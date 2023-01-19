 New-age automobiles & looming oil crisis : The Tribune India

New-age automobiles & looming oil crisis

Despite the overwhelming interest in electric vehicles, there is probably equal keenness to go in for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as well as the flexi versions which can use a variety of fuels. The need for more security in the increasingly wired vehicles is also reported to be one of the features of the new-age vehicles. Ease of use by adopting the internet of things (IOT) means greater connectivity which, in turn, means greater scope for misuse by hackers from remote locations.

New-age automobiles & looming oil crisis

Evolution: Technology, renewable fuels and safety, all need to be brought together in new-age automobiles. PTI



Sushma Ramachandran

Senior Financial Journalist

The brave new world of automobiles has remained in the background during the past few years as geopolitical events have taken over the foreground. The outbreak of Covid-19 in the beginning of 2020 put the focus on healthcare, while the conflict in Ukraine has fixed eyeballs on global supply chain disruptions.

Meanwhile, the global automobile industry has been scrambling to remain relevant in the era of new technology. The spiking of crude oil and natural gas prices has meant that an urgent need arose to provide a replacement for these fossil fuels that have so far been the spark driving the internal combustion engine. Not only is there a growing clamour from climate activists for their use to be contained, the cost aspect is also finally hurting the road transport industry enough to force a transition to other energy forms.

Ultimately, it is economic viability that leads to a long-term change and it looks like this is going to be true this time too.

In this country, automobile production and sales are always mentioned as factors while pointing to data on economic growth. There is a good reason for doing so. The automobile industry plays a vital role in the Indian industrial landscape. It accounts for a commanding 45 per cent of the manufacturing GDP while contributing 7.1 per cent to the country’s overall GDP, according to the official data. A McKinsey survey estimated that it provides 37 million direct and indirect jobs and it may create 65 million new jobs by 2026.

In other words, the automobile industry is one of the key drivers of the economy. The future of this industry should thus be of interest to all observers of the Indian economy. Some elements of its long-term growth have been unveiled in the ongoing Auto Expo being held here after a gap of three years. The hiatus seems to have given time to the industry to review its options in terms of fuel and technology. It has evidently recognised that profitability in the future means banking on both — new varieties of fuel and latest technologies — though there is no mention of the ultimate driverless car.

The expo is dominated by new-age transport in all categories, ranging from commercial vehicles to passenger cars to two-wheelers. What is significant is that despite the overwhelming interest in electric vehicles (EVs), there is probably equal keenness to go in for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as well as the flexi versions which can use a variety of fuels.

The enthusiasm for hydrogen has been supported by the government which is trying, for a change, to be ahead of the curve in technology terms by the launch of its National Hydrogen Mission. The industry is, thus, being given an impetus to shift to this new green fuel.

The need for more security in the increasingly wired vehicles is also reported to be one of the features of the new-age vehicles on display. Ease of use by adopting the internet of things (IOT) means greater connectivity which, in turn, means greater scope for misuse by hackers from remote locations. These issues are being sought to be addressed as cybersecurity has become more critical than ever before.

All these developments in the $122-billion automobile industry need to be put in the context of a looming crisis facing this country. The fact is, international oil prices continue to be at prices that are higher than can be supported by the exchequer over the long run. Though these have moderated to $80-85 per barrel over the past two months, the average price of oil in 2022 has been about $100 per barrel. This, when last year’s Budget estimates expected it to range at an acceptable $70-75 per barrel.

In 2023, despite the current softening trends, investment agencies are placing their bets on higher prices. Goldman Sachs expects price to average around $98 per barrel next year. This is a heavy burden for an emerging economy that buys 85 per cent of its needs from abroad. Purchases from Russia which are at a discount are helpful, but these account for only about 25 per cent of the total imports till now.

The result has been a widening of the current account deficit that is expected to touch 3 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23 as compared to only 1.8 per cent in the previous year. It may have been wider, but for an impressive performance in services exports as well as buoyancy in inward remittances.

It is in this backdrop that the new look of the automobile industry assumes greater significance. In the long run, the country needs to move away from its dependence on hydrocarbons and shift to renewable energy sources. This is partly due to the need to reduce carbon emissions and pollution that is creating extremely poor air quality in big cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

But there is also an urgency to conserve the resources. The exchequer is likely to spend over $140 billion in the current fiscal on importing oil. This money can be used more effectively in other ways.

The expo this time is thus vastly different from the past. It is no longer just a display of new launches based on the old petrol-diesel formats. Instead, it is a depiction of the way in which India can gradually move away from fossil fuels. The government will also have to play its due role by taking a fresh approach to the incentives in this sector. Instead of confining these to electric vehicles, it must provide support to hydrogen-based as well as hybrid and flexi-fuel cars that are becoming the next step for the industry.

Safety also needs to be given enough importance, given the rising trend of road accidents. The industry cannot give the excuse of higher costs to avoid the installation of critical lifesaving equipment, especially since these are routinely provided in all vehicles globally.

Thus, technology, renewable fuels and safety, all need to be brought together in the evolution of new-age automobiles. Hopefully, the consumers will see these sooner than later.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Manpreet Badal quits Congress, joins BJP

2
Nation

Youth detained for 'romancing' on two-wheeler in Lucknow

3
Chandigarh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

4
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

5
Punjab

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

6
Himachal

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it

7
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

8
Sports

Wrestlers accuse WFI president of sexual exploitation; Centre seeks federation's response within 72 hours

9
Nation

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health Working Group meet

10
Chandigarh

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27

Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27

Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states

Foreign Secretary in Thimphu days after China-Bhutan border talks

Foreign Secretary in Thimphu days after China-Bhutan border talks

‘When will we get Rs 1,500’, village women ask Rahul Gandhi

'When will we get Rs 1,500', village women ask Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra covers 24 km in Indora constituency

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench


Cities

View All

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Amritsar: Husband among six booked for gang rape

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

BJP's Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher's vote

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

Fresh powers delegated to Delhi Lt-Governor

Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear ‘demarcation’ of power, Supreme Court reserves verdict

Delhi records eighth cold wave day in January, most in the month in 12 years

PhD student of IIT Delhi dies after being hit by car in national capital

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Take possession of ambulances from striking drivers, Ludhiana DC told

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Halwara airport work picks up pace, 30% complete

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants