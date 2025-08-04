NEP is rich in language, poor in lived transformation

SCHOOL, as the primary agency of socialisation, becomes the first and most crucial stage in nurturing mindless, conforming and easily manipulated citizens." Ivan Illich, in his influential book ‘Deschooling Society’ (1971), argues that the institutionalisation of education gives impetus to the creation of an over-institutionalised society. The education system is a site where power is exercised and reproduced. Educational policies are the tools employed to reflect and hegemonise dominant ideologies. The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) does not attempt to break away from this, but, instead, emphatically proposes to establish the same.

The policy recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. Though it is a very short time to evaluate the efficacy of a policy, especially an educational policy that requires at least 17 years to complete one full cycle of 12 years of schooling, the brouhaha and hysteria surrounding its anniversary compel one to assess and evaluate it.

In the discourse of policy studies, there is an adage: All policies are good; implementation matters. Policymakers use this stance to support their policies; the 'implementation gap' becomes the scapegoat to save the honour of the policy.

In the case of educational policies, it is the teacher who is made the scapegoat. The argument goes: the policy was very good and well intended, but it is the teacher who failed it in the classroom as a stakeholder. Some supporters even claim a bit rhapsodically, that the policy was so good that our present society is not yet evolved for it, and it is the failure of society, rather than the policy. However, they fail to recognise that a poorly designed policy with fundamental flaws cannot be 'implemented' effectively.

If the policy has not delved into the 'details' of needs, resources, objectives, procedures and processes of policy formulation, it will sink by its own weight; or even if implemented rigorously, it will lead to 'over-institutionalisation'. The failure of implementation is often a sign that the 'details' were not properly thought through, which means the policy itself was badly conceived or designed.

In this piece, the fundamental flaws of the policy — plagiarism, redundancy, politicisation, agenda-driven decisions — are not discussed. The focus is on 'implementation' and whether efforts were made to genuinely 'walk the talk' and implement it earnestly.

Budgetary allocation

It is an age-old recommendation of the Kothari Commission to spend six per cent of the GDP on education. The year NEP came into force, the budgetary allocation to education was Rs 93,847 cr, which was 3.37 per cent of that year's GDP, while NEP-2020 reiterates the demand for a six per cent allocation. In 2024-25, Rs 1,20,627 cr was allocated to education, which is only 2.53 per cent of the year's budget. Even the apparent increase, when adjusted for annual inflation, falls short; to merely retain the 2019-20 allotment's real value, the allocation would still fall short by Rs 3,300 cr.

Enrolment in schools and universities

With the new policy, school and university enrolments were expected to increase. However, UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) data released by the government tells a different story.

The year before the NEP, government schools had 13,09,31,634 students, which reduced to 12,74,90,199 in 2023-24, showing a decrease of 2.62 per cent. Similarly, private schools enrolled 9,82,09,302 students in 2019-20 and 2023-24 saw a decline of 8.32 per cent, with only 9,00,36,939 students. The, demonetisation-, GST- and pandemic-induced migrations and unemployment may explain a shift from private to government schools, but the data still indicate a high dropout rate.

In the institutions of higher education (HEI), 3,85,36,359 students were enrolled in 2019-20. They increased to 4,20,62,073 in 2022-23, showing a substantial increase of 9.14 per cent. However, a comparison of the pass percentage is: in 2019-20, 94,01,910 students passed; in 2022-23, 1,05,94,226 obtained their degrees, reflecting a marginal increase from 24.39 per cent to 25.18 per cent.

Teachers' recruitment in schools and universities

Before the NEP, government schools had 49,38,868 teachers; in the years since, the number has increased by 2 per cent to reach 50,37,667. Meanwhile, private schools recruited 3.53 per cent more teachers, with the number increasing from 36,02,625 to 37,30,047. In universities, the number of teachers shows an increase of 6 per cent from 2019-20 to 2024-25.

However, the shortage is still huge. In a recent answer to a question in the Lok Sabha, the government reported that 14,600 faculty positions are vacant in central HEIs alone; similarly, 8.4 lakh vacancies exist in schools across India.

The policy aims for interdisciplinarity, multiple entry and exit, dual degrees, four-year UG programmes. It also has many other lofty, yet complex, ideas copiously copied from foreign lands. There is also an intent to welcome foreign institutions as well as teach Indian knowledge systems and imbibe global knowledge in students while still being rooted in Indian values and ethos.

This attempt to reconcile contradictory aspirations of global competitiveness and rootedness in "bharatiya" values creates a fractured vision, one that appears aspirational but lacks coherence in execution. It evokes the poetic expression "but I have promises to keep", or else teachers and parents may continue to hold it responsible for its impending failure.

The NEP's fifth anniversary, then, is not merely a moment of celebration or self-congratulation; it also presents a crucial inflection point to assess if the policy is truly moving toward democratising education or inadvertently widening the existing fault lines.

Its poetic promises must now contend with the prosaic realities of caste, class, regional and gender inequalities. Without a sincere commitment to equity, justice and public investment, the policy risks becoming another bureaucratic artefact: rich in language, poor in lived transformation. For, a policy's strength lies not in its visionary articulation alone, but also in its capacity to translate intent into inclusive and equitable structures that are accessible across the spectrum of social diversity.

Navneet Sharma is Assistant Professor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh.