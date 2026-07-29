NEP must unleash true potential of teachers, students

As a new academic year begins and campuses come alive once more, it is time to recapitulate ourselves as mentors and reflect on how to overcome the disengagement of students in the class-rooms which is observed in the previous sessions, and also to understand the true meaning of education. At this juncture, we should critically analyse the connection between delivery in the class-room and what is truly being understood, and reflect on how to strengthen learning outcomes. Needless to say, the true meaning of education is to fashion the minds and hearts of the students, and to build characters and develop personalities.

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Beyond NEP: Unleashing the True Potential of Mentors and Learners

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The most celebrated outcome of education should be curiosity, critical thinking, creativity, skill-development and entrepreneurship. But the moot question is how to develop the imaginative power of learners for nurturing creativity, curiosity, and the ability to think beyond the normal. My experience shows that there is less substantive enhancement in the academic and practical competence in the majority of learners during graduation programs. In spite of NEP implementation with student-centric curricular, pedagogy, and assessment reforms, skill-development, and teachers’ capacity development programs, an enhancement in learning outcomes is not correspondingly visible. This implies that the learning system has not yet matured to take a quantum leap. In fact, students should be evolving as thought leaders and problem solvers as they climb higher in the educational ladder. This may mean that both teachers and students are not exploring their full potential as mentors and learners.

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Pedagogical Evolution: Moving Beyond "What and How I Can Teach"

In my considered opinion, the learning system of India is plagued by two thought processes prevailing amongst the teachers. One, teachers prefer to teach what they can, and two, they prefer to teach the way they can. Such thoughts are detrimental to the learning needs of the 21st century youth. Teachers, to a considerable extend, are unwilling to migrate from self-imposed comfort zones. Moreover, new sets of learning needs are emerging, and newer pedagogical pathways are also appearing. Coupled with this, learning attributes of new-age students are also evolving. In this scenario, teachers need to consistently upgrade their domain knowledge and teaching skills for productive learning outcome. Teachers and students both have to evolve concurrently to make learning educative, interactive, engaging, inquiry-driven and inclusive. These are essential ingredients for making class-room learning active, participatory and joyful. Delving deep into the learning modules promotes thinking abilities, curiosity and critical thinking. Capstone projects helpful for converting academic learning into practical learning experiences may become handy in this context. We should help students to become T-shaped learners, with deep insight into a core discipline of their choice and a good understanding of interconnected disciplines, to actually leverage multidisciplinary learning.

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De-structuring the Learning Environment

The archaic format of the lecture method of teaching, intended mainly to provide information, is no longer relevant, hence needs to be abandoned. Rather, it is discouraging students from attending classes with attention and joy, as they can retrieve information with the click of a button, especially from YouTube and e-tutorials. Students will be motivated for class-room learning when they are provided an opportunity to discuss, analyse and synthesise the information, derive meaningful conclusions and understand its application potential for problem solving. Moreover, the classical Indian class-rooms arranged into rows consisting of chairs and benches create a formal setting, suitable for a transactional mode of teaching, and are not conducive for conducting class-room activities necessary for engaging learners meaningfully. Resultantly, learners lose interest in the class-room teaching and stay disconnected from the delivered content. This is the biggest challenge, that the teachers are confronted with. Therefore, class-rooms need to be redesigned to become suitably apt for inquiry-based, project-based, discussion-based, and group activity-based learning. Teachers, as co-learners, need to map the learning trajectory of individual students to understand growth history for facilitating personalised learning environment.

Beyond the Classroom Walls: Maximizing Learning Outcomes Through Informal Interface

Another problem is the rigid schedule of teacher-student interface. Currently, this interface is restricted to class-rooms where the teacher’s focus is on covering the contents of the syllabi without focusing on the learning outcomes. Students learn better in an informal set-up through outdoor activities. Thus, beyond class-room teacher-student interface becomes critical in this scenario; the more it is, the better the learning outcomes. I am reminded of an anecdote of the Gurukul. Once, a student asked the teacher, “What is important, the journey or the destination?” “The company,” said the teacher. Thus, central to learning is not what to teach, but how to teach; not what to learn, but how to learn. Teachers need to customise teaching strategies that suit individual learners, and for this, they need to know the learning attributes of individual students. This implies that they need to spend time with students, beyond class-room hours, as was happening in the past. Teachers, instead of providing answers, should encourage students to frame meaningful questions and find answers themselves. Essentially, teachers have to become co-travellers in the learning journey of the students. Failing which, both, the teachers and students face the risk of becoming irrelevant.

Beyond Dwindling Attention Spans: Devising Context-Specific Teaching Strategies

Teachers, quite often, complain that students are not attentive in the class-rooms as their attention span is dwindling. This may be true. However, the same set of youth, once inside a theatre, remain attentive for three hours, of course, for those movies that keep them engaged, catch their imagination and ignite their thought process. What is needed is to devise varied teaching strategies to draw the attention of students for the entire duration of the class. Subject- specific and student- specific strategies can only be better devised by the domain teachers themselves as they understand the context. Students should be given the opportunity to reflect meta-cognitively. Teachers should interact with individual students to understand whether they are visual learners, auditory learners, reading learners, writing learners, or kinaesthetic/tactile learners. By applying these attributes, we can better design teaching strategies for productive learning.

Overcoming Regulatory Minimalism

Yet another issue is heavy reliance on compliances stipulated by the regulatory bodies. We fail to recognise that those are the minimum standards, and we consider those as the maximum- be it qualifications of teachers, number of teaching days per semester, hours of interactions per credit, pedagogy, learning outcomes, assessment strategies, etc. Those norms basically define the minimum quality benchmarks to be achieved, but we need to take students higher up the ladder of quality education. Actually, we should gradually be setting higher quality benchmarks to strengthen institutional best practices and learning outcomes.

Character as a Hidden Curriculum

Lastly, character building and personality development, without which education is incomplete, should be the uppermost in the minds of the teacher and the taught. The bulk of students’ learning concerning character comes by imitating teachers. Their behaviour is greatly shaped by the conduct of teachers, quality of interaction with peers, research scholars (especially with those mentored by other faculty members), students and staff, and how they interact with nature. Apart from quality education, it is also the bounden duty of teachers to develop ethics and morals. After all, culture is reproduced through education. My best wishes to the teaching and student fraternity on the eve of a new session.

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