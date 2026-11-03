Myth of migrants and politics in Punjab

MIGRATION is a human urge driven by the pursuit of opportunities and ambitions. It has always been part of human history, and it is difficult for anyone to claim that their ancestors have lived in the exact place where they live today. Yet migration is also marked by paradoxes, as migrants' positionalities —regional, religious, caste-based and, of course, class-based — are frequently questioned. Anti-migrant sentiment is widespread across the world, often arising from the misgovernance of particular regions, yet the blame for the resulting problems is frequently placed on migrants.

Over the past few years, migrants in Punjab have faced various forms of sanctions from sections of the native Punjabi population. While there have been instances of discrimination against them, there are also positive stories of migrants being welcomed and living peacefully while maintaining community relations in parts of cities and villages. Some of Punjab's 'urban villages' have substantial migrant populations, while the industrial focal points of most major cities are home to large numbers of migrants. While some migrants live in rented accommodation, many have become voters after living in the state for the past 30-40 years.

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In these areas, there are instances of migrants serving as sarpanches (or councilors whose areas are under municipalities). These urban villages are located on the outskirts of municipalities, mainly in industrial areas with little or no agricultural land. In other words, these are urban colonies but administratively are outside municipal boundaries. Since many of these settlements have large migrant populations, some have migrant sarpanches as well.

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A popular perception in Punjab is that migrants — often referred to as 'bhaiyas' — are becoming excessively numerous and changing the state's demographic composition. Several political leaders have spoken against migrants, while others are reluctant to do so. It is claimed that 'bhaiyas' will rule Punjab in the near future, with the growing presence of migrant sarpanches in village politics cited as evidence.

To examine these claims, we investigated 15 villages and 30 urban wards across three districts of Punjab, selected because of their substantial migrant populations and the prevalence of such cases.

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However, accounts from two villages reveal a more disturbing reality. At Dagana Khurd village in Hoshiarpur district, where a migrant woman serves as the sarpanch, she is reportedly the only migrant in the entire village. Upon inquiry, we found that her own house is in the city and that her Aadhaar card was issued using a 'care of' address in the village. She is the de jure sarpanch as the seat was reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) women.

However, the village's dominant Jat leaders fielded their housemaid as the candidate, sidelining a local Dalit woman who was also a candidate. This is her second term, yet she has not been given any real authority. Instead, a Jat panchayat member acts as the de facto sarpanch and keeps the bank passbook, muster rolls and official stamp in her possession. The elected sarpanch is neither involved in village development programmes nor informed about meetings; she is reportedly misinformed deliberately.

A similar story emerges from Raowali village in Jalandhar district, where the sarpanch's seat was reserved for an SC candidate. A Jat landowner allegedly fielded his siri (bonded labourer) as a dummy candidate. Here, too, this Jat family has long dominated village politics, holding the sarpanch's position across multiple terms and exercising considerable influence over the selection of successive sarpanches.

The local SC candidate who contested against the migrant sarpanch filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner and the matter is sub-judice before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The local Dalit candidate has alleged that the Jat family arranged a fake SC certificate for the migrant sarpanch and he made a certificate of 'Adh-Dharmi' — a caste which is not there in the SC list of Chhattishgarh, her native state.

These two cases reveal that the issue is not simply about migrants. Rather, it concerns caste hegemony, which has enabled migrants to become sarpanches under circumstances that undermine the representation of local Dalits. These cases also explain how the Jat dominant caste (Jats) perceive Dalits as difficult to control and view migrants as potential new subordinates.

This dynamic is also evident in agricultural labour relations and wage negotiations in villages, where village Dalits are choosing not to work for local landowners and migrant labourers are replacing the traditional siri-pali system of farm labour, associated with relations of dependence and, in some cases, bonded labour.

These cases highlight the exclusion of marginalised communities and the hollowing out of their political representation at the village level.

Another popular misconception is that all migrants in Punjab are 'bhaiyas', meaning people from eastern Uttar Pradesh or Bihar. Our research found that people from across India migrate to Punjab for work. Jalandhar, for instance, has a neighbourhood known as Qazi Mandi, referred to as a 'Madrasi mohalla', with a councillor of Tamil origin for a long time. There is also a Marathi Mohalla where migrants from Maharashtra, many of them Dalits belonging to the Mahar Buddhist community, reside.

While some migrant communities experience varying degrees of residential segregation and ghettoisation, many maintain good relations with Punjabis. Some have even established matrimonial ties with local families.

Similarly, substantial numbers of migrants come from West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nepal, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, western Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Undoubtedly, migrants from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar constitute the largest migrant groups in Punjab.

Another misconception is that migrants in Punjab are primarily associated with the BJP. While the BJP has made greater efforts to engage with migrant communities through its Hindi-Hindu-Hindustan political framework, migrants' political ambitions and affiliations are not limited to the BJP.

It is worth noting that Punjab's first Migrant Welfare Board was established by the then Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal, and some of the earlier municipal councillors from migrant backgrounds were elected with the support of the SAD. The Badal family has maintained close relations with migrant leaders across the state. These community leaders are commonly known as pardhans — unelected local leaders who represent particular mohallas. Many such pardhans are also associated with the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the left parties, holding positions within their respective party organisations.

In some cities, migrants contest municipal council elections, but they tend to win only in areas where migrant communities constitute a numerical majority.

Not surprisingly, migrants in Punjab also maintain connections with political parties in their states of origin. For instance, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has an active presence in some urban areas of Punjab and its candidates have contested elections in the past. Migrants have also contested elections under the banners of the RJD and the JD (U).

Ludhiana has also seen the emergence of a party called the Purvanchal Vikas Party, although it is currently inactive.

As Punjab approaches the 2027 elections, the question of migrant voters is becoming increasingly important for political parties. Concerns raised by Punjabis about resources and governance cannot simply be dismissed. Punjab is already grappling with agrarian and rural distress, environmental degradation, cultural shifts, a political vacuum and misgovernance. At the same time, migrants are equally entitled to rights, dignity and political participation.

Everyone we spoke to during our research agreed that no major economic sector in Punjab could function without migrant labour, including agriculture, industry, construction and street vending. Given the interests and concerns of both local residents and migrant communities, there is an urgent need for policies developed through meaningful consultation with all stakeholders. Such an approach is essential to address local concerns without scapegoating migrants and to ensure that their rights and dignity are protected.

Shiwani and Harinder S Happy are PhD scholars at Jawaharlal Nehru University