Mad Sandhu deserved better than this

THE murder of gay influencer Madhusudan Sandhu, famous as 'Mad Sandhu', in Amritsar shocked most people. But many also celebrated it as a "cleansing act", showing that the hatred and scorn Sandhu endured in life continued after his death.

Mad Sandhu was not only a prominent representative of Punjab's LGBTQ+ community but also a successful entrepreneur. The openness with which he expressed his gay identity, however, was not acceptable to some. The murder has alarmed other Punjabi queer influencers who have locked their social media accounts, switched off phones and stopped frequenting public places. Other not-so-famous gay/transgender people have also received derisive, threatening messages from known and unknown social media accounts.

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The haters believe that LGBTQ+ or queer people are influencing the minds of young people and turning them into people like themselves. A simple Google search will, however, tell you that one cannot simply become gay or transgender (identifying with a gender different from the one assigned at birth) just by observing others.

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Science has proven that being gay or transgender is a natural phenomenon; physical and romantic relationships between individuals of the same sex have been observed among animals, birds and fish. Likewise, behaviours characteristic of the opposite gender-such as a male acting like a female or a female acting like a male-have been observed in insects and birds. Gender fluidity (shifting between male and female behaviour) is also common.

Biology is not limited to the reproductive organs that are visible to the naked eye. It also includes internal organs, chromosomes and hormones, etc. Also, our existence is not defined solely by our bodies. All religions and spiritual beliefs emphasise on one's inner being. Yet, most people focus solely on the outward appearances, expecting everyone to behave according to the social norms prescribed for their physical bodies.

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When a child is born, family members and doctors declare them a boy or a girl based on their reproductive organs. When some of these children grow up, they realise they cannot relate to the gender assigned to them; their inner being or mind does not align with their physical, outward appearance. This is not a mental illness. Psychiatric organisations worldwide, including those in India, have acknowledged that having a sense of gender identity different from one's assigned sex is a natural variation. In fact, the more one tries to suppress nature, the more forcefully it eventually asserts itself.

Old texts, temple idols and folklore tell us that queer people are not a new invention or an import from abroad. With modernisation and social media, the community has just become more unapologetically visible and is also securing its rightful place through education and skills.

The way many queer people express themselves might seem unusual in a society trained to look at everyone through the lens of 'male' or 'female'. To people, Mad Sandhu was a man wearing lipstick and women's clothing. But for him, it was a natural expression. It freed him from the burden of living a false life. Sandhu often said: "My body is male, but my emotions are feminine, and God made me this way."

Mad Sandhu was not the first gay or queer person in Punjab, and certainly won't be the last. In the past, LGBTQ+ people had no choice but to remain hidden or marry against their wishes. Some of the trans women (assigned male sex and gender at birth) would join traditional Hijra communes, appearing only when society needed them, such as during celebrations of births or weddings.

Society was content with this arrangement of silence and fringe existence because it did not threaten the concept of heterosexual marriage, which protects private property and reproduces caste.

But being in hiding takes a severe toll on one's mental health. Just imagine living as the opposite of your actual gender. You cannot reveal your true identity, are forced into marriage and sex against your will and are compelled to bear children. This is starker in villages for lesbians and transgender men (assigned female sex and gender at birth) who are denied any right to refuse. The frustration often manifests as anger, stress and depression, impacting families and curbing the person from reaching their full potential as a functional human being.

Many queer people resort to suicide, while others run away from home or are thrown out. And when they choose to live with fearlessness and determination like Mad Sandhu, they are met with mockery, abuse and violence. Every joke or insult normalises violence against queer people. The culpability of Mad Sandhu's murder thus rests with the whole society rather than just those who pulled the triggers.

In Punjabi films and songs, gay/trans people are shown as hypersexualised objects to be laughed at or ridiculed. In reality, many are artistes, doctors, lawyers, engineers, architects, athletes and entrepreneurs like Mad Sandhu. Why, then, is the depiction confined to such stereotypes? The question becomes more important now because films and web series in other languages have started handling queer themes with greater sensitivity. Is it to do with the celebration of hyper-masculinity as the default mode in Punjab's popular culture?

Gender norms and expressions keep changing with time and place. There was a time when women working outside the home or wearing masculine clothing were considered wrong, yet today, both practices are commonplace. Examples of men wearing makeup and high heels are strewn throughout the history of ancient Egypt, Persia, Rome and 16th-century Britain. But by the 19th century, these practices died out.

British officers, raised on rigid gender roles and the moral restraint of Queen Victoria's reign, considered Indian men wearing colourful turbans and lungis and sporting kohl and earrings as feminine. Our attitude today is influenced by similar Victorian beliefs.

Several studies have found that queer people in India have a high prevalence of depression, anxiety and stress, all of which decline when there is social support. Native American tribes acknowledged queer people as two-spirited.

Similarly, tribal groups in New Zealand, Mexico, the Philippines and Africa accepted gender fluidity and same-sex relationships. This shows that our beliefs around gender and sexuality are not necessarily absolute, universal truths. Nature, on the other hand, is fluid and omnipresent.