Opposition regroups despite electoral setbacks

THE contrast could not have been starker. In the beginning of the year, the Budget Session of Parliament concluded on a euphoric note for the Opposition. For the first time in the Modi government's third tenure, practically the entire non-NDA block of 230 MPs voted against the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026.

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The April 2026 version of the Bill proposed expanding the Lok Sabha's strength from 543 to 850 members and enable women's reservation by earmarking a portion of the newly created seats for women. Linking parliamentary representation to population would have skewed the North-South balance: it would have disproportionately benefited the more populous Hindi-speaking states and curtailed the political influence of the southern states, for whom population control was an article of faith.

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In the intervening three months or so between the Budget and the Monsoon sessions, the country was convulsed with far-reaching political developments. The Opposition was routed in crucial Assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) were the hardest hit. Not only did the TMC lose West Bengal to the BJP, the victor continued its onward march towards supremacy by hollowing out the TMC in Parliament. Twenty of the TMC's 28 MPs rebelled against Mamata Banerjee and joined the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India, although the proposal for their formal merger is pending before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. This did not stop the breakaway faction from attending the NDA meetings.

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In Tamil Nadu, the Congress ditched its long-time ally, the DMK, and rooted for the winner, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the newly elected Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay agreed to induct two of its legislators in his ministry. The alacrity with which the Congress went through the motions angered the DMK. It sundered the alliance and sought separate seating arrangements in Parliament.

The DMK gave the impression that it was not averse to transacting business with the BJP, leading to speculation that its status might be akin to that of the BJD ( Biju Janata Dal), BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and YSR Congress Party in the NDA's last tenure: use "neutrality" as a camouflage to bail out the Treasury Benches to push through critical Bills that might be stalled in the Rajya Sabha, where the ruling coalition is short of numbers.

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Simultaneously, its leaders indicated that the DMK would not compromise on its core ideology, which remains strong and explains why unlike the TMC, its legislators and parliamentarians could not be poached upon.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lost its share of rebels while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena seems to be headed for another split.

At the heart of the matter lay the BJP's determination to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill and the concomitant Delimitation Bill despite the April setback because the leadership labours under the illusion that an increase of 307 seats, largely in the North, will be a boon, given its grip over the states which yield a bounty of MPs, like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The BJP had hoped to capitalise on a disintegrated and enfeebled Opposition to advance its agenda. The TMC and AAP's losses, the DMK's seeming ambiguity over its political leaning and the Maharashtra churn were like sunlight piercing through the cracks.

The broken and bruised NCP, once headed by the formidable Sharad Pawar, wavered. His daughter and MP Supriya Sule, who virtually runs the show, periodically gave the impression that her party was prepared to offer conditional support to the Delimitation Bill.

However, this scenario did not faze the Opposition. The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry. The Opposition's morale booster did not materialise from the political establishment but from outside its parameters. It came from the young women and men who jammed Delhi's protest hub, demanding and, finally, extracting the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (a first in this government) for his alleged culpability in the leakage of the NEET-UG paper that led to the suicide of over 20 aspirants.

The movement, led by the quixotically named Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), did not stop at claiming Pradhan's scalp. The CJP enlarged the ambit of its challenge to demand accountability from the government's topmost guns for the police brutality unleashed on the unarmed protesters and, more importantly, the use of pellet guns in Delhi and an AK-47 in Patna.

Emboldened by the demonstrations put up by GenZ, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the pellet gun — which blinded one student and grievously hurt the ear of another — the leitmotif of the Opposition's relentless attack against Union Home MinisterAmit Shah. The Delhi police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) take their orders from Shah and his apparatchiks. As long as the buck stopped at the door of a minister lower down the hierarchy, the government had fewer reasons to worry. Taking on Shah was a hard slog.

Two RTI applications filed by Saket Gokhale, TMC's national spokesperson, revealed that two government hospitals had treated 10 protesters for "pellet, shots or projectile injuries" sustained during the July 20 march to Parliament, belying the earlier denials.

By focussing on the pellet wounds, in one fell swoop, the Congress/Opposition placed the big picture before Parliament because the march was spurred by the paper leak and the rot in the education system. However, it must be pointed out that pellet guns were also used in Jammu and Kashmir, but the Congress and the Opposition never thought it fit to raise the matter in the House.

Shah did not show up in either House of Parliament, though he later said he was present in his chamber and was reportedly hesitant to show up because a raucous Opposition did not allow the House to function.

Charges flew back and forth, but the situation was so polarised that the Congress refused to attend the customary tea get-together hosted by the Speaker after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday morning.

The upshot of the impasse was that another disputed Bill high on the government's radar — the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 — was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for scrutiny following pressure from the non-NDA parties, church elders and civil society.

The moot question is if everything was shipshape, could the government have got through the Delimitation Bill with the DMK's help? The party's second-in-command and MK Stalin's son, Udayanidhi Stalin, capped the speculation over will-they-won't-they, stating, “The DMK has always opposed delimitation. We will continue to oppose it in the future.” A resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 12, urging the Union Government to permanently cap the Lok Sabha strength at its existing 543 seats further ties the DMK's hands.