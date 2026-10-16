Monetise paddy straw

Every winter, North India grapples with smog as farmers set fire to crop residue across the Indo-Gangetic plain. While stubble burning contributes nearly 20% to Delhi's winter PM2.5 levels, the localized impact on the ecology and health of Punjab is far more immediate and damaging.

Year after year, stubble burning has been blamed on law and order deficit or behavioral failure of farmers - but it has been an economic failure all along. As recent policy debates have revealed, a transparent and quality-linked Minimum Support Price or guaranteed price band for paddy straw has the potential to transform waste into a bio-energy resource while offering farmers a financial incentive over burning.

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In-Situ vs Ex-Situ: The ecological balance

While in-situ (on-site) management of paddy residue is considered ideal to maintain soil health - through the use of innovative machines like the Super Seeder, Smart Seeder and Surface Seeder - a percentage of the crop residue has to be diverted ex-situ (off-site) to feed the state's burgeoning biomass sector.

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The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recommends retaining at least 30% of a field as residue mulch - either by direct mulching or by leaving crop residues on the soil surface. This helps maintain soil organic carbon, moisture and microbial activity.

However, if Punjab's 30 lakh hectares of paddy land were to adopt a purely in-situ approach for residue management, a certain quantum of paddy straw would have to be diverted to meet the needs of the state's Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants, thermal power co-firing units, brick kilns, paper or packaging mills and other biomass processors.

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Financial Viability and Fair Pricing for Farmers

Last year, biomass aggregators and buyers in the state bought loose or baled paddy straw at anywhere between Rs 180- Rs 220 per quintal (or Rs 1,800- Rs 2,200 per tonne) depending upon the moisture content and distance of haul. Paddy straw processed further into high-density pellets or briquettes for use in industrial boilers fetched prices in the range of Rs 600-900 per quintal.

So, a government-guaranteed rate band for raw paddy straw with a prescribed moisture content (say, 14-20%), and calorific value, could provide farmers with an additional Rs 3,000-4,500 per acre (based on yield of 2-2.5 tonnes of straw per hectare) - enough to offset costs of baling, rake aggregation or field clearance.

Systemic Safeguards Needed

For the crop residue management system to be truly farmer-friendly and not end up as another subsidy-intensive scheme, the government will need to put in place a few systemic guardrails:

Promote short-duration, low-residue paddy varieties (like PR 121 and PR 126) over long-duration, high-residue varieties (like the recently banned PUSA 44)

Capping ex-situ residue extraction at 40% per tehsil to avoid soil depletion

Setting a moisture-based pricing framework to ensure that bio-energy plants get dry biomass (with high calorific value) while incentivizing aggregators and farmers to store baled straw in fire-secure, covered warehouses.

By monetising paddy straw, the Punjab government can clear the air literally, while building a green economy that offsets the damage to the state's natural wealth.

Col Jasjit Singh Gill is an environmentalist & Former Member, Punjab State Task Force on Buddha Darya Rejuvenation