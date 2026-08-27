Munir holds all the aces in Pakistan

FIELD Marshal Syed Asim Munir has a complete hold over Pakistan. Without declaring martial law, he has ensured that all Pakistani institutions bend before him. The elected government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has become his willing instrument.

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Knowing that Munir will never allow ex-PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan to leave prison, the government has shown disdain for the Supreme Court’s recent order on Imran. Significantly, the Army’s spokesperson, intruding into the judiciary’s domain, has stated that constitutional duties take precedence over basic rights.

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The latest manifestation of Munir’s control over Pakistan was the government’s defiance of the Court’s order that Imran be transferred to a private hospital and his personal doctor be allowed to attend to him. Imran was instead taken to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. Consequently, he was brought back to prison. However, the government followed the Court’s directions permitting one of his sisters to meet him once a week and allowing him to talk to his UK-based sons.

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A contempt petition has been filed before the Court, but it has been posted for hearing in mid-September! Pakistan’s judiciary has almost always kneeled before the Army. It is unlikely to adopt a pro-Imran position now because Munir will simply not tolerate any move to “dilute” Imran’s imprisonment. Hence, Indian analysts who saw the initial Court decision as a sign of a shift in the wind in Pakistan were premature in their assessment.

Indeed, Munir has moved systematically to augment his power ever since PTI supporters rioted against the Army on May 9, 2023. On that day, Imran was arrested when he had gone to the Islamabad High Court in connection with a corruption case against him. Munir first targeted those Army officers whose loyalty he doubted. Among those he removed was the Lahore Corps Commander, Lt Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani. The message to the Army was clear: any sympathy towards Imran, who was then certainly Pakistan’s most popular politician, would not be tolerated. All officers fell in line.

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With the Army in his firm grip, Munir attempted to control the country’s political reins. In the 2024 elections, PTI candidates contested as independents but performed surprisingly well. Munir, however, ensured that the Sharifs, supported by the Bhutto-Zardari family, formed the government under Shehbaz. Unlike his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, who wished to act independently as PM and control Pakistan’s critical foreign policy as well as security policy, Shehbaz was willing to make himself subservient in all respects to Munir. This meant that Munir’s stranglehold on the country tightened tremendously.

Ironically, what made him the supreme figure in his country was the impact of India’s Operation Sindoor on Pakistan. There is no doubt that India’s military action got the better of Pakistan, but Munir was able to control the Pakistani narrative. On this basis, he projected to the Pakistani public that the defence forces under his leadership prevented India from achieving its objectives. In order to ingratiate themselves further with Munir, Shehbaz promoted him to the rank of Field Marshal, only the second in Pakistan’s military history. He was also made Chief of the Defence Forces while continuing as the Army Chief.

As Munir’s national stature skyrocketed, so did his standing with the Trump administration when he, along with the Pakistan government, agreed that the US President’s purported intervention prevented a nuclear catastrophe in the subcontinent. Pakistan went to the extent of nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. This was in contrast with India’s correct stand that the cessation of hostilities occurred bilaterally after Pakistan approached India for this purpose. No wonder Trump was not pleased with India. He invited Munir to the White House for an unprecedented luncheon meeting in June 2025. He also dubbed him as his favourite Field Marshal.

That cemented Munir’s position in Pakistan. He began to accompany Shehbaz for meetings with world leaders. Whatever may be the protocol, it was apparent that the world recognised Munir as the boss of Pakistan. This was also demonstrated when he emerged as a key diplomat and acted as Pakistan’s main channel of communication between the US and Iran.

Shehbaz, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who were also engaged in the mediation process, played secondary roles. Certainly, it was only Munir who had credibility both in Washington DC and Tehran. The Pakistani system therefore praised Munir’s role when the US and Iran agreed upon the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in June. It collapsed by July and now the US has launched Operation Economic Outcast against Iran.

Significantly, there are sections of the Iranian government, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, that seem willing to enter into a deal with the US to end the war. However, this stance is being resisted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s position is unclear. Even Trump, despite his attempt to reduce Iran’s economy to subsistence level if it does not agree to a deal of his choice, wants the war to end.

It is at this sensitive juncture that Munir travelled to Tehran and met the Iranian leadership earlier this week. There can be little doubt that he would have received America’s approval before proceeding to Iran.

The Iranian hardliners are firm on their demands on the Strait of Hormuz and the implementation of the MoU. While Munir may not have currently made any headway in mediation, he will retain the goodwill of the US and the West.

This means that they would not put pressure on Pakistan over Imran. The former PM will continue to languish in jail. And Munir will remain Pakistan’s unchallenged boss in the foreseeable future.

Vivek Katju is Former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs