Our obsession with cricket and its costs

Recently, while interacting with a group of rural children in Bihar, I asked them about their favourite game. "Cricket," they replied with great excitement. I inquired further; and this time, I wanted to know the name of their favourite cricketer. "Virat Kohli," they replied with added enthusiasm. This led me to continue the conversation further. "Can you tell me the name of a great hockey player, or for that matter, a female wrestler?" I asked them. This time, there was deep silence.

This silence indicates the way cricket has colonised our consciousness and eventually led to the erasure of our collective memories associated with, say, a hockey legend like Dhyan Chand, a footballer like Inder Singh or a female wrestler like Vinesh Phogat.

Indeed, cricket has become all-pervading; it is in villages as well as in cities; it is in slums as well as in gated communities; and from a traffic constable on duty to a housewife in the kitchen or from a corporate executive to a young student, everybody seems to be hypnotised by cricket. It is, therefore, not surprising that, as an estimate suggests, more than 50 crore TV viewers watched the recently held IPL (Indian Premier League).

Cricket, it seems, is not just another game. It is a spectacle; it is a product of mass consumption; and above all, it is a modern mythology that sells a lifestyle — glamour, money and stardom. To make sense of this phenomenon, we need to understand three things.

First, cricket has been transformed into a hugely profitable business empire. As market fundamentalism is seen to be a virtue in the age of neoliberalism, cricket — yes, one-day cricket, with its instantaneity, excitement, advertisement machineries and technologically sophisticated live coverage — has become a saleable commodity.

Not surprisingly, the BCCI is estimated to have earned not less than Rs 20,000 crore during the IPL 2025 season. In fact, we can understand the IPL as a great business model as it has generated over $1.21 billion only through domestic media revenue. And don't forget that there are many cricket betting apps — and, even promoted by great cricketers. Is it, therefore, surprising that over 340 million Indians participated in betting during the IPL, which generated over $1 billion in global bets?

As I look at these statistics, I think of the rural boy with torn clothes worshipping Virat Kohli as his hero. I try to make him understand that his favourite cricketer is also a 'product', or a 'brand'; and that this time, his 'auction price' was only Rs 21 crore; and a company called Royal Challenges Bengaluru purchased him. He looked at me with utter surprise.

Second, as most of us are passive consumers rather than active creators, it is not difficult to be seduced by the fairy tales associated with these fancy cricketers. Their glamour, their 'brand value', their 'affairs', their curated images and their lifestyles attract us. In fact, they are no less 'hyper-real' than Bollywood celebrities.

Not solely that. The lure of the market is so powerful that if you look at the jersey of any IPL team carrying the logos of different sponsors, you realise that these cricketers have really become "walking billboards". Indeed, while playing, they are also tempting you to buy these products. This is the circulation of money. You and I grow mad, buy the IPL tickets on black or sit for hours in front of television and consume cricket to overcome the monotony of existence.

And, meanwhile, cricketers and their sponsors accumulate mind-boggling wealth.

Third, it is important to accept yet another harsh reality: the weaponisation of cricket. Yes, neoliberalism and hyper-nationalism go together; and it is, therefore, not surprising that the mass appeal of cricket is often used as a tool for activating hyper-nationalist impulses.

Imagine India and Pakistan playing in the World Cup. We are tempted to transform the game into a war. While a victory in the match enhances the narcissistic ego of the nation, a defeat leads to collective mourning.

In fact, the act of seeing cricket through the hyper-nationalist lens leads to all sorts of aberrations. You cannot appreciate, say, the bowling skill of a Pakistani cricketer who gives some tough time to Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. Who knows, a bulldozer can demolish your house if you engage in such an 'anti-national' act?

And, amid this sort of cricket mania, the gang of hyper-nationalist fans enhance their surveillance machineries and observe whether the potential 'enemies' of the nation are supporting India or clapping when, say, a Pakistani batsman plays beautifully and scores a century.

Indeed, apart from being a consumable product, cricket has become a hyper-nationalist stimulant in these toxic times. And, it sells….

This sort of mass hypnosis that the spectacle called cricket induces is bound to have its devastating consequences. In fact, I was shocked, but not surprised, when I came to know about the death of 11 people outside a cricket stadium in Bengaluru. Think of it. While the stadium has a capacity of 35,000, more than 2,00,000 people turned up for celebrating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory.

How do you and I make sense of this crowd mentality and associated tragedy? For two months, they watched their 'stars' on the screen; they consumed the market-driven and carefully crafted images of these cricketers; and, possibly, they wanted to get a glimpse of them, touch them, smell them, and experience some sort of 'salvation'.

This sort of herd mentality and the resultant tragedy reveal that cricket has, indeed, become an addictive drug in our country.

Avijit Pathak is a sociologist.