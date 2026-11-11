Migrants and a maze of deletions

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, rolled out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) last year, is riddled with glaring anomalies. The nub of the problem lies in its intrinsic failure to map and enfranchise millions of internal migrants who leave their home and hearth in search of a better life within India.

The story of these invisible people, for whom the Aadhaar programme was conceptualised in 2009-10, does not find even a cursory mention in the polarised and corrosive political discourse on electoral rolls.

Ostensibly, more than 13.3 crore names have been struck off the draft rolls since August 2025. For the record, only 16 countries in the world have a population of over 10 crore. The Chief Election Commissioner says that such an all-pervasive exercise has been undertaken so that “no eligible voter is left out” and “no ineligible voter is included”. Critics claim that these are targeted deletions. Lost between the two is a more prosaic reading that the map of deletions bears an eerie resemblance to the map of India’s internal migration.

The National Sample Survey Office’s Multiple Indicator Survey (MIS) of 2020-21 found that about 26.8% of the people in rural areas and about 34.6% in urban areas had their current place of residence different from their usual one. Most of the people move within a state (87.2%). Women move after marriage (93.4% in rural areas and 71.5% in urban areas) and men do it for work — 38.7% (rural) and 56.1% (urban).

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Several large urban labour markets draw heavily on other states. Delhi draws 64.7% of its urban migrants and 64% of rural ones from states across the country. Over a quarter of urban migrants in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Gujarat belong to other states. Telangana has about 23 migrant workers per 100 urban men, Maharashtra 18 and Delhi 17. Conversely, they number just 5 in Bihar and fewer than 8 in Uttar Pradesh.

Overlaying the SIR in various states and union territories, the steepest draft roll deletions are in Delhi (32.78%), Chandigarh (31.76%), Telangana (21.7%), Maharashtra (21.14%) and Karnataka (19.47%). Jharkhand (16.5%), Haryana (16.39%), Tamil Nadu (15.2%), Gujarat (14.5%) and Chhattisgarh (12.88%) occupy the middle rung.

Uttar Pradesh, a large labour-supplying state, is somewhat of an outlier in this regard. Its deletion rate is 13.21%, close to that of the destination states. Among the others, there are states such as Andhra Pradesh (10.8%), Kerala (8.6%) and Punjab (6.3%).

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The traditional labour-supplying states bring up the rear — Bihar (8.3%), Rajasthan (7.7%), West Bengal (7.6%), Madhya Pradesh (7.4%) and Odisha (6%). As many as 2.04 crore names were struck off in Uttar Pradesh and 2.06 crore in Maharashtra, the highest in terms of numbers. Karnataka accounted for 99.32 lakh deletions.

The dead, it turns out, are spread fairly evenly. Where a category split exists, deaths account for 1.5-4.2% of each state’s rolls, while electors marked “shifted” or “absent” range from 4.3% in West Bengal to 29.9% in Delhi.

The gap between states lies almost wholly in the categories that record mobility. Across all 18 sets of rolls, the deletion rate correlates with the MIS measure of urban work migration at 0.50, a moderate fit, and with Census-based net migration at 0.56. A cruder yardstick, the overall migration rate enhanced by marriage-related movement, shows almost no corresponding relationship.

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For the migrant, home is often where the vote is. In Delhi, district officials say some electors with more than one voter card preferred to stay registered in their native places. Only 2.5 lakh fresh enrolment applications, nearly half from first-time voters, arrived after 47.6 lakh names were dropped in Delhi. The low count of “shifted” and “absent” people in Bihar (4.6% of the applicants whose forms were received have not been found at their address and 2.3% have permanently shifted), Rajasthan (5.4%) and West Bengal (4.26%) indicate that migrants cling to their village electoral rolls.

However, the pattern frays at the edges. UP, a large net sender of labour, still marked 14.06% of its residents as shifted or absent, suggesting that many migrants were struck off at home as well or preferred retaining their vote perhaps at their place of work. Odisha, despite a high MIS count of urban work migrants, recorded the lowest deletion rate of all.

The pattern sharpens within states, where the city usually outstrips the hinterland. Greater Bengaluru dropped 45.1% of its electors under the ASDDO (absent, shifted, dead, duplicate, other) categories against the average of 19.54% for Karnataka. Hyderabad dropped 41%, Chennai 35% and Gurugram 29.3%.

In UP, Lucknow and Ghaziabad topped the removals, while Bundelkhand districts recorded the fewest. Among them was Mahoba, whose young men started migrating for work to Delhi and Punjab nearly a decade ago. In Bihar, the heaviest district-wise deletions were in rural Gopalganj, Kishanganj and Purnia.

The migration reading, however tidy, must yield to harder questions. Out of sight is often out of mind. In Murshidabad, a district of nearly 11 lakh migrant labourers, the West Bengal Migrant Workers’ Union estimates that nearly 66,000 migrant workers in Samserganj, around 55,000 in Lalgola and about 40,000 in Bhagwangola have had their names removed through the SIR process.

The Supreme Court was told that Bengal’s tribunals ruled in favour of the voter on more than 75,000 of the roughly 83,000 appeals that were disposed of, out of about 38 lakh pending cases. The “shifted” and “absent” labels were applied so unevenly that Bengaluru’s Hebbal recorded 1.14 lakh (87%) shifted electors and just 287 absent ones.

Draft figures are also an unreliable guide to the final count. Bihar’s draft rolls left out 65 lakh names and 3.66 lakh more were removed before the final rolls, but 21.53 lakh fresh additions cut the net reduction to about 47 lakh. UP’s final rolls grew by a net 84 lakh over its draft, bringing the net loss down from 2.89 crore to 2.04 crore.

The SIR’s ledger of missing voters is thus a cracked mirror of India’s internal migration, drawn to the metropolis yet stubbornly tethered to the village. It also shows how easily a roll built for a static electorate can mistake a moving citizen for a missing one. A stitch in time, through continuous and portable registration, would serve better than a periodic sweep that risks throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

There is also the larger question of how a country where nearly three in 10 people have left their usual home should register them to vote. The SIR process has no way of figuring out that a deleted vote in Chandigarh corresponds to a retained vote in Bihar or Uttarakhand. The ECI has no software that can do this end-to-end mapping.

All this makes a compelling case for scrapping the SIR and restoring the electoral rolls to their status as on June 4, 2024, when the results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared. This becomes even more urgent as the ECI readies itself for the last leg of the SIR, which would inevitably result in millions of internal migrants being disenfranchised.

The writer is Lok Sabha MP and former I&B minister