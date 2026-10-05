Liberate the gurdwaras from mahant-style functioning

ANANDPUR SAHIB is the birthplace of the Khalsa, where Guru Gobind Singh created a community pledged to justice and to protecting the weak. That a woman now alleges she was raped and confined on the premises of this shrine's complex should disturb every Sikh and every Punjabi.

The FIR was registered at Anandpur Sahib police station on August 21 under BNS Sections 64, 127(2) and 351(2), covering rape, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation. It names Amarjit Singh Chawla, SGPC member and senior Akali Dal vice-president, as the accused. The complainant is from Sangrur district and the alleged incidents span February 27 to August 19. Chawla has denied everything, calling the case false and a conspiracy, and says he will prove his innocence in court. He is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair trial and this article does not pronounce him guilty.

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But, the law's presumption cannot excuse institutional failure. The questions here go well beyond one man.

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Why did the system stay silent? Nearly a month after the FIR, no arrest had been made, and the investigation was entrusted to an assistant sub-inspector. Senior Ropar police officers stayed silent even after the FIR was registered. If the accused were an ordinary citizen, would the response have been so muted? Sources also say Chawla left for Canada a week before the FIR was registered. The courts and police must ensure that no influential person can use distance or status to avoid the law.

The complainant's allegation that she approached the SGPC, Akali Dal and Akal Takht leadership without result must be examined openly. We have not independently verified that claim, but it demands a transparent answer. Punjab needs a public account of who was told, when and what was done. Only after the FIR did the SGPC suspend two employees named in her complaint and order an inquiry. Recently, the five high priests excommunicated Chawla and the Additional Head Granthi of the Akal Takht. These steps are welcome, but they are reactive. Institutions that act only after the police and the press do have already failed in their duty of care.

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The deeper rot is structural. The SGPC House has a five-year term. Yet the last general election was held in 2011, so the House has been overdue for years. An unelected body controlling the gurdwaras of Punjab, their offerings and their appointments is a betrayal of the democratic principle behind the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, which promised the Panth a management accountable to the sangat.

Without elections, there is no accountability. Committee members are not answerable to the devotees whose donations, made in faith, fill the golak. Appointments and inquiries follow the convenience of the ruling faction rather than the rules of maryada. Where power is unchecked, abuse of power follows. Sikhs and Punjabis have every right to ask whether gurdwara funds are being managed for the Panth or for a political party. That question can only be answered through independent audits and open books.

The blame is shared. The Centre has the constitutional authority to notify elections and has not done so for over a decade. The SGPC leadership has enjoyed the comfort of an indefinite tenure. The Akali Dal, which has long treated the SGPC as an extension of its political machinery, has blurred the line between religious trust and party interest. The Panth has been left to watch three institutions each point at the others.

Sikhs have faced this before. In the early twentieth century, hereditary mahants controlled the historic gurdwaras and treated them as private property. The Gurdwara Reform Movement, at enormous cost in lives and imprisonment, freed the gurdwaras and gave rise to the SGPC and the Akali movement. Those sacrifices were made so that gurdwaras would belong to the sangat. Today, a new form of mahant rule, based on political patronage and the absence of elections, has taken hold. The sons and daughters of Punjab must complete the unfinished work of that reform.

A time-bound, transparent investigation with regular public updates is needed. The accused must be treated exactly as any other citizen, with a fair trial. Protection and support for the complainant, including her safety, dignity and confidentiality of identity, are also neeeded.

An independent inquiry into whether earlier complaints to Sikh institutions were ignored, should be made public in full. Immediate notification of SGPC general elections must be made, with a firm date and a credible electoral roll.

A full, independent audit of gurdwara finances must be published for the sangat. A code of conduct and safeguarding policy is needed for all gurdwara premises, including serais and yatri niwas, with a grievance mechanism outside the control of any office-bearer.

The people of Punjab and Sikhs in particular are the true stakeholders of gurdwaras. Their faith, offerings and sacrifices built these institutions. They should not have to wait for scandals to force change. The Punjab Bachao Morcha and Jago Punjab Party stand with the demand for a democratic, transparent and accountable gurdwara administration.

Restoring the honour of Anandpur Sahib requires justice for the complainant, a fair trial for the accused and the return of the gurdwaras to the Panth through free and fair elections.