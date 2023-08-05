Need to review, modify National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test

KK Talwar

Former Director, PGIMER

AFTER thorough consultations with various stakeholders, the Medical Council of India (MCI) notified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in February 2012. This was done to ensure transparent and merit-based admissions to medical colleges for undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses, and to tackle the menace of capitation fee, which was then believed to be widely prevalent among private medical colleges.

Unfortunately, NEET was set aside by the Supreme Court in July 2013 following petitions filed by private medical colleges. The MCI then approached the apex court for a review of its judgment. In 2016, the court reversed its decision and upheld the NEET regime. Since then, NEET is being conducted and followed for admission to undergraduate (MBBS) and postgraduate (MD/MS) courses.

For admission to the MBBS course, it was decided to have the test paper in various local languages, in addition to English, to avoid any bias. Thus, NEET was commenced in 13 Indian languages to ensure that students from different states don’t suffer.

The implementation of the NEET regime has helped create a sense of confidence among students and the public at large about medical admissions. NEET has served its initial purpose of promoting transparency and merit and has removed the myriad irregularities which had plagued medical admissions.

However, some issues do call for a reform. Even at the time of conception, the policymakers were conscious of some limitations of both undergraduate and postgraduate entrance tests. These were discussed and deliberated upon, and, ultimately, a decision was taken to roll out the NEET regime (which was already delayed) to address the urgent need for ensuring merit-based admissions. It was felt that some creases could be ironed out later, once the transparent NEET system was firmly in place. That time has arrived now. It is heartening to see that some reformatory steps are already underway.

The last few years have brought to the fore some of the limitations of the present NEET system. I shall address first the postgraduate NEET process. A significant problem stems from the timing of the entrance exam, i.e. after the completion of internship by an MBBS graduate. Since the earlier All-India Postgraduate Entrance Exam was, for many years, following this pattern of being conducted after the internship period, NEET-PG continued with the schedule. The downside to this approach is that it forces students to focus their attention and energy towards the entrance exam even during internship, rather than using this period to maximise their practical learning and honing clinical skills. This reduces the efficacy and utility of internship.

The vital importance of the one-year medical internship, which is a mandatory and integral part of the MBBS course, should be self-evident. Thus, an alteration in the timing or pattern of the NEET-PG entrance process is necessary. The recent decision of the National Medical Council (NMC) to replace NEET-PG with ‘NExT’ (National Exit Test) is a welcome step. According to the NMC’s decision, NExT will be held in two phases; the first part will replace university-level final examinations. It will be a multiple-choice paper. The score obtained in the first phase will be used to prepare the merit list for PG admissions. The second phase, after the completion of internship, will be a comprehensive practical/clinical examination and will be conducted by the respective universities, which will declare students ‘fail’ or ‘pass’.

This reformatory step will help students take their internship more seriously and acquire the desired clinical skills. However, I believe that the NMC should consider implementing a mechanism that provides grades or scores in the second phase as well to incentivise students to perform to their maximum potential, rather than being satisfied with a mere ‘pass’ score. This performance score should also be incorporated in the PG admission process since it is based on a clinical/practical evaluation of each student. For this purpose, some standardisation guidelines can be issued by the NMC to avoid disparity in scores across different universities.

Reform is called for at the undergraduate level as well. The present NEET evaluation system, which is based on objective-type questions, encourages students to join coaching academies to prepare for the high-level competition. These academies are prohibitively expensive. As a result, students whose families cannot afford to pay such high fees are deprived of this valuable training tool. Urban students, living in areas where these academies abound, also have an unfair advantage over their rural counterparts who may lack easy access to these academies. Furthermore, students ignore their Class XII board exams, as only a 50 per cent score is sufficient to be eligible for taking NEET.

There is a widespread belief that without taking coaching, it is difficult to crack NEET. Many meritorious students from a poor or rural background feel handicapped. I am shocked to learn that many students join coaching academies and don’t even attend their regular schools. It appears that some schools are prepared to certify them as regular students so as to allow them to sit in the Class XII board examination. If this is true, it is certainly a sad and unacceptable state of affairs for our education system.

Therefore, there is a pressing need to review and modify the undergraduate NEET system as well. It would be helpful to give weightage to the Class XII board exam score in the medical admission process, insofar as the state quota seats are concerned. It will motivate students to undertake a more broad-based learning approach and reduce the importance of coaching institutes, which focus only on rote learning and mastering multiple-choice tests.

However, in view of the differing standards and evaluation processes across various states, this may not be ideal for all-India quota seats and central institutes like AIIMS.

Score normalisation, which has been used for some all-India exams, can be considered.

The NMC could examine the possibility of a hybrid system for undergraduate medical admissions, giving 50 per cent weightage to the NEET score and the rest to the score obtained in the Class XII board examinations. Ideally, there should be a common curriculum and evaluation for Classes XI and XII, followed by one exit examination at the national level. This, of course, requires a much bigger overhaul of our education system.

NEET was a significant step in the right direction. It needs reform and fine-tuning to make the process even more equitable and efficacious. The ultimate guiding principle must be to create a system that inspires confidence in our brightest and finest young minds, so that they do not turn away from the medical profession.