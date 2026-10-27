Learning from the Panchatantra

RECALLING the disturbance that Lutyens’ Delhi recently went through draws attention to the ancient classic of pedagogy, the Panchatantra. It gives us rare solace and understanding. The Panchatantra has five cycles, interwoven into a mystifying whole. Its popularity makes many readers think of it as a collection of imaginary animal tales, with didactic value. That may be true of some of the stories but certainly not all. That is why only a selected few are considered suitable for children.

Most of the Panchatantra stories carry a deep political and administrative message that is challenging to interpret. Its structure is no less significant. It has many layers of symbolic meaning, and this is true of the stories also.

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They enable us to explore the different angles from which ordinary people might relate to the State. Composed long before the idea of civic or human rights was born, the Panchatantra’s structure, stories and characters offer remarkable resonance with our current predicaments. Rights are an essential part of citizenship in the modern world, but they are hardly the lone axis along which citizens relate to the State. In fact, the people comprise the State in a philosophical sense, and it is on their behalf that the more visible functionaries of the State serve the nation.

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However, the once-in-a-while vote we are required to cast often makes us forget our everyday relationship with the State and its apparatus. The Panchatantra reminds us of the numerous ways in which common members of society practise the niti on which the State is supposed to be based. As a book of nitishastra, the Panchatantra has far more to offer us today than we may be aware of.

Although each of its stories ends by resolving the problem it starts out with, the end always leads to contestation, followed by another story. The debate that breaks out at the conclusion of a story highlights the possibility of rival interpretations, and hence the need for another story.

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Discussing the affairs of the world brings endless pleasure to the key characters of a story in Part II, which is concerned with friendship among four creatures of radically different backgrounds: a crow, a deer, a mouse and a turtle. Every afternoon, they gather under a big old tree and take stock of their world: the jungle.

What better ideal could you have for a university or college? Alas, our universities of today have lost that ideal. They have adopted a different ideal — that of competition for individual success and submission to whatever order prevails. Thousands of students fail to attain their individual goal. Their prolonged, isolated struggle drains their youthful energy or enthusiasm to take stock of the world as the four friends in the Panchatantra did.

Part III or the third cycle of the Panchatantra deals with the problem of permanent rivalry. This cycle looks at divergent advice and a terrible outcome achieved through conspiracy. The rivalry ends in an episode of awful violence, leaving the reader with a difficult dilemma and an uneasy feeling. This feeling originates in the lurking suspicion that the rival sides did not observe the core ethic of the Panchatantra — to settle every problem, even chronic ones, with the help of arguments. No wonder the third cycle is followed by the sobering last two cycles, “The Loss of Gains” and “Unexamined Action”, respectively. Both these cycles have a tragic tone, suggestive of a warning against transgression of niti.

In the fourth cycle, the framing story is about the consequences of betrayal. It is a popular story, structured around the happy friendship between a monkey and a crocodile. Their relationship has been nourished by the sweet fruit of the tree where the monkey lives and under which the crocodile comes every day to meet his friend. The big tree at Sukhna Lake never fails to remind me of the Panchatantra story. A crisis develops when the crocodile tricks the monkey. He nearly loses his life: he survives but resolutely refuses to be wooed back into his earlier friendship.

Story after story is presented to demonstrate that broken trust is hard to repair. No matter how contrite the crocodile feels, his erstwhile friend rejects any possibility of resuming his old, broken bond.

As we read these stories in the present-day atmosphere, we can hardly avoid thinking of the tree of democracy that nourished rival parties and their ideologies for a long time, permitting each to dominate for a while, then handing over to the other. But if this arrangement of transitory dominance breaks down, repairing it may prove to be very hard. Are we heading towards such a situation? There is no way to predict this, but threats of making India mukt of the adversary have set the tone of intolerance and craving for permanent dominance.

The Panchatantra offers no permanent solutions. Instead, it conveys a vision of life and governance that responds to situations. Unlike so many other ancient advisories that communicate hard, principled conduct, the Panchatantra asks us to be responsive to each emerging situation. It is not as if we can live without handrails. Rather, the view embedded in this classic of pedagogy is that niti or the right way shows us the path to survival with the possibility of constant self-correction.

The emphasis is on learning from past actions and others’ experience, rather than waiting for every experience oneself. As a vicarious activity, learning is nourished by the autonomy to think and deliberate. That is where we have walked into a predicament. It consists of a breakdown (not just “deficit”) of trust and alienation of the young. The more sensitive among them are either depressed or resentful.

Both responses need to be analysed. The generation gap is not all that unusual a phenomenon, but it seems to have become a lot wider and jagged than anticipated.