Measuring Aravallis & immeasurable damage

India ranks 176 out of 180 countries in the Environmental Performance Index. Every piece of data shows that we fully deserve our miserable ranking. Reaching these depths has not been easy — we have been working hard at it in order to award a bunch of crony capitalists unlimited access to the nation’s natural wealth. But that is not the only sad part; the real tragedy is that the higher judiciary has looked the other way at this continental scale of vandalism and provided its seal of approval to much of this environmental depredation.

It was not always so. People of my vintage can remember the 1990s and the first decade of this millennium when apex court judges like Justice Kirpal and Justice Ahmadi stood like a wall, shielding the country’s natural environment from the excesses of the executive, strictly interpreting and implementing the laws meant to protect them. I dare not even imagine what our environment would have been like if it had not been for the path-breaking judgment in the TN Godavarman case in 1996. And they did this by relying on science and invoking the “precautionary principle”, which mandates that if an activity poses a threat of serious or irreversible damage to the environment or human health, pre-emptive protective action should be taken even if there’s no full scientific certainty about the risk, shifting the burden of proof to those arguing the activity is safe. They rooted this principle in Article 21, which is a guarantee of a healthy and dignified life.

The mess we are in today is because our higher judiciary has abandoned these principles and finds it more convenient to go along with the government whose core ideology is based on an anti-scientific temper.

This trend of ignoring science first became noticeable with the twisted logic in the Ram Mandir judgment where architectural and historical evidence were jettisoned in favour of faith and religious bias. It has since become routine in cases like the SDP 41 (Shimla Development Plan 2041), which was approved in spite of concerns of experts that it would demolish the city’s 17 green belts, permit multi-storey structures in a high-seismic zone, and was rightly struck down by the NGT; the firecrackers case (so-called “green” crackers being allowed even though they emit 70 per cent of the pollutants that the regular ones do); the stray dogs case (in which global practices, experts, voluntary organisations, even the existing law, were ignored); the Char Dham highway project (where ‘security’ was allowed to trump geological science); the Vanshakti case where the basic, well established principle of “polluter pays” was turned on its head to “pay and pollute” in order to legalise illegalities.

The Aravalli judgment of November 2025 is a continuation of this pernicious trend, though the most shocking, given that it was delivered at a time when the whole NCR was being asphyxiated in the most deadly shroud of pollution.

The adverse effects of this judgment are by now too well known. Suffice it to say that it would fragment the range into thousands of isolated pockets and render the Indo-Gangetic plain, perhaps the most polluted region in the world, completely inhabitable due to depleted water tables, rapid desertification, increased temperatures and dust pollution. It is inexplicable why the SC chose to reinstate the 100-metre height formula which it had rejected in 2010.

It failed to appreciate that the most important ecological services of a mountain system are provided not by the peaks, but by its lower formations — the troughs, ravines, valleys, foothills — which trap the rainfall, store the moisture, enable the growth of green cover which traps dust and regulates temperature.

The most sensible word on this judgment comes from Harish Salve in a TV interview. He says he finds no reasoning given by the court for ignoring the recommendations of the Amicus Curiae, Empowered Committee, GSI and FSI to go by the slope criteria, and instead adopting the 100-metre matrix. The Aravallis are not a collection of hills of varying heights, they are a two-billion-old ecosystem so there was absolutely no need to define them in vertical terms. Every mountain range has contours of varying heights, and each is as important as the other; they cannot be sliced into a thousand fragments based on height, and parts of them opened up for mining.

One cannot but agree with Salve that the court lost its way in being sidetracked into the vertical argument. What was needed, in fact, was to determine (not define) what constitutes the Aravallis in spatial (not vertical) terms as it existed for thousands of years, not in its present form where legal and illegal mining of 10 million tonnes every year has denuded vast parts of it.

Salve is of the view that the court should adopt the Godavarman definition of a “deemed” forest for the entire Aravallis (i.e. even a denuded area, if it was once a forest, shall be deemed to be a forest for the purposes of protection).

The aerial spread of the range should be mapped, classified as an eco-sensitive zone and declared a no-go area for any exploitative purposes, including mining and real estate. CAMPA funds should then be utilised for re-afforesting its mined out/denuded parts.

The court’s reasoning, or whatever little of it one can discern, is faulty and unscientific: the apprehension of illegal mining cannot be used as an excuse for expanding legal mining. For, the deleterious effects of both are similar. What is required is not an SMP (Sustainable Mining Plan), but an SCP (Sustainable Conservation Plan).

It is encouraging to note that the court has stayed this order. One hopes it will listen to the experts, heed the science behind the environment, not dismember the range for the convenience of mining, and declare the entire Aravallis an ESZ. Nearly 30 per cent of these precious mountains have already been plundered. It is incumbent upon the court to protect what remains and hand it down to future generations as its singular legacy. This is one time when, in the words of Justice Robert H Jackson, it has to be both infallible and final.

— The writer is a retired IAS officer