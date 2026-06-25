Kids taking drugs need empathy

It was disturbing to learn about the death of two young MBA students in Mumbai due to drug overdose at a music concert in April. Subsequently, some college students, among others, were arrested on charges of delivering and distributing drugs. Around the same time, the Supreme Court was dealing with a case where interim protection was granted to a fourth-year law student allegedly found in possession of a prohibited substance. The court observed that such instances can prove to be challenging for schools and colleges. Drug peddlers might be using students as mules to expand their networks and gain customers. These events bring to light deeper systemic issues related to the consumption and abuse of drugs.

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It is important to recognise the scope of drug abuse at the national level. In 2019, the National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India, commissioned and funded by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, had acknowledged the escalating problem of drug abuse among the youth. It was found that in the age group of 10-75 years, alcohol was used by 14.6% of the population, cannabis by 2.8%, opioids by 2.1%, sedatives (non-medical, non-prescriptive use) by 1.08% and inhalants by 0.7%. While the situation may not look alarming in terms of percentages of the total population, the actual numbers run into crores.

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Earlier, in December 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about the issue of the "drug trap" in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme. The gravity of the situation is evident from the fact that Punjab is running a 'war on drugs' programme.

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While addiction is a major facet of this problem, students also risk getting into trouble with law enforcement and derailing their career. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) has a stringent punitive policy. Substance use can critically endanger a person's life and liberty.

Today, students face the ever-increasing pressure of career-related anxieties, heightened exposure to social media and digital world and a growing crisis of social phobia. Substance use among youth can result from a number of associated risk factors, including adverse experiences, trauma, emotional problems, isolation, boredom, ease of accessibility, peer and academic pressure and misinformation.

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Adding to this, the portrayal of smoking and consumption of alcohol and drugs in popular media often arouses curiosity. The risk perception among young students may diminish in the face of glamorisation of substance use. An innocent young mind can be easily drawn towards experimentation and that may, over a period, develop into addiction. These factors make students in schools, colleges and universities a highly vulnerable target group for drug suppliers.

The availability of illicit drugs and substances has become relatively more common. The variety of prohibited items available might make it difficult to detect usage and possession. While law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system should target drug peddlers and large suppliers that misuse young and gullible students, ordinary citizens also need to step up and take collective ownership of this problem. Family members and other key stakeholders in academic settings have a crucial role to play in preventing drug abuse.

While it is desirable to curtail drug use on an educational campus to protect and improve the overall academic culture, the situation would demand a compassionate approach. Rather than stereotyping or attaching labels to children at home or students in an academic setting, it would be beneficial to make physical and mental well-being services available and accessible for their rehabilitation. To facilitate timely intervention, parents and teachers should remain observant of any negative behavioural changes. Corrective measures, if required, should strike a balance between maintaining discipline and ensuring a positive transformation.

For students, it is important to realise that consuming harmful substances neither solves their troubles nor is it a "cool" thing to do in front of their peers. On the other hand, it can pose a significant risk to their health. Ideally, a student ought to dedicate time to studies, skill development, sports and other meaningful activities. Responsible citizens should promote good lifestyle choices and discourage their peers from illicit consumption. There are safer and healthier ways to engage in recreation and seek support.

Further, to deter underage consumption of lawful yet harmful addictive substances, including alcohol, it is crucial for businesses to develop a practice of checking IDs before sales.

At many educational institutions, efforts to counter the drug abuse situation are minimal and limited to a ceremonial observation of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking annually on June 26 -- a day when most institutions are shut because of the semester break or summer vacation.

It is time to publicly address the pressing exigency. The battle may be long. It would require sustained, year-round efforts, focussed on generating awareness, providing counselling, extending non-judgmental support and enabling reintegration. This battle can be won only through care and compassion.