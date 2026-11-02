Many drones, one standard

The Indian Army recently inaugurated the first of its six AASHVAST Labs in Delhi. An acronym for Assessment and Analysis of Electronic Systems Hardware for Vulnerabilities and Security Threats, AASHVAST Labs aim to examine firmware in drones and cameras for hidden code and backdoor entry mechanisms. This endeavour follows a rapid expansion in Army drone acquisitions and concerns over Chinese-origin components. In 2020, the Army operated significantly fewer platforms compared to the plethora of drones in service as of 2026, fuelled by the large-scale emergency procurements after Operation Sindoor. The big question for the military's drone capability is not how many platforms the services can now operate, but whether their actual requirements have been defined and if inducted systems have been verified.

The standard for true indigenisation is demanding but clear. Under the draft Defence Acquisition Procedure 2026, a system may qualify as indigenously designed only when the Indian entity owns the design documents, software source code, system architecture and critical technical data. In the case of drones, that standard applies even to their parts and firmware.

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In 2023, Reuters reported that military drone tenders barred Chinese components over concerns among security leaders that Chinese parts in communications, cameras and software could compromise intelligence gathering. Yet in the same report, an Indian military drone supplier admitted that 70% of the parts in the supply chain remained Chinese-made, with some vendors simply importing and white-labelling Chinese material. A drone may be assembled in India but if the origin of its parts and firmware cannot be authenticated by the services that operate it, it does not truly belong to them.

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India has seen this before. In the late eighteenth century, Mysore fielded iron-cased rockets in a corps of about 5,000 men. After the fall of Seringapatam in 1799, the British took captured rockets to Woolwich, where William Congreve set out to improve and standardise their production, and the rockets were used during the Napoleonic wars.

In the case of the Mysore rocket, the design was pioneered in India, but the standard, testing and capacity to produce it in quantity were built in Britain. A weapon may be pioneered in India but if the standard for building it and the means of producing it are held elsewhere, the benefit goes elsewhere.

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France offers a precedent for how a state builds that capacity. Before 1732, the French artillery included guns of various calibres and origins. In 1765, Jean-Baptiste Gribeauval introduced lighter guns, carriages with interchangeable parts and uniform manufacturing across the country. The full implementation of this reform was delayed until 1776 due to resistance by sceptics, but the standard ended the clutter because authority at the top imposed it. India's drone fleet has the variety and a common standard is yet to be specified.

India's drone ecosystem has the designers and the volume. What it lacks is the authority and the standard that France built. Procurement delegated to command and corps level lets the services fill operational gaps themselves, and that speed is worth preserving. But when each formation buys what suits it, a brigade reinforcing another from a different sector may find that its ground stations, datalinks and batteries do not match. No public account of such an eventuality exists, but the consequence is foreseeable. And for now, nobody answers for what goes inside the drone.

The gap begins with requirements. Industry cannot build to specifications that nobody has clarified for the whole force and it will offer what it already has. The services must therefore state their requirements once, for all services, in consultation with industry but not at its dictation. The second half, verification, has begun, but is unfinished. In March 2026, the Ministry of Defence released a draft Framework for Testing Security Vulnerabilities in Drones, prepared by the Army Design Bureau. It prescribes 10 hardware and 10 software tests in accredited laboratories and names the flight controller, firmware, transmission systems and navigation module among eight critical components. It also provides for suspension or blacklisting of vendors who falsify the origin of components. It applies first to small drones,. A business daily reported in August that it still awaited approval, 18 months after its first draft. The US' Blue UAS Framework is an example of component vetting, a list of interoperable components and software tested for cybersecurity and approved for use with listed platforms.

Three steps follow. First, the security framework should be approved without delay and extended to larger MALE (medium altitude long endurance) and HALE (high altitude long endurance) platforms. Furthermore, a central register of approved drone components should be drawn out for every manufacturer to utilise. Second, a central body, of drone specialist officers and technicians from the Army, IAF and Navy with longer postings should set class-level requirements and open interface standards for ground stations, EW-resistant datalinks, payload mounts and batteries. Commands could then choose variants within these after studying their own terrain and role. Third, the draft DAP already mandates domestically manufactured drone engines as buyer's nominated equipment (BNE), making original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who supply complete drone systems contractually bound to integrate domestic engines rather than importing them. This mandate should extend in stages to the critical parts required for nano drones, loitering munitions and, first person view drones. Another factor is that local manufacture of what can be bought from China would raise overall costs. That is the price of ownership, and the services should pay it.

Since the draft procedure remains unfinalised, the decisions taken now on requirements and standards would determine what India's drone capability means into the future. India's drone build up is visible, and it is still under way. What remains is a standard. The goal cannot only be to field more drones. It must be to own the drones India operates.