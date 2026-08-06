NEET, JEE and death of critical thinking

EVERYTHING, as the Establishment would like us to believe, is in order. Dharmendra Pradhan — the controversial minister — has finally resigned. Our techno-savvy Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 'forgiven' the Cockroach generation.

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A series of Bills for preventing the possibility of paper leaks has been passed in Parliament. And above all, entrepreneur-technocrat Nandan Nilekani has been asked to suggest some concrete reforms in the domain of education. Yet, ironically, what is seldom discussed is the very nature of modern India's two most important standardised tests — NEET and JEE.

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As a concerned teacher, I have no hesitation in saying that these two tests have significantly undermined the spirit of meaningful education, given birth to an ugly and demonic coaching industry and killed the faculty of critical thinking and creative imagination of our young students.

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No meaningful reform is possible unless we abolish these two high-pressure tests and come forward with creative and life-affirming alternatives.

My first critique is that these two heavily centralised, MCQ-centric tests have robbed the entire generation of the joy of learning science. Think of it. How can you learn, say, physics without wonder and critical questions?

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Imagine Isaac Newton's wonder that eventually led him to discover the law of gravitation; or think of Albert Einstein's ability to raise new questions that led to what Thomas Kuhn regarded as a major 'paradigm shift' in physics.

It is sad that as our children are trained only to learn the 'techniques' for cracking these standardised tests, they eventually lose the spirit of science, or what Karl Popper — the great philosopher of science — would have regarded as the ability to refute old conjectures and come forward with new ones.

Yes, it is high time we acquired the courage to say that far from cultivating a creatively nuanced critical spirit, these tests are creating a regimented and mechanised mind.

Let me give two concrete illustrations.

Recently, as a sensitive professor of physics in a reputed engineering college in the national capital told me, his first-year students were completely unaware of some of our great Indian physicists — say, CV Raman, SN Bose, Meghnad Saha and Homi Bhabha. However, with deep enthusiasm, they could speak of some of our celebrity coaching strategists — the likes of PhysicsWallah and Khan Sir. What an irony!

Likewise, while conversing with a sensitive schoolteacher of English literature, I felt her angst. Her students — particularly, those who are preparing for the tests like JEE and NEET, as she told me, do not want to read good literature; nor do they want to write analytical and interpretative essays. Yes, the neurotic obsession with these MCQ-centric tests is destroying the very spirit of meaningful education.

And herein lies my second critique. As these standardised tests have killed the idea of integral education, we see the steady destruction of our schools as sites of meaningful learning. It will not be wrong to say that for a large section of young students of Class XI and XII, and their over-ambitious parents, schools have lost their significance.

Instead, they prefer heavily commercialised 'branded' coaching centres that sell the packages of 'success'. Visit any school at random and see the empty classrooms. Is it, therefore, surprising that while merely 2.6% of the overall budget in India is allotted for education, and most of our schools do not have sufficient money to create good libraries and science labs, we have a massive multi-billion rupees coaching industry?

My third critique is that these tests, for all practical purposes, act like the tools of instant elimination rather than genuine selection. Not surprisingly, our youngsters pass through severe stress and anxiety. If they grow up in a toxic environment in which they are repeatedly told that life is not worth living if they cannot become doctors or engineers, what else can you expect, except the statistics of student suicides? Yes, we are producing an unhappy, restless generation.

And finally, we should not refrain from asking a disturbing question: what sort of doctors and engineers are we producing?

First, the very mode of preparing for the tests like NEET and JEE robs this generation of all noble dreams. When your parents spend so much money (coaching cost; mind-boggling tuition fee and other costs in rapidly growing private medical and engineering colleges), what else can you do except defining yourself as a commodity with a price tag?

You can't afford to entertain any illusion of meaningful good work filled with the spirit of social service. As the mythology of 'placements and salary packages' is the new normal, we need not be surprised if many of our JEE and NEET 'toppers' eventually become docile engineers (or corporate slaves) and greedy doctors in profit-making, five-star, private hospitals.

Not solely that. In a regressive, patriarchal society like ours, these doctors and engineers, as the matrimonial columns reveal, have a high 'market value'!

Yes, we need to question the legitimacy of these life-killing tests, and assert the following without the slightest ambiguity:

First, education is not merely a training for standardised tests. Education is primarily about the cultivation of critical thinking, creative imagination and the spirit of democratic citizenship.

Second, a system that encourages coaching strategists to replace good schools and creative teachers is inherently faulty.

Third, we must abolish the machine called the National Testing Agency (NTA). Instead, we must constitute a committee of great educationists, teachers, pedagogues, good doctors and creative engineers and encourage them to evolve a decentralised pattern of test that seeks to evaluate a young learner's analytical and interpretative skills, social and moral sensibilities, and some basic understanding of what doctors and engineers actually do in their professional fields.

It is equally important to resist the phenomenon called 'dummy schools', and give adequate importance to one's school performance.

Are we ready?