Minding the gap, for everyone’s sake

Let me, again, turn to childhood memories and the different branches of the family that, one to the other, led very varied lives. My father’s side, for want of a better phrase, was ‘quite Westernised’, even Anglicised. For an outsider, it could seem strange that conversations were conducted in a fluid mix of English, Hindi and Punjabi. This was the result of their backgrounds. In late 19th-century Lahore, my grandfather was orphaned early and he and his older brother brought each other up. Both educated themselves and became academics.

My grandfather’s brother, Bihari Lal, was in Jalandhar for several years and at one point, also helped Himachal’s ‘apple man’, Satyanand Stokes, set up a school in Thanedar. The younger brother, my grandfather, Sardari Lal, taught mathematics and astronomy for decades at Panjab University and at the famous Kinnaird College in Lahore. He retired just a month before Partition and, leaving my father behind to ‘keep a (futile) eye on things’, sensibly packed his bags and left with the rest of the family before the worst of the mayhem.

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As the years went by, the family dispersed. Many went overseas to study, work or settle. This branch, even if they were occasionally broke, wore Harris tweeds, and dinner jackets where the bow tie would never, ever be a store-bought pre-tied one. Nor would they think twice about eating a parantha with a fork and knife.

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My mother’s family came from Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and settled in Jammu after Partition. Again, for want of a better phrase, my grandparents were ‘conservative’ Hindus. My grandfather’s day began by feeding the cows. He would bathe and then hand-feed the pair of brown Jerseys with fresh rotis. If I was awake, I would accompany him and watch with fascination as he milked them and carried the pail back to the house. Then, he would spend the next hour or so wrapped in prayer. He told us stories from the Ramayana and made the Mahabharata come alive.

As my cousins were much younger, I did not have any real company and spent much of those winter weeks walking or reading. Much of my reading material had been brought along and consisted, initially, of books by Enid Blyton and others that were similar. Here lay the rub of irony. Those books transported one to a different world — a world that one made one’s own without realising it, or without having experienced a fragment of it. This was soft power at its best.

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I had never seen a double-decker bus and certainly not a yacht. I had yet to see the sea or take my first trip on a plane. In the shed across the house, the cows were loved if not venerated. Sitting a few yards away, in the books that I read and loved, the characters ate potted beef sandwiches and drank root beer. I had tasted neither.

Of late, one has been subjected to a spate of rather sanctimonious talk. Very little of it is informed and what’s worse, has almost no room for another viewpoint — especially if it is another equally sanctimonious one. Not surprisingly, there is no kindness or compassion in those singular viewpoints. A moment came when, perhaps, I was too blunt and instead of calling a spade a spade, called a spade a shovel. Or perhaps I wasn’t blunt enough and hesitated to say what one actually wanted to. The conversation, if one can call it that, was built (destroyed?) on a lethal mix of religion and politics. The arguments shifted, as they often do, to so-called holy men and godmen avatars. One fine gentleman piped up about a particular godman and with great pride stated: “We were blessed to have him stay with us.” That opened the floodgates for followers of a competing godman.

Why do these stories or conversations and their seeming contradictions matter? Let me turn to another writer whose work I admire and enjoy: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. A Nigerian, she too belongs to a corner of the world that was created by the colonial experience. She speaks of the dangers of a single story and its linear narrative. She, too, and far better than I, has articulated the complexity of the impact that reading these writings has had on us, even if we are a postcolonial generation. In another context, but somewhat relevant here, it has been contended that inauthentic dissent — as against authentic dissent — can cause people to become more entrenched in their original beliefs. Perhaps a level of perversity has something to do with this.

Many of us would have travelled on the Delhi Metro. We would have heard Rini Simon Khanna’s dulcet tones telling us to ‘mind the gap’ as a station approaches. While this is the result of an idle mind on a long(ish) Metro journey, in more ways than one, it would be a good idea to constantly ‘mind the gap’.

— The writer is an author based in Shimla