Learning to live again and finding purpose at 90

At 89, he lost his wife. They had spent more than half a century living in a foreign country. Married since 1960, the couple had built a life around each other. Their children had moved to different cities and raised families of their own. Both had learnt to live independently, finding companionship, comfort and meaning in the quiet routines of everyday life. They were, in many ways, each other’s world.

The last decade of their marriage had been particularly demanding. His wife suffered from multiple health complications and gradually became almost entirely dependent on him. A professor by profession, he had, in his mid-eighties, quietly acquired a second identity — that of a caregiver, cook, housekeeper and companion.

There was no sense of sacrifice or complaint. It was simply what love demanded of him. Then, one cold winter morning, she passed away. Perhaps death brought her release from years of physical suffering, but for him, it marked the beginning of an altogether different kind of pain. The house, the kitchen and the everyday routines remained, but the person around whom his life revolved was gone. The silence was overwhelming. Approaching 90, he found himself alone, with memories for company.

His children, though deeply concerned, lived in different cities. WhatsApp calls offered reassurance and affection, but could not replace the familiar presence that had shaped his life for almost six decades.

During one of his visits to his son, who lived a four-hour flight away, the latter noticed that his father had become withdrawn, and detached from the world around him. Concerned by his apparent loss of interest in life, he finally asked, “Papa, are you waiting to die?” The old man was neither offended nor surprised. He replied calmly that he had lived nearly nine decades, experienced much of what life had to offer and accomplished most of what he had set out to do. He was, quite simply, ready to die.

But his son was unwilling to accept that his father’s story had reached its final chapter. He knew that beneath the quiet exterior lived a deeply contemplative man, with a longstanding involvement in spirituality and the mysticism of the East. He also remembered his father’s association with a spiritual guru, who cherished the dream of reading ‘Masnavi’ by the mystic poet Jalaluddin Rumi in its original Persian version. The guru had left this world without fulfilling that aspiration.

The old man had been deeply moved by his master’s devotion. He, too, had thought of following in his footsteps and pursuing the study of Persian, and after retirement, he finally made an effort to learn it.

Why spend the remaining years merely waiting for death and not do something more meaningful? Translating ‘Masnavi’ into Hindi was the humble advice of his son. The suggestion awakened something within him. At 91, he decided to return to his roots in India.

It was more than a geographical homecoming; it was the beginning of a new chapter. He immersed himself in Rumi’s world, with Persian verses, dictionaries and manuscripts becoming his daily companions. The empty hours gradually acquired a purpose, and the guru’s unfulfilled dream became his personal mission. Four books have since been translated into Hindi, and at 94, he is actively working on the fifth and sixth.

The man who had once told his son that he was ready to die had found a compelling reason to wake up every morning. What makes this transformation remarkable is that his work has not erased his loss. No intellectual pursuit can replace a companion of nearly six decades, nor can any new engagement completely fill the emotional vacuum left behind. But grief no longer occupies the entire landscape of his life.

He has found a purpose that gives direction to his thoughts and structure to his days. There is a profound lesson here. We often imagine that the later years of life are meant for slowing down, withdrawing from the world and gradually surrendering to the inevitable. Yet age need not extinguish curiosity, creativity or the desire to contribute. Sometimes, what an elderly person needs most is not another helping hand, but a reason to get out of bed in the morning.

Death is an inseparable part of life, and the loss of a loved one can make its arrival seem closer, even welcome. We cannot always fill the void left by someone with whom we have shared a lifetime, nor should we pretend otherwise. But we can discover something meaningful to carry forward.

Perhaps we cannot control how long we live, but we can choose what we live for. Passion can give direction to years that might otherwise be spent in passive waiting. It can turn memories into inspiration, an unfinished dream into a mission and the remaining years into an opportunity for contribution.

At 94, this old man is not waiting to die. He is busy translating life into something that will outlive him.

— The writer is a retired Indian Forest Service officer