Misguided policies bane of India’s neighbours

For India, the crises facing its neighbours have to be viewed with concern as the growing civil unrest due to hardships, especially in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, could have unforeseen consequences. In the case of the island nation, an influx of refugees could become a long-term problem. In the case of Pakistan, there could be an adverse impact on the cross-border situation.

Deep crisis: Pakistan is left with foreign exchange reserves enough for just a few weeks of imports. Reuters



Sushma Ramachandran

Senior Financial Journalist

India’s neighbours are facing a crisis and are seeking help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In surprisingly similar moves, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are trying to revive their economies with loans from the multilateral institution. The request from Bangladesh has already been approved, while tough negotiations are going on with Pakistan over conditionalities and the Sri Lanka issue has been hanging fire for over 10 months. In the midst of this firefighting, the largest entity in the region, India, is moving to the beat of a different drum while emerging as the fastest growing major economy in the world during 2022-23.

Much of the blame for the economic emergencies of South Asian countries is being placed on the fallout of geopolitical developments like the Ukraine war. The fact is a good share has to go to skewed policies that would have become hurdles to growth even in normal times. Probably, the best managed of these economies is that of Bangladesh which has not had to resort to a bailout loan but has sought help to prevent a future crisis. Even in this case, the country has neglected to build up infrastructure, especially in the energy sector, or diversify manufacturing, which has left it vulnerable to external shocks. The IMF has rapidly granted a $4.7-billion loan to the country but is expected to seek long-term structural reforms along with the removal of widespread subsidies, barring in fertilisers.

This is a country that till recently was a developmental model after having been described as a basket case shortly after Independence. It has made tremendous strides over the past 15 years and its per capita GDP has exceeded that of India. But global headwinds, including rising oil prices and the fall in demand for apparel exports, have combined with long-term structural issues to create the recent crisis. The country has enough foreign exchange reserves for four months of imports, which is not perilous but it certainly requires shoring up immediately.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is in a far more precarious situation. It declared its first-ever debt default in April last year and then sought a bailout loan from the IMF. This has not been approved even after 10 months, largely because China has failed to give the requisite financing assurances to unlock the $2.9-billion IMF loan. It has made a commitment to the Sri Lanka Government but not yet given a written assurance to the IMF board.

The island nation’s economic woes began much before the Ukraine conflict. It was in 2019 that a series of terrorist attacks brought tourism inflows to a halt. This was a setback for an economy relying heavily on revenues from this sector. The pandemic worsened the situation. Policy measures taken by the then Rajapaksa government included deep tax cuts and the imposition of a ban on chemical fertilisers, weedicides and pesticides in 2021. These led to revenue shortfalls, with foreign debt rising from 42 per cent to 119 per cent of the GDP in 2021 while foreign exchange reserves fell to $2.3 billion. The organic farming initiative led to a sharp drop in the output of a staple food item, rice, as well as tea, of which exports fell drastically.

The net result of these policies was soaring inflation and shortages of essential commodities in early 2022, leading to prolonged public protests and a change of government. India played the big brother role in this case by providing fuel and food supplies as well as financial assistance estimated at about $4 billion.

As for Pakistan, it is currently facing probably the deepest economic crisis in its history. Inflation is rising at the rate of 24 per cent and foreign exchange reserves are adequate only for a few weeks of imports.

The country’s economic situation has worsened gradually over the past decade largely due to misguided policies. One such step was to defend the currency against depreciation but this only depleted the country’s forex reserves. As the situation worsened, it is reported that import of luxury cars continued to be allowed over the past year.

In yet another quixotic move, oil prices were cut by the then Imran Khan government in 2022 when world prices were rising steeply. The involvement in China’s Belt and Road Initiative also meant heavy expenditure, with little stimulus to the domestic economy as China used its own material and manpower. The unprecedented floods last year created more havoc as both food and cash crops were decimated, forcing the country to import foodgrains.

Trade with India, on the other hand, which could provide many commodities at much cheaper rates for the neighbouring country, was suspended in 2019 by Pakistan after the abrogation of Article 370. Nevertheless, bilateral trade rose to $1.35 billion during April-December 2022 (as mentioned by the Centre in Parliament last month), compared to $516 million in 2021-22, indicating its huge potential for both countries.

Pakistan’s negotiations with the IMF for a $6.5-billion loan are, thus, facing tough conditionalities, including the removal of subsidies, enhancing the tax base and ensuring that benefits are passed on to the poor. This is a country that has sought IMF funding many times in the past and yet not been able to stabilise its economy.

For India, the crises plaguing its neighbours have to be viewed with deep concern as the growing civil unrest due to hardships, especially in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, could have unforeseen consequences. In the case of the island nation, an influx of refugees could become a long-term problem. In the case of Pakistan, there could be an adverse impact on the cross-border situation.

In sharp contrast, the Indian economy has managed to survive the rigours of the geopolitical developments of 2022 and emerged as the fastest-growing global economy during the year. Though some economists are terming its recovery from the pandemic as fragile, the fact is that the central bank has been able to bring down inflation from nearly 8 per cent last April to 6.5 per cent in January. Revenue inflows from GST have also been buoyant.

In other words, it is an easy option to blame external headwinds for the economic woes of India’s neighbours. Most of their problems stem from short-sighted policies that could have easily been corrected by adopting prudent long-term strategies.

