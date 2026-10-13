Mountains cannot weep, so they crack

IN Urni, a village on the banks of the Sutlej in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, Ramanand Negi touches the crack in his house wall with a finger, the way an elder soothes a child's wound. The tunnels of the Karcham Wangtoo project run beneath the village, and Negi's grievance is less about compensation than about the fact that nobody asked him before the tunnels were laid. The crack looks small, yet it holds the unheard pain of an entire community. The question is not why the wall split. The question is why, on land where his forefathers lived for generations, nobody sought his opinion before work began beneath it.

This is where our definition of development is put in the dock. We have taken electricity to be synonymous with progress, and the mountain to be merely a resource from which energy can be wrung. Yet a mountain is a resource to some and, to others, a home, a deity and a memory.

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The valleys of the Sutlej, Baspa and Spiti in Kinnaur are among the most fragile terrains in the Himalayas, and it is here that the main tunnel of the 1,500-megawatt Nathpa Jhakri project runs for about 27 km.

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Karcham Wangtoo, Baspa-II, Kashang and Shongtong-Karcham stand alongside it, and dozens more projects are proposed. Each one diverts a river into a tunnel and leaves behind a hollow, kilometres long, inside the mountain. A mountain may well bear the burden of one tunnel, but when tunnels line up in a row within a single valley, their collective impact is recorded in no single project's report. This is the greatest conceptual failure of our planning: we count the trees and fail to see the forest.

The first price of this failure is being paid by water, and in the mountains water means more than thirst. It is a tradition built by elders, the breath of the fields, the future of the apple orchards and the livelihood of the cattle. Mountain villages live not on taps but on natural springs.

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Tunnelling can cut across the groundwater pathways inside rock, letting water seep into the tunnel, reducing the flow to springs above it. How far this happens depends on local geology and demands site-specific investigation.

But the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) has documented drying springs and falling soil moisture in villages affected by Karcham Wangtoo, among them Choling, Yula, Urni, Runang, Miru and Chugaon. In one case, two neighbouring streams fed by a single source dried up together, as though twin sisters had departed on the same day.

This crisis is all the more serious because it makes no noise. Photographs of landslides appear in newspapers, but a drying spring never makes a headline. Where the water goes, farming goes; then livelihoods; and finally, people. The continued loss of local water sources could push families towards migration, and the fear is that, over the coming decades, it may become a wave that no one can then stop. It is a crisis of the future, arriving today drop by drop as the springs run dry.

The cracks in the walls are the second chapter of the same story. Vibrations from blasting can shake the foundations of houses. The cracks recorded at Nigulsari and Jhakri in May 2014, the split house in Yula and the walls of a cowshed in Chugaon are links in the same chain. Kinnaur is a Scheduled Area under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, where the gram sabha, the village assembly, is meant to play a decisive role. Yet tunnels continued to pass beneath villages, and people learnt of them only when their homes began to crack. Were the affected villagers adequately consulted, and were their concerns about water, tunnelling and structural damage addressed before the work began? The issue here is not merely one of concrete but of trust. How will a system that does not think it necessary to ask its own people safeguard their future?

The year 2021 made the warning clearer still. In July, nine tourists died when rocks fell at Batseri in the Baspa valley. In August, a massive landslide at Nigulsari on National Highway 5 buried a bus and other vehicles, and around 28 people lost their lives. The "No Means No" campaign gathered pace after this, and many villages of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti joined it.

Residents have linked the increasing frequency of rockfalls and landslides to areas where dams, powerhouses or tunnels have been built. Establishing whether, and to what extent, these projects have contributed to slope instability requires independent geological investigation. The loss of lives in the region only underlines how urgent that investigation is.

The roots lie in the forests as well. A study by the Himdhara Collective of forest-land diversion in Kinnaur found that between 1980 and 2014, nearly ninety per cent of the diverted land went to hydropower projects and transmission lines. Forests are the invisible arms that hold slopes in place. When they are removed, the mountain begins to stagger under the weight of its own body, and debris dumped into rivers can magnify the destructive force of floods.

Above all this looms another shadow. Kinnaur is a region of high seismic risk, and the earthquake of 1975 still reminds us that this earth can shift at any moment. Meanwhile, glacier retreat, extreme rainfall and flash floods threaten Himalayan communities, and the devastating monsoon of 2023 caused heavy loss of life and property across Himachal.

Place in this picture the same slopes, with tunnels running for kilometres inside them, with cracks already in the walls of their houses and the water beneath them already drying. This is not an imagined horror but the convergence of risks that scientists have long documented. If the present pace does not change, such crises are likely to return, each time heavier than the last.

Now is the time to ask questions. Why is each project assessed separately, when the mountain is one? Where is the study of a valley's carrying capacity and of the cumulative impact of all its projects? Who will account for the debris dumped along the riverbanks? Who is responsible for providing permanent drinking water to villages whose springs have dried up? The answers will come not from any single office but from the intent of the entire system.

The way forward exists, provided there is the will. For new projects, the prior and informed consent of the gram sabha must become a mandatory condition, not a formality. A study of the carrying capacity and cumulative impact of the entire Sutlej valley should be carried out, and until it is complete, new clearances should be paused.

An independent geological audit of springs and cracks around existing tunnels should be conducted and its report made public. Affected villages should receive alternative drinking water and fair compensation, and the rules on debris disposal should move from paper to the ground and be enforced firmly.

This debate is not electricity versus the environment. Hydropower is a source of clean energy and a vital source of revenue for a state with few other resources. The question is whose cost we are willing to bear for whose light. Electricity is a national need, but the emptying villages of the mountains cannot be its price.

Mountains cannot weep, so they crack, they dry up, they slide. The cracks are on the walls of houses today. If we still fail to hear their voice, tomorrow they will be across the entire valley.

Amarendra Kishore is a development journalist with more than 35 years of field reporting on rural India, gender, water and the environmental costs of development.