employment, career guidance and safe spaces like sports grounds, libraries and youth centres. If society wants the youth to resist drugs and harmful influences, it must provide purpose and opportunity, not restrictions.

Women's safety likewise requires safer public spaces, legal awareness, accessible grievance systems and accountability. Protection should expand freedom, not restrict it.

Society must redefine what young people admire. Weapons, violence and conspicuous consumption should not symbolise status. True prestige should come from education, character, achievement and service. Savings from Mrityu Bhoj (post-funeral community feast) could fund scholarships, libraries, sports, plantations or water conservation, turning grief into social legacy.

Paal panchayats derive their strength from social trust, which carries responsibility. In a constitutional democracy, no social institution can stand above the law. Every decision should pass these four tests: intention, law, fairness and outcome. Women, youth and vulnerable families must have a meaningful voice and social pressure cannot justify arbitrary punishment or boycott.

The real challenge is not to choose between khaps and modernity, but to find a constructive space where tradition and contemporary institutions can work together to build a safer, more inclusive and cohesive rural society.

The mahapanchayat has made a meaningful beginning. Its reform agenda must move beyond curbing extravagant weddings to addressing dowry, domestic violence and abuse, daughters' rights, skewed sex ratio, drug abuse, family counselling, education, skills and employment, women's safety, elders' dignity and accountable social leadership.

Meeting the evolving aspirations of rural society will be a difficult journey for the khap-paals. The future cannot be shaped through restrictions on young people's choices, dress, marriages or technology use, nor by curbing wedding expenditure alone. It demands a deeper transformation in how society understands dignity, equality, opportunity, responsibility and social prestige.

Traditions remain relevant when they evolve with changing times. The challenge before khap-paals is to move from restriction to responsibility, from social pressure to social support and from controlling youth to empowering them.

The mahapanchayat has spoken about change; the harder task is to translate its resolutions into sustained social transformation and to remain relevant to the aspirations of tomorrow.