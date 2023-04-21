Killings that raise questions

Julio Ribeiro

ATIQ AHMAD, a gangster-turned-politician, and his brother Khalid Azeem, better known as Ashraf, had just been killed by three young men who easily breached the police cordon that was escorting the two ganglords to hospital. The three young men who carried out the bold act used identical pistols of Turkish make, reportedly costing Rs 6 lakh each, which they threw away on the ground after the crime. In unison, according to newspaper reports, the three surrendered. The normal police reaction of firing on the culprits was missing on this occasion!

The accused hailed from different parts of UP. When did they contact one another? When did they decide to carry out the murder? From where did they get identical pistols?

Following the Opposition’s demand, UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry by a commission chaired by a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court and including a retired Sessions Judge and a retired DGP. The commission is to pronounce its verdict in two months.

Atiq had been lodged at Sabarmati jail in Gujarat on the directions of the Supreme Court. Ashraf was in another jail away from Prayagraj in UP, which was their happy hunting ground. They were required to appear in a Prayagraj court in connection with the murder of a witness in a murder case. After a tip-off, they had voiced their apprehension of being killed by the police in a false encounter. Atiq approached the Supreme Court, which referred him to the Allahabad High Court.

It is a sad reflection on the state’s police that a man in their custody was murdered in their presence. The accused had previous criminal cases against them. Lavlesh Tiwari had boasted on his Facebook account that his dream was to become a ‘mafia boss’. He had photographed himself with a snake around his neck and a gun in his hand. Surely, he was known to the local police!

Mohit Shani, also known as Sunny Puraney, had 14 cases against him. He, too, must have been on the police radar. The third shooter was involved in a murder case at Kasganj. He was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in a sensational shootout that rattled the AAP government of Punjab. He, too, must have been known to the police.

All three hailed from different parts of the state. When did they come to know one another? When did they decide to carry out the murder? How and when did they come to know that the brothers would be brought to the court for remand hearing? From where did they get identical pistols?

These and many more related questions need to be answered. Yet, the police have not asked for police remand! After their arrest, the police questioned them on the motive for the crime. All three appeared to have told the cops that they sought name and fame for future advancement in their chosen profession of crime! The police passed on this information to the waiting media.

In minor cases, the police ask for police remand of the accused. That in such a grave lapse of security the police made no move to question them in custody is highly questionable and suspicious. The media was present in strength and recorded the murders on camera. It has been suggested that the killers tried to pass off as members of the Press. Possible and highly probable, but did the police not feel the need to clarify this important fact through custodial interrogation?

The entire episode, as it unfolded in the media, makes one wonder whether the killers had been brought together by some authoritative agency to kill the brothers while they were in police custody. They were aware of the movements of the police party escorting the brothers, who were being taken to a hospital for a medical checkup at 10.30 pm. Such checks are routinely made before prisoners are to be interrogated in custody. In this case, the question of interrogating the brothers did not arise. Why were they then being taken to a hospital? Did they ask for a medical examination? That sounds highly unlikely considering their apprehension of being killed by the police.

More pertinently, how did the killers know about the medical checkup, the precise timing of it, and how did the media know all this? The inquiry commission appointed by the state government will have to delve deep into the matter to find out the truth. All the circumstances that led to the murders show the UP Police in a poor light. For their own good, they need to help the commission ferret out the truth.

Before Atiq and Ashraf were killed, Atiq’s son, Asad, and his aide, Ghulam Ahmed, were killed in a police encounter, No.183 — a serial number given to encounters in the Yogi regime. These police encounters have made Yogi very popular in UP and even beyond the boundaries of the state. They fetch electoral dividend not only for Yogi, but also for his party. In 2024, it will attract many, many votes.

But have the BJP leaders calculated the cost of this policy? People are bound to be happy with the elimination of gangsters. Since the judicial process system does not work, short-cuts are encouraged.

Entrusting the job of deciding guilt and then executing the punishment of death by bullet to the police is fraught with great danger. Police officers indulging in such extra-legal killings are bound to turn into criminals themselves at some time. Many end up in jail. Former Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze is a case in point. He is accused of murdering his friend and associate in planting explosives outside Ambani’s house when he felt that the man would rat on him. When he was out of a police job, Vaze was known as a former ‘encounter specialist’. He sought work for a company he started on that qualification! Imagine the state of UP swarming with retired ‘encounter specialists’. Nobody would be safe!