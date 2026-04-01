Oil shock clouds India’s growth optimism

AS the world looks hopefully towards an early end to the war in West Asia, the global economy continues to be disrupted by the conflict. Oil prices are swinging sharply, depending on the state of negotiations between the US and Iran. But they hover dangerously near the $100-per-barrel mark.

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The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have already scaled down their forecasts for economic growth in 2026 owing to the impact of the conflict. The IMF has now predicted a slowdown from 3.4% to 3.1% while the World Bank has projected a dip from 2.7% to 2.6%.

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In sharp contrast, both institutions have raised growth estimates for India during 2026-27. The IMF now projects a growth rate of 6.5% from 6.4% earlier while the Bank has pushed its forecast from 6.3% to 6.6%.

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The reasons for this confidence include robust domestic demand, reduced tariffs on US exports and a raft of free trade agreements entered into over the past year. The impact of Goods and Services Tax cuts has also given a boost to consumption while the tailwinds of higher growth over the last two years are also behind these expectations of greater resilience.

Such confidence in India remaining an outlier to the rest of the world can be satisfying, but the war is now deepening its effects on the economy. Symptoms of the malaise include the continued migration of workers from manufacturing hubs back to their rural homes.

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The primary reason seems to be the unaffordability of cooking gas in the open market. As far as registered domestic users are concerned, neither availability nor pricing has been a problem so far, apart from some reports of delayed supplies.

Even industrial and commercial users are now getting up to 70% of their earlier allocations. The crisis is for those buying cylinders in the open market, like migrant workers who can no longer afford this basic cooking fuel.

Inflationary pressures are also being felt in all strata of society as the impact of imported costs is passed on to consumers. Prices of essentials like edible oils which are sourced in large measure from abroad are rising. Electronic goods which use imported components are costing more. The prices of durables like refrigerators and airconditioners have already been raised marginally with the onset of the summer season.

Retail inflation rose to 3.4% in March, up from 3.2% in February, driven largely by higher food prices as well as increased cost of goods due to supply disruptions in West Asia.

This remains within the tolerance band of the Reserve Bank of India, but gives an inkling of the ripples of external headwinds. The fast-paced depreciation of the rupee against the dollar over the past few months is also a contributory factor.

From around 90 to the dollar in February, it even breached the 95 mark at one point. It is now at around 93 to 94. The currency has been devaluing faster than other emerging markets' currencies due to multiple factors, including the economy's reliance on imports for over 85% of its fuel demand.

As a result, the current account deficit which is pegged at around 0.8% of the GDP for 2025-26, could reach 1.5% in 2026-27. CRISIL, a ratings agency, expects the CAD to widen to 2% in case oil prices remain around $82-87 per barrel during the current fiscal. Given the current scenario, it is possible that the average prices during the year would remain at this level.

This is an assumption based on the premise that the war ends rapidly. If not, the average price would be much higher. In fact, the Indian basket of crudes is currently ruling at around $110 per barrel.

Critical industries have also begun to reflect the impact of the war. Official data for March shows core industry output contracted to a 19-month low of 0.4%. Fertiliser output fell by 24% on a year-on-year basis while crude oil dipped by 3.7% and coal by 4%.

In the case of fertilisers, the fall in production is directly linked to the cut in natural gas supplies due to disruptions caused by the war. While allocations have now been raised, the future prospects are ominous, given the damage to natural gas infrastructure in the Gulf countries, especially Qatar, which is a major global producer.

In this context, the confidence reposed by financial institutions in India's ability to sustain growth in the face of a crisis reflects experience of the economy having bounced back, both from Covid and supply chain disruptions of the Ukraine war.

At this time, however, the war is being carried out in an arena that is far closer geographically and strategically to the subcontinent. Apart from the key aspect of energy security, there are also deep-rooted trade ties and a large diaspora in West Asia. The latter is a major contributor of remittances and has helped in boosting the country's foreign exchange reserves.

The ramifications of supply chain disruptions due to the Iran conflict are likely to be greater than in the previous upheavals. These are already being felt in many ways, including higher inflation and productivity of both core sector and labour intensive industries.

It would be prudent for the government to push policies to minimise the conflict's ripple effect. This includes providing safety nets for those at the bottom of the pyramid, like migrant workers.