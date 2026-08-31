Necklines & societal bottomlines

KRITI SANON’s ensemble in the jewellery commercial was not outrageous or outstanding. It was just inappropriate for the purported contention of the ad that she wore it for: that families these days have siblings across species, so sisters tying rakhis on human brothers as well as canine ones is increasingly prevalent. Pets now participate in family events, so a jewellery brand marketing doggy rakhis is a no-brainer. But why dilute the message with controversy?

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Many young women probably do wear bralettes and skirts now on celebrations like Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj, Teej/Teeyan, Baisakhi, Lohri, Onam, Bihu, Pongal, etc. And, as has been stressed in the social media backlash that eventually led to the ad’s scrapping, women do have the right to decide what they want to wear — or not. No one can or should act as a censor.

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Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut — herself trolled over her 2015 National Award ceremony dress — after her initial criticism of Sanon's outfit and the ad as "intentionally creepy" asserted it was more the context than the attire itself. Her argument that clothing choices have to keep cultural settings in mind echo many middle-class Indians’ view. Wearing a bralette at a club or party is fine; but not at traditional events.

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Ranaut's argument, even if as an afterthought, is well taken. Many traditional festivals have been cut off from their cultural moorings, intentionally or otherwise. There is also an inter-generational clash of perceptions. Ordering a young woman to wear a particular type of outfit has an uncomfortably Taliban-like ring to it. But young people being aware of cultural contexts and making choices accordingly is the best-case scenario.

Even if the ensemble had been Sanon's choice for Raksha Bandhan, no one should have had any quibble with it. But Sanon did not wear what she wanted, she wore what the ad team decided the 'sister' character in the commercial should wear. Yet she became the target of criticism rather than those behind the ad; and it was also left to the actor to defend "her choice" of clothes when that was not the case.

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Thanks to the distraction of Sanon's assigned attire, the main message of the ad was also eclipsed. Most people recall only her bralette and skirt, not the jewellery brand, or even what rakhi was tied to the pet's paw in the ad. Was that the intention? Some believe "all publicity is good publicity" and any potential customer engagement with the festive season round the corner cannot be bad. The brand's post-Diwali sales figures will show if that axiom worked!

The fact that, as of May 2026, Sanon is also an equity stakeholder in the company besides being its brand ambassador adds another dimension. Reports say she took the stake as part of the endorsement deal rather than just a fee. So, she does have skin in the game. It is unlikely, though, that she would have the time to be involved in the minutiae of the ad film, including its costumes. But she would be impacted by market reactions, if any.

This could explain why she took the criticism head-on by stating forthrightly that tradition resides in a woman's heart, not in the neckline of her dress. Sanon is right, of course. That is the bottom line. But "a woman's right to choose" was not the supposed focus of the jewellery commercial. Yet, that is also an apt (if unexpected) catchphrase for the upcoming festive buying season.

So, was the controversy a bane or a boon? The company's topline will tell!

Reshmi Dasgupta is a senior journalist