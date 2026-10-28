Litmus test of economic resilience

RESILIENCE has been the defining feature of the global economy over the past year. Despite heightened geopolitical tensions and supply-side disruptions, economic activity has consistently outperformed expectations.

Reflecting this strength, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its global growth forecast to 3.1% for 2026 and expects growth to improve to 3.4% in 2027, while cautioning that downside risks remain dominant.

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India has mirrored this resilience. Real gross domestic product (GDP) growth was a stronger-than-expected 7.7% in fiscal 2025-26 despite tariff-related uncertainty and global volatility. The economy expanded by 7.8% in the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year, and high-frequency indicators point to sustained momentum in the second quarter.

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Not surprisingly, the IMF has revised India’s growth forecast upward to 7% from 6.6% for 2026-27.

While growth has remained resilient, inflation is beginning to re-emerge as a concern. Global inflation is projected to rise to 4.7% in 2026 from 4.1% in 2025. Inflation is expected to exceed central bank targets in many inflation-targeting economies. In India, we expect inflation to rise to 5.3% this financial year from 2% in the last fiscal, with risks tilted to the upside.

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Several factors explain the surprising resilience of global growth. Foremost among them is the powerful investment cycle driven by artificial intelligence (AI) in the US.

The rapid expansion of AI infrastructure has stimulated investment directly while generating spillovers for economies supplying semiconductors, electronics and other critical inputs. AI-related investments are expected to account for nearly 3% of US GDP in 2026.

The benefits of this investment boom, however, have not accrued evenly. India has gained little directly because it is not a significant manufacturer of inputs used in AI infrastructure. Instead, economies such as Taiwan, South Korea and Vietnam, which are deeply embedded in AI-related supply chains, have emerged as key beneficiaries.

The relatively modest increase in crude oil prices despite severe disruption to energy infrastructure and the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz has helped, too.

The energy shock of 2026 is widely regarded as one of the largest on record, yet oil prices have remained well below what doomsayers anticipated.

For India, the impact was mitigated by the diversification of crude sourcing and timely policy interventions. Households were largely shielded from higher energy costs as the government and oil companies absorbed a substantial portion of the increase.

Global demand dynamics also helped contain the rise in crude prices. Significant inventory drawdowns, particularly in China, and rapid electric vehicle adoption moderated crude oil demand and prevented a sharper increase in prices. This provided important relief for India, which imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements.

India’s downstream refining sector provided an additional buffer. Higher crude prices were accompanied by a sharper rise in refined petroleum product prices, partly because refinery disruptions elsewhere curtailed supply. As a result, petroleum exports grew strongly in the first half of this fiscal, easing pressure on oil companies and narrowing the oil trade deficit.

That cushion, however, is beginning to weaken. Crude oil prices have moved higher again as supply disruptions have outpaced demand moderation and global inventory buffers have thinned. As a result, crude oil prices may remain elevated for longer, increasing risks.

Global trade has also displayed remarkable adaptability by rerouting supply chains and diversifying export markets, which has kept trade activity robust, particularly across Asia.

India’s merchandise exports saw healthy growth in the first half of this fiscal (April-September), supported not only by petroleum products but also by electronics, engineering goods and chemicals. This helped contain the deterioration in the trade balance.

Domestic demand has also remained supportive. The impact of goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts in 2025 was particularly visible in the automobile sector, while income tax relief boosted household purchasing power. Passenger vehicle and two-wheeler sales grew strongly in the first half of this fiscal, and credit growth remained in the high single digits.

Even so, India’s growth is likely to moderate in the second half of this fiscal as some of the factors that supported activity begin to fade and new domestic headwinds emerge. The boost from the GST cuts would ease as firms increasingly pass through higher input costs to consumers.

Weather-related risks have become a key concern. The monsoon season ended with rainfall 13% below the long-period average and significant temporal and spatial imbalances. According to the India Meteorological Department, 40% of India’s districts are facing deficient rains, raising concerns about agricultural output and food prices. The risks extend beyond the kharif season as a weaker monsoon can reduce soil moisture and reservoir levels, affecting rabi production as well.

These domestic risks coincide with a deteriorating global food outlook. Rising agricultural input costs and an intensifying El Niño are placing upward pressure on food prices worldwide and increasing the likelihood of weather-related disruptions to agricultural production across regions.

For India, this can create a double challenge: weaker domestic farm output and firmer imported food prices. The risks are particularly acute in edible oils, where high import dependence and rising global prices have already pushed inflation in the category close to double digits.

Since food accounts for a larger share of expenditure among lower-income households, sustained food inflation can have a disproportionate impact on household budgets and complicate inflation management.

Moreover, inflationary pressures are no longer confined to food. Alongside rising food prices, costs of key industrial inputs such as metals and energy have also increased sharply. This is reflected in wholesale price inflation, which rose to 11.4% in September. When input costs rise amid healthy demand, producers tend to pass them on to consumers, broadening inflationary pressures across the economy.

Against this backdrop, the Reserve Bank of India has recalibrated its policy stance to preserve price stability. Following the 25-basis-point increase in the repo rate in October, we expect another increase of similar magnitude in December.

Unlike the last fiscal, when policy rates were reduced and financing conditions remained accommodative, higher interest rates are likely to raise borrowing costs.

Ultimately, an economy’s resilience depends on the strength of its buffers relative to the magnitude of the shocks it faces. Those buffers are beginning to thin. Elevated crude oil prices, El Niño and a weak monsoon warrant close monitoring in the near term.

Over the medium term, strengthening energy security, securing supply chains, creating productive employment opportunities and advancing structural reforms will be essential for sustaining higher and more durable economic growth.

Dharmakirti Joshi is Chief Economist, Crisil Limited