Manish Tewari: Punjab beset by narco-terrorism

PAKISTAN’s strategy of bleeding India with a thousand cuts has another sinister manifestation — narco-terrorism. It is the silent, creeping poison that flows across the northwestern border. It has emerged as an existential threat to the security architecture and social fabric of north-west India, particularly Punjab.

Globally, the core of narco-terrorism is fundamentally profit-driven. Violence is viewed as a necessary means to protect and expand lucrative operations rather than as an end in itself. In Punjab, however, the pursuit of profit has also been aimed at promoting and financing terrorism, separatism and radicalisation.

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The foundations of the drug-terror nexus plaguing India were laid over two centuries of geopolitical machinations. The opium commerce, which first enriched the Venetians and later the Portuguese, the Dutch and the British, was a tool of economic warfare long before it became a source of terror financing.

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The British East India Company, through its monopoly on Indian poppy fields, used opium to balance its trade deficits with China. This cultivation stretched along a succession of mountain ranges from Turkey to Japan, including the regions that now form the Golden Crescent. Drug production and trade in the Indian subcontinent evolved and adapted to the market, be it opium, heroin, amphetamines, Ecstasy or designer drugs.

Simultaneously, weapons trafficking in the Golden Crescent (including Balochistan) has a long history entwined with the drug trade. The Makran coast, once a conduit for slaves and gold, evolved into a smuggling route for firearms destined for Afghans resisting the British, a tradition of arms trafficking that the colonial government itself inadvertently nurtured by licensing local arms manufacturers along the Durand Line to undercut foreign competition.

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The drug-terror nexus began to expand when the weapons trade to both state and non-state actors on the black market became enormously profitable. Afghanistan's poppy cultivation surged in the 1970s, and it became a global supplier of opiates when other countries in the region banned poppies. The Soviet invasion of Afghanistan (1979) catalysed the cross-border movement of weapons and narcotics in the region.

The ghost wars waged in Afghanistan by Western intelligence agencies and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the 1980s provided the political protection and logistical framework that connected Afghanistan’s poppy fields through Pakistan’s heroin laboratories to markets in America and Europe. This effectively created the Frankenstein’s monster that the entire region confronts today.

By 1989, after a decade of covert operations, Afghanistan and Pakistan ranked as the world’s largest and second-largest suppliers of illicit heroin, respectively. The drug trade became an important fund-raising activity. The theological justification was: “We are making drugs to neutralise the Western infidels. If we cannot kill them with guns, we will kill them with drugs.”

This period saw the active encouragement of poppy cultivation by Pakistan’s military dictator Gen Zia-ul-Haq, who patronised it as a lucrative method to fund operations of terrorist groups targeting India.

By the late 1980s, about 70 per cent of the heroin processed in Pakistan was being sold on the international market. Pakistan’s National Logistics Cell, created ostensibly to transport weapons to the Afghan border, also facilitated the movement of opiates back to the port of Karachi.

Following the Soviet withdrawal, as Western aid evaporated and civil war consumed Afghanistan, the opium economy replaced foreign patronage as the primary source of paramilitary financing, with existing arms smuggling routes perfectly suited for drug trafficking.

By 1996, the Taliban’s prohibitionist approach to drugs had evolved into an acceptance of cultivation and trafficking and a resolve to tax it. By 1999, the United Nations estimated the Afghan opium crop’s value at $265 million, yielding an estimated $40 million in tax revenue for the Taliban treasury. They even sought to expand cultivation by distributing licences and fertilisers. Following the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001, with no effective enforcement or alternative crops, poppy cultivation rose exponentially beyond mid-1990s levels.

The current military hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan also largely centre on the latter wanting the Taliban to expand poppy cultivation in Afghanistan and allow the ISI to continue exercising its established monopoly over drug smuggling routes across the Durand Line. It’s a paradigm that the post-2021 Taliban leadership is not comfortable with, for it sees the damage that five decades of narco-trafficking has done to the war-ravaged nation.

Simultaneously, a distinct narco-terrorism nexus emerged in Punjab. The socio-economic and political crisis that commenced as early as the late 1970s because of the state’s trifurcation created structural inequities in its wake.

It provided a fertile recruiting ground for secessionist organisations. The ISI gave a free hand to the smuggler-secessionist nexus to operate across the eastern border from Pakistan. A 1987 CIA research paper, declassified in 2012, confirmed that profits from narcotics trafficking were used by extremists to promote communal disharmony in Punjab.

The links surfaced as early as the 1990s, when Canada-based drug dealers were murdered in gangland hits in Vancouver. New cross-continental drug trade routes were even then in place, with “elements” in the diaspora coordinating activities with their compatriots in Punjab from safe havens in North America.

After the end of insurgency in Punjab in the mid-1990s, the focus of the ISI’s strategy shifted. Rather than foment terrorism predicated on creating religious discord, it started focusing on sending large quantities of drugs across India’s north-western border to destroy future generations of Punjab.

A collateral consequence was that the traditional drugs-weapons trade morphed into a form of predatory capitalism. The vast profits from drug smuggling were funnelled into seizing control of even legitimate economic activity, creating a complex network of criminal godfathers who have unleashed a new wave of targeted killings in Punjab.

While the Union government may claim success in reducing terror incidents, the narcotics network which once sustained that terror has metastasised. According to government data (in response to a question in the Lok Sabha), 3,69,764.4 kg of opium-based drugs, 1,61,522 kg of cannabis-based drugs, 1632.62 kg of cocaine, and 918.95 kg of synthetic drugs were seized in north-west India from 2021 to November 2025.

The use of drones for drug smuggling is now commonplace, with drug cartels exploring the potential of underwater drones, building on the semi-submersible vessel technology used by Latin American cartels.

This escalating influx feeds a ticking time bomb. The combination of latent secessionism, traditional gangsterism, readily available illicit arms and a deluge of narcotics threatens to transform north-west India into a region plagued by cartel violence, akin to Latin America.