Mapping the sweet and the bitter in longing

Can there be an absence in presence? Or bitterness in the sweetness of love and longing? Anne Carson, this year’s Nobel Prize winner for literature, has long complicated this idea of desire.

In her first book of essays, ‘Eros the Bittersweet’, she explores the paradox at the heart of eros (in Greek, desire for that which is missing). Desire, she writes, is not simple: “In Greek, the act of love is a mingling and desire melts the limbs. Boundaries of body, category of thought, are confounded.”

Carson observes that poets have represented eros as “an invasion, an illness, an insanity, a wild animal, a natural disaster”. She finds a somewhat revealing expression of its contradictions in the poetry of Sappho, borrowing the Greek poet’s word glukupikron. Literally meaning sweetbitter, the word becomes bittersweet in Carson’s rendering. This paradox captures the duality at the heart of desire: pleasure is inseparable from pain, intimacy from distance and the longing for union from an awareness of separation. Eros, she argues, requires a triangle: the lover, the beloved and the interval between them. Eros inhabits that interval or gap, or as Carson terms it “the lack”.

Can this gap, which is the crucible for desire, then sustain itself in the physical absence of the beloved? The account of the legendary love of Layla and Majnun may offer some answers to this. In Nizami Ganjavi’s celebrated Persian retelling, Layla and Qays grow up together and fall in love. Qays expresses his passion through his poetry. But Layla’s father opposes their union and she is married to another man. Devastated, Qays retreats into the wilderness, living among animals and earning the name Majnun, or “madman”. His love persists despite the impossibility of their union.

After Layla’s husband dies, she comes to meet Majnun, only to find that he can no longer respond to her or even endure her physical presence. He has enshrined an immaculate image of Layla in his mind that can no longer be consummated by her physical presence. He states, “I have found the true Layla within myself; this outer form is no longer necessary.”

The episode invites us to wonder: is Majnun a narcissist of his own longing, or has his love moved beyond the desire for physical possession? Rumi elevates this account of the lovers to a mystical level, of a state where no duality persists. The Sufi concept of “fana”, often translated as the annihilation of the self or ego, is central to this understanding. In one rendition attributed to Rumi, a caliph, who has heard about the lovers, summons Layla. Curious to see the woman who has driven a man to madness, he finds her appearance ordinary and loudly wonders what Majnun sees in her. Layla responds to him: “Be silent, for you are not Majnun! If you had Majnun’s eyes, the two worlds would be within your view.”

What Majnun’s eyes see and the caliph’s cannot, Mirabai’s songs also insist upon: that the beloved is not elsewhere. She talks of the divine beloved as one who resides in her, who does not leave because “he does not need to arrive”.

A similar timbre of emotion can be seen in Kabir, when he says: “Prem gali ati saankri, taamein do na samaay (The lane of love is very narrow; two cannot fit in it).” Rumi echoes something close: “Once you become the beloved, you become existence...”

While the Bhakti and Sufi traditions talk of surrender and union with the beloved, Kahlil Gibran, in “On Love” from ‘The Prophet’, shifts the emphasis from perception to transformation. He writes:

“...if you love and must needs have desires, let these be your desires:

To melt and be like a running brook that sings its melody to the night;

To know the pain of too much tenderness;

To be wounded by your own understanding of love;

And to bleed willingly and joyfully.”

Gibran’s imagery of melting and wounding suggests that love’s fulfilment may lie not in possessing the beloved but in allowing oneself to be changed by the experience. Across these interpretations — from Carson’s “lack” and Majnun’s internalisation of Layla, to the concept of surrender and union within the Sufi and Bhakti traditions, to Gibran’s transformation — desire remains suspended between presence and absence. The question is not whether desire can overcome that distance, but whether it can transform our experience of it.

— The writer is a senior journalist