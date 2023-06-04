Not one instance of farm fire in my village

Avinash Kumar

When I was pursuing my Bachelor of Arts, the urge to do something for society and to bring about change started brewing in my mind. I would always help people in resolving their matters. In 2019, when I was made sarpanch, I decided to lead by example and help make a difference.

Being a farmer myself, I had never burnt paddy and wheat stubble in our fields. I can clearly remember why this thought of not letting anyone burn paddy or wheat stubble came to me. Years ago, I witnessed two elderly people on the road who were feeling dizzy as a result of smoke emanating from a farm fire. I felt really bad and couldn’t stop thinking about it. I shared the incident with my family and then got to know that several people had even lost their lives because of severe burns.

As the sarpanch, I proposed a resolution that no matter what, no farmer would manage stubble in this unacceptable manner in Bajra village (Kartarpur). That was the time when the Punjab government had also asked farmers to desist from burning stubble or face action. I started asking farmers to manage the residue wisely, and cited my own example. I also warned them that I will complain to the police and the Agriculture Department if they continue to do so.

In the beginning, a few farmers disagreed and even refused to follow the instructions, but, with continuous persuasion, things got normal. I realised that a firm hand was necessary. I would roam around in the village and click pictures if anyone indulged in this malpractice. Slowly, every villager understood the gravity of the situation and started supporting me. Even non-farmers would accompany me to the fields to check if everyone was following the instructions or not.

We all then arranged a super-seeder, baler and rotavator to manage crop residue. If stubble is ploughed back, it prepares good ground for sowing other crops. Wheat stubble is being used as fodder for animals. Big farmers help marginal farmers in the management of crop residue by giving the machines on rent.

I am also trying to sensitise farmers of the adjoining villages, including Trara, Malko, Kadowali and Samipur.

As of now, it seems difficult to bring change in every village. To convince farmers from other villages is a huge task, but I am determined to do it. I have also decided to take the help of the local MLA in this effort. I will reach out to him and then work in collaboration.

I am sure that if I take this step, people would become serious. If a farmer gets to know that stubble can be disposed of by adopting other useful methods and not just by burning it, only then will change be visible everywhere.

Not only my village, but every village in Punjab should be free of stubble burning. This will help protect the environment.

— As told to Aakanksha N Bhardwaj