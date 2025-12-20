Manmohan Singh, the authentic gentleman

DURING my teaching days at Khalsa College, University of Delhi, my senior colleagues who were close to Dr Manmohan Singh used to narrate inspiring stories about the scholar-statesman who rose to become Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy.

This naturally created an eagerness in my mind to meet this scholar nonpareil. The opportunity presented itself when I joined as Director of the National Institute of Panjab Studies, New Delhi. The occasion was to invite him to honour prominent scholars who had contributed significantly to the promotion of Punjabi language, literature and culture with Bhai Vir Singh International Awards for 1993.

After hearing me patiently, he advised me to send a formal note about the institute's background, governing body details and list of scholars to be awarded. The next day, I got a call to meet him in the evening. He had queries about the institute's credentials and the proposed awardees. Half the battle was won when I mentioned that Swaran Singh, a respected name in politics, was the chairman and distinguished scholars like Dr Mulk Raj Anand, Dr Amrik Singh, Prof VN Datta and BR Nanda were in the governing council of the institute. Satisfied, he consented to present the awards on December 26, 1993, with a caveat that he could spare just 30 minutes due to prior commitments.

Manmohan Singh arrived at exactly 5 pm in the auditorium of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, the venue. He was happy to share the stage with Swaran Singh and Dr Mulk Raj Anand. The presentation concluded within 29 minutes. As he was about to leave, an announcement was made for a Gurbani recital by Pandit Jasraj. Both Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife, connoisseurs of classical music, were pleasantly surprised. "Can we stay back?" he asked. That moment captured the warmth and cultural sensitivity that defined Singh.

A year later, after Swaran Singh's demise, we sought his patronage for the institute. I think the impression of the function and the teacher in him might have played some role in his acceptance of our request. When he chaired the first meeting, he first went to the library and interacted with research scholars. He asked the scholars to follow him. "From now on, this is your room and I'll ask the director to provide facilities for research in a congenial atmosphere." The authentic gentleman in him and his love for young scholars were clearly visible.

Under Manmohan Singh's patronage for 25 long years, the institute emerged as the premier centre for research in Punjabi language, literature and culture in the national capital. Distinguished scholars like Prof Romila Thapar, Prof BN Goswamy, Prof Malashri Lal, Prof Andre Beteille, Kuldip Nayar, Ambassador Navtej Sarna, Sir Mark Tully and Prof Mark Juergensmeyer delivered lectures at the institute, with Singh chairing most events despite his demanding responsibilities.

Singh continued to guide the institute even after becoming the Prime Minister in May 2004. On our request, he inaugurated an international seminar on Guru Granth Sahib in October 2005. For the 350th Parkash Utsav of Guru Gobind Singh, we organised an international seminar on November 25, 2016, which was inaugurated by Hamid Ansari, with Manmohan Singh and Arun Jaitley sharing the stage — a rare moment of homage to the Guru by scholar-statesmen rising above party lines. In its issue of November 26, The Tribune reported the event, headlined "Seminar on Guru brings Manmohan, Jaitley together", along with a photograph.

Unassuming and shy but conscious of his talent and ability, Manmohan was the darling of his Cambridge teachers, especially that of Prof Joan Robinson, a great economist of her time. Prof VN Datta narrated that in a testimonial, she mentioned that Manmohan was not only brilliant but also an "authentic gentleman." When asked what she meant by that phrase, her reply was, "In this country, every man is addressed as gentleman but authentic gentlemen are only few and Manmohan is one of them."

While Manmohan Singh's academic credentials are widely acknowledged, not many are aware of Prof Robinson's influence in framing his economic policies. As Finance Minister, he rescued the Indian economy by introducing bold reforms, dismantling the licence-permit raj and ushering in liberalisation. As PM, the authentic gentleman in him led to implementing measures like the MGNREGA and RTI. According to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, "Manmohan Singh played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic trajectory."

In dealing with neighbouring countries, Singh continued with and strengthened Atal Bihari Vajpayee's policy of building bridges with Pakistan, encouraging free trade and people-to-people exchanges. He believed that with such measures, the borders dividing the two countries would become irrelevant.

The myth that Singh was not a politician needs dispelling. Fully aware of the limitations of a coalition government, he accommodated viewpoints of coalition partners, but only up to a limit. When they crossed the lakshman rekha, he did not hesitate to take a tough stand, even risking his government. He refused to replace Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi during the presentation of the Railway Budget in 2012. Again, when the Left Front threatened to topple the UPA government over the nuclear deal with the US, the astute politician in Manmohan Singh foiled its plan by meeting the President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and sharing his dilemma. Kalam got in touch with Mulayam Singh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, and convinced him to join the coalition and save the UPA government. It is not surprising that the two authentic gentlemen, for whom the interest of the nation was above party politics, put their heads together and saved the government.

Manmohan Singh's words at his final press conference proved prophetic: "I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media or the Opposition in Parliament."

The tributes after his death testify to his recognition as a world leader with a clear vision for creating an equitable and just world order. Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged his commitment to democratic values. Sonia Gandhi described him as "the epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility." President Barack Obama noted, "When Manmohan Singh speaks, the world listens." Russian President Vladimir Putin described him as "an outstanding statesman." Angela Merkel of Germany highlighted his aim to improve the living standards of millions of villagers of India.

At the height of controversy over a suitable memorial for Manmohan Singh, when a press correspondent asked my opinion, my prompt reply was: "His memorial has already been built in the hearts of millions of people. It can neither be demolished nor erased in history."