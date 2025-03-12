Onus on Carney to rebuild India-Canada ties

Mark Carney’s transition from a globally respected banker to Canada’s Prime Minister marks a dramatic shift in leadership dynamics. His tenure at the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England established his reputation as a financial crisis manager, but political leadership presents an entirely new set of challenges. He inherits a fractured political landscape, a tense relationship with India and an increasingly protectionist America under Donald Trump. While his economic acumen gives him credibility in managing fiscal policy and trade relations, his biggest tests will be diplomatic — repairing strained ties with India, navigating a hostile White House and restoring public trust in Canada’s institutions. His leadership style, devoid of political baggage but rooted in financial pragmatism, will define whether he succeeds in stabilising Canada’s position on the global stage.

Carney takes charge amid a deepening political divide. The Liberal Party has suffered from declining public confidence, particularly in western Canada, where Justin Trudeau’s policies alienated oil-dependent provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan. Meanwhile, right-wing populism has gained traction, mirroring global trends. Carney’s lack of electoral experience could be a vulnerability, but his credibility as an economic strategist may help him regain voter trust. Managing inflation, stabilising interest rates and addressing affordability concerns will be his immediate priorities. Gaining support from both progressive and conservative voters will be crucial for governing effectively, while restoring confidence within his party and among centrist voters will determine his political longevity.

One of Carney’s most urgent foreign policy tasks will be repairing Canada’s severely damaged relationship with India. Under Trudeau, ties with New Delhi deteriorated due to allegations of Indian intelligence agents’ involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in British Columbia in 2023. The diplomatic fallout led to mutual expulsions of diplomats and heightened tensions between both nations. Initiating direct talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rebuild trust while avoiding public accusations that could further antagonise relations will be crucial. Addressing India’s concerns about pro-Khalistan extremists operating from Canadian soil and strengthening counterterrorism collaboration with India will be among the necessary steps. Reviving discussions on the stalled Canada-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and encouraging Canadian investments in India’s technology and infrastructure sectors while attracting Indian investments into Canada’s energy and AI industries will provide a constructive path forward. Easing tensions surrounding visa restrictions for Indian students and professionals and enhancing academic and cultural exchanges will reinforce strong diaspora-driven relations.

Advertisement

One of the most contentious issues Carney will face is managing the presence of Khalistani elements in Canada that has been a major source of friction with India. The Trudeau government’s perceived soft stance on Khalistani extremists led to a diplomatic crisis, especially after the Nijjar controversy. If Carney wants to restore relations with India while maintaining domestic political stability, he must walk a fine line between safeguarding national security and respecting democratic freedom. Moving away from Trudeau’s overly accommodative approach towards pro-Khalistan groups, Carney, who does not have a political history of appeasing any particular voter bloc, may choose a more pragmatic and security-driven approach rather than an electorally motivated one. Unlike Trudeau, he is unlikely to publicly align with Khalistani sympathisers and may prioritise Canada’s international credibility over domestic political gains.

India has long sought stronger action against Khalistani extremism, including hate speech, radicalisation and terror financing. Directing the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to closely monitor extremist groups and increasing surveillance on pro-Khalistan funding networks suspected of laundering money for extremist activities will be key measures. It will be essential to implement tighter regulations on extremist events glorifying violence against India and working with Sikh community leaders to counter radical narratives while promoting moderate voices. Enhancing intelligence-sharing with India’s RAW and IB, considering deporting individuals involved in terrorist financing or inciting violence against India, and establishing a bilateral security task force to monitor extremist activities could signal Canada’s commitment to addressing India’s security concerns. Reviewing the legal framework that allows Khalistan referendums under “freedom of expression” laws and possibly classifying them as a national security threat if intelligence agencies confirm links to extremist funding could further ease tensions. Privately assuring India that Canada will not tolerate separatist activities that threaten India’s sovereignty while ensuring that action taken against extremist elements does not trigger a backlash from Sikh groups will be a difficult balancing act.

Advertisement

The Indian government has repeatedly pressured Canada to take stronger action against Khalistani groups, and Carney could proactively engage with New Delhi to rebuild trust. Resuming diplomatic exchanges suspended under Trudeau due to the Nijjar controversy and reviewing pending extradition requests on a case-by-case basis based on strong legal evidence will be vital. Expanding cooperation between CSIS and India’s IB and RAW on intelligence-sharing and conducting joint efforts to identify Khalistani terror funding sources will reinforce Canada’s commitment to addressing security concerns. Differentiating between moderate Sikhs and extremist Khalistanis, engaging Sikh organisations that oppose separatism but want protection of Sikh identity and religious rights, and projecting any crackdown on extremist elements as a measure to protect Canada’s national security rather than an anti-Sikh policy will be necessary to avoid alienating Canada’s large Sikh population. Ensuring that law enforcement actions target violent elements rather than peaceful Sikh advocacy groups will be a crucial aspect of his strategy.

Carney faces a delicate balancing act — restoring trust with India while managing domestic political sensitivities. His lack of political baggage allows him to take a fresh approach, while his global reputation indicates that India can take his diplomatic overtures seriously. Leveraging economic incentives to reset relations with India could provide him with a major diplomatic victory early in his tenure. However, he will have to contend with political pressure from pro-Khalistan groups in Canada, accusations of suppressing free speech and opposition from left-leaning Liberals who supported Trudeau’s stance. Ultimately, if he implements a firm but balanced policy — cracking down on extremists while protecting legitimate Sikh voices —he can repair Indo-Canadian ties without triggering domestic instability. A successful reset of Canada-India relations could strengthen Canada’s position on the global stage, but missteps —especially on the Khalistan issue — could prolong tensions and risk Canada’s economic interests in South Asia.

(The writer is a strategic affairs and political analyst)