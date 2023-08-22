Knee-jerk reactions do no good

Subir Roy

Senior economic analyst

Retail inflation in India touched a 15-month high of 7.4 per cent in July. As this clearly breaches the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent (4 per cent plus/minus 2 per cent), all official hands should be on deck to rein in prices. This should prompt the RBI to raise policy rates so as to curb demand, thereby reining in credit.

High prices are a boon for the tomato-growing regions and the prospects of them coming down have not gone down well with the farmers of Maharashtra.

But a scenario of monetary tightness does not go well with the NDA government’s need to create a favourable mindset among the public as the country heads for elections next year. Tight money means small and medium businesses having to trim their borrowing requirements in the face of rising interest rates. This will put a temporary break on business expansion and creation of jobs. The overall outcome will be the masses being unable to raise incomes and facing difficulty in meeting essential consumption needs.

Typically, raising interest rates or belt-tightening is done after an election so that in the medium term, inflation can be brought under control. This paves the way for the ruling dispensation to ease credit availability as the next elections approach and are held under conditions of rising incomes and consumption which raise the feel-good factor.

The primary thrust for the current inflationary bout has come from food prices, particularly those of vegetables. These short-duration crops, which are quick to bear the brunt of adverse weather, have been severely affected. The price of tomatoes, in particular, has hit historically high levels, causing politicians and commentators to recall how the BJP lost the 1998 Delhi Assembly elections apparently because of the high onion prices.

The government is doing what it can in the short run — curb the export of agricultural produce and bring in supplies from wherever it can. In particular, it has gone in for tomato imports from Nepal. This has had the desired effect of bringing down tomato prices from around Rs 120-180 per kg to Rs 60-100.

But that, in turn, has had a negative consequence. High tomato prices are a boon for the major tomato-growing regions of the country and the prospects of them coming down have not gone down well with the tomato farmers of Maharashtra, a major supplier. One of their leaders has called the government’s decision ‘mindless’ as prices would have come down in any case once the new crop arrived. Leaving things to the market would have given the growers a little time for a small windfall gain.

Earlier, the government created a global crisis of sorts by banning the export of non-basmati rice as countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and Pakistan are heavily dependent on Indian rice. The International Food Policy Research Institute has said that the ban poses a potential threat to global supply, prices and food security. This has come in the wake of the crisis in global cereal supplies as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The Indian decision has had a major global impact as it is the largest rice supplier in the world, accounting for 40 per cent of the global rice exports. The ban comes in the wake of restrictions imposed last year. As a result, global rice prices have gone up from $342 per tonne in September last year to $455 in July this year.

In fact, India, which is self-sufficient in food and also a significant exporter, is right now going in for imports. The government is mulling the import of 9 million tonnes of wheat from Russia to cool down domestic food prices. It is not that the imported wheat will be needed for consumption, but the government will use it to intervene in the market to contain prices. According to an expert quoted in the media, the government will seek to micro-manage prices by drawing down buffer stocks and simultaneously beefing them up with imports. All this in order to tame inflationary pressures. Domestic wheat prices have gone up by 10 per cent over the last two months.

It makes both economic and political sense for the government to strive for stability in food prices as part of the overall attempt to maintain macroeconomic stability. But the way to go about it is not to respond to market developments in a piecemeal manner but have a system to forecast market movements and tailor the country’s trade in agricultural commodities accordingly.

Agricultural exports account for around 12 per cent of the total merchandise exports and touched $50 billion in 2021-22. The knee-jerk reaction to curb exports in response to changes in domestic prices do nothing to develop long-term international markets. Global traders will now think twice before contracting supplies from India, knowing that they may be stopped without notice any time. Sometimes, supplies which have even been loaded onto ships are unable to move forward.

It is another matter as to whether India should at all strive to remain a major agricultural exporter. A good number of agricultural commodities, including rice and sugarcane (sugar), are water guzzlers. To export them is to export water when India is deficient in water, with aquifers being drawn down year after year. There should be a programme in place to bring down rice exports to zero in order to make do with a lower produce so as to save water.

The aim of the national policy should be to keep raising agricultural productivity, thereby reducing crop acreage and freeing up land for urban expansion, which is already taking place. Higher productivity will raise the farmers’ income, enabling them to raise consumption, thereby creating a demand for consumer goods, which will be a boon for the corporate sector. Ever since Covid-19 broke out, FMCG companies have been facing a depressed rural demand. The overall economic recovery that has taken place after Covid-19 has boosted the demand for discretionary items and luxury goods, but rural demand volumes have lagged for the FMCG companies.

Higher farm incomes will not only increase rural demand for goods but also for rural services. As for the sharp fluctuation in the supply of tomatoes, the key need is for more cold storages where excess produce can be stored and released according to the diktats of the market.

#Inflation #Reserve Bank of India RBI